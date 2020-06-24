Bettendorf softball wins big in MAC play

1  of  5
High School Sports
The Bettendorf Bulldogs softball team moved to 6-0 in Mississippi Athletic Conference play on the year following 12-2, 15-1 wins over Davenport Central on Tuesday.

Maggie Erpelding started the offensive attack for the Bulldogs in the 2nd inning with an RBI base hit to center field which gave Bettendorf a 1-0 lead. She would go on to steal second base and later score in that inning to put the Bulldogs up 2-0.

Sophia Del Vecchio was able to hit two home runs for the Bulldogs in route to their victories.

