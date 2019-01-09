High School Sports

Bettendorf girls outlast North 51-46

Bettendorf uses big second quarter, hangs on for victory

BETTENDORF, Iowa - Bettendorf scored a critical home win over Davenport North, winning 51-46 in MAC girls basketball action on Tuesday, January 8. 

Trailing after the opening quarter, Bettendorf outscored North 18-3 to take control of the game entering intermission.

Emma Dennison and Ashley Fountain each scored in double figures for the Bulldogs, which were led by Kylie Wroblewski's 20 points.

