SIGNING DAY AT GENESEO HIGH SCHOOL THIS MORNING… AND IT WAS A VERY IMPRESSIVE ONE AS ANNIE WIRTH IS GOING TO IOWA FOR TRACK.

ANNIE WIRTH HAS QUITE THE RESUME ATGENESEO HIGH SCHOOL..

SHE HAS COMPETED AT 8 EVENTS AT STATE AND SHE HAS WON A MEDAL IN ALL 8, PLUS SIX OF THE 8 SHE HAD A TOP THREE FINISH OR BETTER.

4 STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS IN ALL FOR ANNIE.

LAST YEAR A STATE CHAMPION IN THE FOUR BY 2, FOUR BY FOUR AND SHE WON THE HIGH JUMP AND FINISHED 2ND IN THE LONG JUMP.