Injuries and tough losses derailed the Central DeWitt Sabers football season last year but the team has a lot of senior leadership returning. That fuels a belief within the team that they can compete with anybody.

"We've got 17 Seniors this year," said senior lineman Cole Miller. "I just think the chemistry and everything is just going to allow us to play at a high level this year, and keep us in those games that maybe we are not even supposed to win or not projected to win."