Belief, trust, and confidence. That's what coach Shaka Smart has instilled in former Assumption Guard Emarion Ellis. After Smart left Texas to go to Marquette. Ellis wanted to follow the coach who he believed in.

"My coach he had switched to Marquette from Texas so first off I wasn't committed to Texas. Well I was but once I felt like we created that bond I didn't plan on leaving that so he switched so I'm switching with him" said Emarion Ellis.