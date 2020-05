Bettendorf Girl’s Basketball challenge during pandemic

“WHO SAYS YOU HAVE TO BE INSIDE A GYM TO WORK ON YOUR SHOT? FOR THE BETTENDORF GIRLS BASKETBALL, ALL THEY REALLY NEED, IS A BASKETBALL GOAL AND A LITTLE CREATIVITY TO GET THERE WORK IN, IN WHAT THEY CALL.. THE BULLDOG CHALLENGE.”

“STARTED OFF WITH US JUST GIVING OUR GIRLS A CHANCE TO GET THEIR MINDS OFF OF THE DAY TO DAY ACADEMICS AND SOME OF THE NEGATIVE NEWS THAT’S BEEN GOING ON ACROSS THE COUNTRY AND ACROSS THE WORLD.”

HEAD GIRLS BASKETBALL COACH BRAIN TRITT CAME UP WITH A FUN WAY TO KEEP GIRLS OF ALL AGES IN THE BULLDOG PROGRAM INVLOVED DRUING THE TIME THAT THEY COULDN’T BETOGETHER — BY ASKING PRESENT AND FUTURE BULLDOGS TO RECORD THEMSELVES DOING BASKETBALL DRILLS.

(NAT SOUND)

IN THE FIRST BULLDOG CHALLENGE — GIRLS DEMONSTRATE BALL HANDING SKILLS AND SHOOTING..

“I LIKE DOING THAT CUZ I GET TO GO BETWEEN MY LEGS, OR JUST ACROSS OVER AND I GOT TO GO IN FOR A LAY-UP AND I LIKE TO NOMINATE MY FRIENDS.”

“AFTER THE FIRST CHALLENGE, WE RECIVED A LOT OF GOOD FEED BACK FROM OUR YOUTH ATHLETES AND OUR FAMILIES AND IT SPARKED ON OUR SECOND BULLDOG CHALLENGE.”

“AND THAT BRINGS UP TO CHALLENGE NUMBER TWO … THE TRICK SHOT”

(NAT SOUND)

(NAT SOUND)

“IT’S JUST REALLY FUN TO SEE THEM CELEBRATE, JUST THE SMALL SUCCESSES. MAKING A BASKET, AND THE JOY THAT THEY HAVE, NOT ONLY BEING OUTSIDE, BUT ALSO PLAYING THE GAME OF BASKETBALL.”

COACH TRITT HAS BEEN IMPRESSED BY ALL THE ATHLETES THAT HAVE TAKEN PART IN THE BULLDOG CHALLENGE.

AND SAYS, IT’S A REMINDER OF WHY WE PLAY IN THE FIRST PLACE.

“IT’S IMPORTANT TO STEP BACK AND LOOK AT WHY WE PLAY SPORTS AND THAT’S TO HAVE FUN. SO THAT’S REALLY WHAT WE SEE COMING OUT OF THESE VIDEO’S THAT ARE BEING SENT TO US AND THAT JUST MAKES US SMILE.”

AND FOR THESE BULLDOGS — THEY CAN WAIT TIL THE DAY COMES THAT THEY CAN GET BACK INTO THE GYM…

“I’M EXCITED TO BE WITH MY FRIENDS, GETTING TO GO TO COACH TRITT’S CAMPS AND BE ABLE TO SEE MY FRIENDS THERE AND WORKING HARDER AND BETTER.”

KNOWING HARD WORK, WILL PAY OFF–