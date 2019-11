Byron defeated Princeton 7-3 in the Class 3A state semifinals in Princeton, IL.

"Coming into this game we knew it was going to be a dog fight," said junior Tyler Gibson. "...pretty much this was going to be the state championship game either way...Both teams are physical teams; we knew every play, every down, our guys, we fought to the end and we just got unlucky at some parts of the game and we will be back next year, but I love our seniors."