Bettendorf High School names new activities director

Bettendorf High School has appointed Zachary Shay to the position of school activities director beginning in July.

Shay has been the district activities director and head football coach for Burlington Community School District since 2015.

In his position, he has received an Athletic Directors Iowa Army National Guard Eagle Award, served as a Mississippi Athletic Conference (MAC) Athletic Chairman, directed the school district in change to the Southeast conference, and helped complete an $8 million renovation of Bracewell Stadium. Prior to his current position, he served as the defensive coordinator at Augustana College in Rock Island.

“We are excited to welcome Zach and his family to the Bettendorf community,” said Bettemdorf principal Joy Kelly. “Zach has a history of mentoring young people to commit, compete and excel in and out of the classroom. Zach’s previous activities administrator experience combined with his passion for helping students achieve their goals make him the ideal leader for our students participating in fine arts, athletics, and clubs.”

Shay has a Master of Science degree from the University of Georgia and Western Illinois University. He also has a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology from the University of Iowa.

Shay is replacing Colin Wikan, who served as activities director since 2017.