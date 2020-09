Louisa-Muscatine is coming off a week one lose but isn't going to let that stop them from continuing to imporve under head coach Eric Gabe in his 3rd year at the helm after going 3-6 in Gabe's first season and 4-5 in his second year.

"Anytime that you're trying to rebuild a program, and you're trying to do somethings, you have to come in and do it the right way, and you have to start buiding relationships, um anytime you;re in a season, especially when you have some young kids, just getting them to believe and continue to buy in and cotinue to work hard, and we've had some really good kids that have just bought into what we're doing."