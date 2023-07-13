The Bettendorf Bulldogs softball team showed its toughness and took a bite out of the competition en route to its third trip to the state tournament in four years.
Bettendorf beat Dubuque Hempstead 8-7 in the substate final Tuesday, July 11.
