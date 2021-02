With the win for the Flying Geese on February 16, 2021 Coltin Qualgiano became the Wethersfield High School All Time Leading Scorer and the Lincoln Trail Conference All-Time Leading scorer with 2053 points. He had 2023 coming into tonight and ended with 30 points. The previous record was held by Nathan Kohler, (2009) 2040, and 2045 was the old LTC record Held by Tanner Carlson of Annawan (2008).