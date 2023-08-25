See the highlights from Davenport West’s 13-6 victory over Davenport North in the video above.
Join us for the Local 4 Locker Room every Friday night during high school football season on Local 4 WHBF. Follow Local 4 Sports on Twitter and Facebook.
by: Eric Olsen
Posted:
Updated:
See the highlights from Davenport West’s 13-6 victory over Davenport North in the video above.
Join us for the Local 4 Locker Room every Friday night during high school football season on Local 4 WHBF. Follow Local 4 Sports on Twitter and Facebook.