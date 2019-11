Annawan-Wethersfield defeated Morrison 20-13 in the quarterfinals in Kewanee.

"Morrison, they are a great football team," said senior quarterback Coltin Quagliano. "Going from 2-7 last year to 11-0 it is crazy. [The] 4th quarter was nuts. We had great players stand out they made big plays and we are here. It is unbelievable.