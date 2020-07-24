IHSAA announces high school football schedule for 2020

After the coronavirus put the 2020 Iowa high school football season in jeopardy, the Iowa High School Athletic Association announced on Friday they will be having a revised season.

It will consist of a seven-week regular season with teams having the option of scheduling five, six, or seven games within those seven weeks.

All teams in all classes will qualify for the postseason with brackets will consist of six rounds for each classification. The IHSAA will determine postseason pairings with geography, quality and team availability as primary considerations. They do not expect going back to this format in the future.

Team practices will be allowed to begin on August 10. Week 1 of the regular season is scheduled for August 27 and the playoffs begin on October 16. The state finals will be held on November 20 & 21.

For more details, visit the IHSAA website.