Fulton Football new kicker getting it done for the Steamers

This spring the Fulton football team has a leg up on their competiton.

(Nat Sound)

Meet steamers kicker Endi Qunaj. As a sophomore he’s already good for around a 45-yard field goal.

“When you can have a kicker, really at any level of high school level of football, specially at a small school high school football it’s quite a weapon to have. We’ve had some decent kickers over the years, and Endi can be that if not even more.”

But the crazy thing is before a few weeks ago, Endi didn’t even know how to play football . You see Endi is from Albania and never played the sports, he was a soccer player.

“It was kind of weird cuz I never played football or anything like that, so I was like what am I going to do, he was like all you have to do is just kick the ball.”

Fulton Head football Coach Patrick Lower found Endi in gym class and asked if he wanted to come out for the team.

“A few weeks ago we had some down time, I’m just going to throw this out there and I went to go grab a tee and a football and I told him to kick it against the wall as hard as he could and as high as he could, and he did the first few kicks we really nice. So I said go home and talk to mom and dad and see if you can come to football practice, he came out to football practice and he’s been kicking ever sense.”

Last Friday Coach Lower’s diamond in the rough helped the Steamers to a win over Orion, going 6 for 6 on extra points and kicking a 30-yard field goal.

“We’re very confident in him. He’s got a good leg and I really think as a sophomore he’s only going to get better because he’s going to get stronger and grow even more.”

And even though football is still very new to Endi and he still has a lot to learn about the game, it’s quickly becoming a passion for him.

“It’s been really fun, just kicking it for the first time, a lot of people were happy and everything, so it really got my courage up and everything, so excited to play.”