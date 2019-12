The 26th Genesis Shootout will be on Saturday December 14, 2019.

7 games will be played at the Carver Center.

10 AM: Alleman vs West

11:30 AM Riverdale vs North

1:00 PM UTHS vs PV

2:30 PM Moline vs Assumption

4:00 PM Galesburg vs Bettendorf

5:30 PM Geneseo vs Central

7:00 PM North Scott vs Rock Island