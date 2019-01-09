Central boys run past PV by 13
Blue Devils move to 10-1 with win over Pleasant Valley
DAVENPORT, Iowa - Davenport Central jumped out to an early lead and raced past Pleasant Valley 68-55 in MAC boys basketball action on Tuesday, January 8.
Keshawn Pegues led the Blue Devils (10-1, 7-1) with 30 points in the win.
