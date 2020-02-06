IHSAA unveils 2020 football districts and groups

The Iowa High School Athletic Association released the districts and groups for the 2020 football season on Thursday, and some local team will be seeing some new opponents.

Assumption, Clinton, Central DeWitt and North Scott remain together, moving from @IHSAA Class 3A District 5 to District 4 and swapping Iowa City Liberty and Clear Creek-Amana for Marion and Dubuque Wahlert. #iahsfb pic.twitter.com/TRMlxWZkr3 — Local 4 WHBF (@Local4NewsWHBF) February 6, 2020

