Geneseo rolls past Moline in a showdown of Western Big Six powerhouses

Geneseo won a Western Big Six showdown, besting Moline 38-24 in a high school wrestling dual meet on Wednesday, December 11.

The Maple Leafs won eight of the first nine matches, including Logan Tuggle’s pin at 138 points.

Moline’s DeAnthony Parker earned a win at 170 by technical fall.