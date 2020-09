"Through the first four weeks of the season the Assumption Knights football team is undefeated. A big reason for that has been the play of their offensive line or as running back Dayne Hodge calls them "The Angry Hogs"."

(Dayne Hodge/Assumption Running Back)"Hogs angry, I just think Hogs are kind of bad you know. I don't know they just play like they are angry. It's one of a kind, you know what I mean. The holes they give me in practices and games it's crazy."