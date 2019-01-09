High School Sports

Central boys run past PV by 13

Blue Devils move to 10-1 with win over Pleasant Valley

By:

Posted: Jan 08, 2019 11:32 PM CST

Updated: Jan 08, 2019 11:32 PM CST

DAVENPORT, Iowa - Davenport Central jumped out to an early lead and raced past Pleasant Valley 68-55 in MAC boys basketball action on Tuesday, January 8.

Keshawn Pegues led the Blue Devils (10-1, 7-1) with 30 points in the win. 


