Head coach Ben Pennington has helped lead the team to each of the program’s 20 trips to the state tournament, tying an Iowa state record with West Des Moines Valley’s Aziz Haffar.

“It’s very special. You never take it for granted,” said Pennington.

The 4th seeded Bulldogs will take on 5th seeded Urbandale Thursday, May 30 in the first round of the Class 3A state tournament.