Central De Witt Football playoff preview

It’s do or die time for the Central DeWitt Sabers as they gear up for their 1st round playoff game this Friday.

“It’s a lot different excitement, the kids know if you lose you’re done, if you win you’re in,” says Ryan Streets, head coach.

“It all starts in the first round, we can’t look past any team, so really looking forward to it and we haven’t been to the playoffs for a long time,” says Cole Miller, senior lineman. “It maybe just a give this year but definitely going to make the most of it.”

The Sabers are looking forward to their rematch against Clinton, a team they beat earlier this season 35-0 and the Sabers are looking for the same outcome this week.

“I definitely think it’s going to be a good game, have to be physical up front, you have a lot of great skill guys, got a lot of good lineman, keep to the same game plan, run the ball pass the ball, a real balanced offense,” says Miller.

“If you look at it a lot of team are playing the same teams they’ve played before and basically some things are going to change that you are going to look at on film and you’re going to fix some problems and make sure it isn’t quite the same thing, so they know they’ve already prepared for you too, so you have to make sure you mix it up a little bit,” says Streets.

Central DeWitt will have a few faces on the field this Friday that they didn’t last time and the Sabers are looking to use that to their advantage this time around.

“Me and a lot of other guys were out for quarantine, I’m excited to get to play them for the first time. I think we make some big plays for sure,” says Kaiden Muhl, senior running back.

The game is set to kickoff at 7 p.m. at Central DeWitt.