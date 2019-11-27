Comets excited about return to state championship

Newman makes its return to the Class 2A state title game on Friday, November 29 for the first time since winning the championship in 2013.

The Comets have reached at least the quarterfinals in each of the last three seasons, but have failed to get over the hump to state until now.

“Each round took it one round at a time. Every round our hopes just kept getting bigger,” said senior Nate Ahlers. “Come semifinals time we were ready to play, we reached our goal, and we are really excited to play in the final game.”

“We like what we have,” said senior Connor McBride. “We like playing with each other. I think that’s one thing that helps us move on is that we don’t like being away from each other. We love practicing, we love eating together, and just being around each other. And it makes it just so much more fun.”

“We’ve had a lot good teams over the last few years, but we’ve hit a road bump,” said head coach Brandon Kreczmer. “These kids are doing it for themselves, because we’re a family, but we also play for the guys that came before us. So to be able to do that and see the support from those teams of the last couple of years that weren’t able to make it means a lot to us.”