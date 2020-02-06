IHSAA unveils 2020 football districts and groups

High School Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Iowa High School Athletic Association released the districts and groups for the 2020 football season on Thursday, and some local team will be seeing some new opponents.

For the full listings for all classes, click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story