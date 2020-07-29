High school football, volleyball, soccer move to spring in Illinois

Fall high school sports are moving to a new season for the 2020-21 season.

Football, girls volleyball and boys soccer will be played in the spring, according to a plan announced by the IHSA on Wednesday.

Football will have a seven-game season with games starting March 5 and a normal postseason. The other sports can begin March 1.

All sports will be limited to two games per week and no tournaments or events involving more than three teams.

Golf, swimming, cross country and tennis still will be played in the fall.

All seasons will be shortened, according to the IHSA.

The announcement follows Illinois Governor JB Pritzker’s release of restrictions earlier in the day.