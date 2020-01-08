Geneseo’s Isaiah Rivera hits the 2000 point mark

(ROSSOW/VO) “20 YEARS AFTER Y-2K.”

NATS (CROWD)

(ROSSOW/VO) “IT’S I-2K IN GENESEO.”

NATS (ANNOUNCER)

(ROSSOW/VO) “WITH ISAIAH RIVERA RECENTLY BECOMING THE FIRST PLAYER IN MAPLE LEAFS HISTORY TO SCORE 2,000 CAREER POINTS.”

(Rivera/Geneseo) “My work has paid off. I wasn’t waking up in the morning for nothing, sweating, blood, everything just for nothing.”

(ROSSOW/VO) “RIVERA JOINS A GROUP OF LESS THAN 160 PLAYERS ALL-TIME TO ECLIPSE THE 2,000-POINT PLATEAU IN ILLINOIS BOYS BASKETBALL.”

NATS (CLAPPING)

(Storm/Geneseo) “The time that he’s put into the game, the effort that he’s put into it has kind of led him to this outcome.”

(Isaiah Rivera/Geneseo Senior) “Working out, getting shots up, after practice, before practice all summer long. Going in the morning, like 5 o’clock, going in and working out with Jordan Delp, a bunch of pro guys around me that really led me in the right direction.”

(ROSSOW/VO) “RIVERA’S FAMILY WAS ALSO A GUIDING FORCE.”

(Storm/Geneseo ) “If he wanted to dribble in the house mom let him. And if he wanted to work on his skills, mom would get him to a gym or dad or a cousin or aunt, uncle or brother, whoever.”

(ROSSOW/VO) “BASKETBALL FANATICS WITH DEEP ROOTS TO THE GENESEO PROGRAM.”

(Rivera/Geneseo) “All my brothers and my sister played basketball here. Growing up I’d always come to the games and watch them. I remember wanting to play on that court and now I’m here.”

(ROSSOW/VO) “RIVERA PUTTING HIS NAME AT THE TOP OF RECORD BOOKS.”

(Rivera/Geneseo) “I’m nowhere near done here at the high school. We got half a season still coming up and I want to achieve a lot more with this team.”

(ROSSOW/VO) “AND THE BOTTOM OF HEARTS AROUND THE GENESEO COMMUNITY.”

NATS (WHISTLE, CROWD)

(Brad Storm/Geneseo Head Coach) “The high moral character and the way he does things in the classroom, in the hallways, at home, around town, he’s just a great kid. He does things the right way. I hope that all the young kids would follow suit and try to model him in that way. “

(ROSSOW/VO) “REPORTING FROM GENESEO…”

NATS (CROWD)

(ROSSOW/VO) “I’M ADAM ROSSOW.”