Bettendorf Softball player Maggie Erpelding having a standout season

Bettendorf outfielder Maggie Erpelding is making the most of her senior season.

When you think of top athletes you think of, speed, athleticism and leadership, Bettendorf’s Senior Maggie Erpelding brings all of those to the diamond for the Bulldogs

“She just goes all out. She never gets down, she does everything that’s asked of her, she’s just fearless, she’s our leader out there.”

Maggier Erpelding, one of the fastest players in the MAC, who is headed to UNI to run track next year, give the Bulldogs the speed to make plays to help them win games.

“Specially in center field I’ve got to cover as much ground as I can, helping out my left and right fielder and when I get on base, trying to move around the bases to look for a score.”

Erpelding’s teammates and coaches say, she makes their job easier, and knows no matter if she’s in the outfield or up to bat, they can always count on her to make the play.

“As a pitcher she…. if the balls hit to the outfield I know it’s going to be caught. I know she’s going to cover so much ground, and she’s going to give it her best effort all the time, and so with her out here it’s almost, it’s like effortless for her.”

“She plays a mean center field. She plays fearless, she doesn’t mind crashing into the fence, she goes and gets the ball.”

Erpelding knows she has the talent to make any play out on the diamond at any given time, but also know’s talent only takes you so far, that’s when effort takes over.

“I think it’s just the effort honestly, I mean I just try and go for everything I can, and cover as much ground as I can.”

“It’s never a doubt that Maggie’s going to give it her best effort, Maggie’s going to get on base, or she’s going to catch the ball, it’s just, she’s always been such staple on our defense and on our offense.”

For Erpelding winning is important, but being a great teamm ate means even more.

“I love my team, I love my coaches, cuz when I come to practice, I always get a good laugh in, but I always get the job done at practice too, I don’t know I give it to them too.”

For head coach Bob Matthys, it’s hard to beleive this is the last season Erpelding will wear a Bulldog uniform.

“I’m going to miss her I’ll tell you that, I think I’ve said that to her multiple times.I wish I had her another four years.”

With only a few weeks left in the regualar season, Maggie Erpelding and the Bulldogs are looking to finish strong going into the playoffs.