COVID forces local high school to cancel football games

American Football – First and goal – Close up of football inches from the goal line

After a positive case of the coronavirus was linked to the varsity football team at Maquoketa High School, the Maquoketa Community School District has decided to cancel JV and Varsity games that were originally scheduled for Friday, August 28. This according to a Facebook post by the Maquoketa Community School District.

It was announced on Thursday that the district was informed by public health officials of a positive case of the coronavirus affected the varsity football team. Those who were deemed to be in close contact are being instructed to isolate for the next 14 days.

Superintendent Chris Hoover confirmed to Local 4 News that one student on the varsity football team was the individual who tested positive. He also said canceling next week’s game is likely, due to the 14-day quarantine that’s being recommended.

Practice for freshman and sophomores will take place tonight as previously planned.

Questions about this specific case may be directed to the central office, the high school, or the Jackson County Department of Public Health.