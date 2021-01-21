From refugee to coaches dream: The story of Muscatine star Tim Nimely

Tim Nimely won his 107th match on Monday, but that incredible achievement does not tell his story. Nimely left Liberia when he was three years old to come to the United States. His mother raised him and his 8 other siblings in Muscatine.

While at Muscatine, Nimely became a football and wrestling star. This past season he was named the wrestling team captain and earned a scholarship to play football at Grandview University in Des Moines. Nimely will be the first person in his family to attend college.