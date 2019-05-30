High School Sports

Geneseo blanks Canton in sectional semifinal

The Leafs blew past Canton 12-0 in six innings of play

PEORIA, Ill. - Senior Delaney Ostrowski got her 16th win of the season pitching a 4-hit shutout. 

Geneseo advances to play Pontiac on June 1 at the Peoria Notre Dame Sectional Final. 

 

