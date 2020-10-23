Central DeWitt ready for Assumption in second-round playoff showdown

After getting a first round playoff victory over Clinton, the Central DeWitt Sabers are now 5-3. A season they are blessed to have.

“We have a really special group this year. A lot of great seniors, a lot of great under classmen that can contribute to the team,” says Cole Miller, Central DeWitt lineman. “Just really happy to be a part of the team this year. Better at finishing games this year, and just an overall improved team this year.”

“This season has been everything you know, we didn’t know if we would have a season with all of the Covid things going on,” says Kaiden Muhl, Central DeWitt Receiver. “And making it this far, I know everyone makes the playoff but getting a first round win is really great. Last year we didn’t get as far as we wanted.”

The next round will be a challenge for the Sabers as they face the undefeated Assumption Knights who already beat them earlier in the season 31-6 but this time the Central DeWitt Sabers believe the game will be played out differently.

“They are extremely aggressive. They play really hard. They do a great job at playing defense they really get after you,” says Ryan Streets, Central DeWitt Head Coach. “Offensively they are tough up front, hit you in the mouth, and they don’t make any mistakes. They do a perfect job at what they do.”

“Assumption is a really great team, I think last time we didn’t have our starting Quarterback, and our starting linemen and I think we stuck with them pretty well throughout the first half then it kind of fell apart at the end,” says Muhl. “But with everyone returning, and with the experience we have now I think we have a chance.”

“They have a great running game, they also have a great defense. But I think coach has a really good game plan this week,” says Miller. “Assumption is not a team that you can look past ever. Assumption is always good, got to respect your opponent but have to go out there and do your best.

Central DeWitt has not taken this season for granted, and they are just grateful to have an opportunity to play football.

“The season has been a special one to say the least with Covid and everything and going to the playoffs the last season of playing High School football,” says Miller.

“One of the things that we loved is the fact that we finished all seven games, and we didn’t get shut down,” says Streets. “That’s kind of a coaching thing than a kid goal because. You don’t have that many games in football and you want to make sure you take advantage of every single one of them.”

Central DeWitt will take on Assumption this Friday Night at Brady Street Stadium.