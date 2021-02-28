Camanche boys basketball has unfinished business to take care of at State

The state title is once again within reach for Camanche after a thrilling come-from-behind win in the sub-state final.

A sea of emotions made their way through the veins of the Indians during the celebration because this trip has a lot more meaning for Head Coach Josh Davis.

“Right after the state tournament I lost my father, and the last time I saw him was at the state tournament. So to be back there, it’s emotional for a lot of reasons,” Davis said.

The Indians were losing by eight points late in the third quarter, but they kicked it into high gear and went on a tear by finishing the game on a 37-8 run to cap off their 58-38 victory. The late charge was led by senior Zayne Feller, who became a dominant force inside, and led the team with 18 points.

“They were just really up into us in the second half,” Feller said. “I think we handled their pressure better and we got better driving lanes and got in there and scored it.”

“We just had to move the ball side to side, wait for breakdowns, and then he just does a great job of finding open areas once he’s in there,” Davis said.

While West Burlington focused on Feller inside, that opened things up for Mike Delzell, who hit two crucial three pointers.

“I just gotta be ready to knock it down when my time comes,” Delzell said. “Jordan, Zach, and Zayne all bring a lot of attention to them so when I’m open I just gotta knock it down.”

The key to that run was switching up the defense in the second half.

“We threw a press on them and I think that really rattled them,” Jordan Lawrence said. “It was a zone press so it kind of worked a little bit of the clock and it worked out in our favor in the end.”

The celebration has settled in, and now the Indians have one goal left.

“We’re on a mission,” Davis said. “We have one thing on our mind and that’s getting a title.”

The Indians’ next task is in the quarterfinals against the number two seed Western Christian High School.



