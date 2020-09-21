Burlington Grayhounds look to build on their first win of the season

The Burlington Grayhounds picked up their first win of the season. A narrow 16-15 win with the difference being a safety in the 4th quarter. Coaches will take a win any way they can get it and coach Jim Krekel says this feels great.

“It’s absolute elation. High School Football games are hard to win. That was proven tonight, but you know we felt like our last two games we got hardened up a little bit.”

The Grayhounds are running a new offense this year and coach Krekel says that it will take time to learn.

“It’s a slow evolution. I explained something they could understand. I said I’m not gonna give you a bunch of stuff if it’s not gonna work. I compare it to ribs. We want the ribs to drip off the bone and be suculent and we don’t run tough ribs that you chew on just to have more.”

Coach Krekel says that he was very impressed with his young sophomore quarterback Nolan Simpson. He got the scoring going on this play right here rolling out right and after a play breakdown ran the other sideline for a 25 yard touchdown.

“Play broke down from the right, I had to get outta there and scramble and just put on the burners and went.”

The defense did their job led by captain and two was players Tyler Bailey. He had this crucial pass deflection to force a punt as Fairfield was driving in the first quarter.

“That was pretty exciting. I got up in his face. He decided to throw the ball and I jumped up in time to get it.”

Bailey led a dominant defensive effort that shut down both the run and pass game all night.

“We were just playing hard nosed football. Towards the 3rd quarter or so they were starting to get into us and we set up a new game plan and we fixed the situation.”

The Grayhounds look to even their record against Fort Madison next week.