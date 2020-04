Bettendorf Girls Basketball Head Coach Brian Tritt

THE BETTENDORF GIRLS BASKETBALL TEAM GETTING IT DONE THIS SEASON — FINISHING 3RD IN THE MAC…

“WE REALLY FELT WE STARTED OFF THE YEAR WITH A BANG. PLAYED SOME TOUGH COMPETITION BOTH IN OUR CONFERENCE AND OUT SIDE OUR CONFERENCE ACROSS THE RIVER.”

THE BULLDOGS REACHING THE PLAYOFF UNDER 4TH YEAR HEAD COACH BRIAN TRITT — MAKING IT ALL THE WAY TO THE SUB-STATE SEMI FINALS GAME — AGAINST A GOOD DUBUQUE HEMPSTEAD TEAM.

“IT WAS A GOOD BATTLE, WE FINISHED IN OVERTIME, BACK AND FOURTH GAME.”

THO THE SEASON ENDED SOONER THAN THE BULLDOGS WANTED IT TOO, WITH A 52-47 LOSS TO DUBUQUE HEMPSTEAD — COACH TRITT IS PROUD OF HOW THE GIRLS PLAYED AND LOVES GETTING TO COACH THIS TEAM AND BE PART OF COMMUNITY THAT SUPPORTS THE BULLDOGS.

“TO BE PART OF THAT, JUST TO BE ONE SMALL PIECE OF THESE GIRLS LIVES, AS THEY DEVELOPE TO BE YOUNG LADIES AND LEADERS IN OUR COMMUNITIES, IT’S SOMETHING THAT WE’RE VERY GREATFUL TO BE A PART OF.”

THO WE DON’T HAVE SPORTS RIGHT NOW — COACH TRITT KNOWS WITH THE CONRONAVIUS — WE’RE ALL DEALING WITH TOUGH TIMES — BUT WE HAVE TO STAY POSITIVE.

“I THINK THERE IS A SILVER LINING TO WHAT’S GOING ON RIGHT NOW, AND I THINK WE’RE GOING TO BE STRONGER, NOT ONLY AS A COMMUNITY, BUT A COUNTRY AND ALSO IN OUR SPECIFIC TEAMS.”