Geneseo blanks Canton in sectional semifinal
The Leafs blew past Canton 12-0 in six innings of play
PEORIA, Ill. - Senior Delaney Ostrowski got her 16th win of the season pitching a 4-hit shutout.
Geneseo advances to play Pontiac on June 1 at the Peoria Notre Dame Sectional Final.
