Posted: Oct 23, 2022 / 09:50 AM CDT Updated: Oct 23, 2022 / 09:50 AM CDT SHARE The IHSA announced pairings for the state football playoffs on Saturday. CLASS 8A 2⃣0⃣2⃣2⃣ #IHSA Football Playoffs🏈 CLASS 7⃣A 🏈👀📺💻📱Tonight's Coverage⏩https://t.co/YA3Ke26iuk pic.twitter.com/09S3zepBZ3— Illinois High School Association #IHSA (@IHSA_IL) October 23, 2022 CLASS 7A 2⃣0⃣2⃣2⃣ #IHSA Football Playoffs🏈 CLASS 7⃣A 🏈👀📺💻📱Tonight's Coverage⏩https://t.co/YA3Ke26iuk pic.twitter.com/09S3zepBZ3— Illinois High School Association #IHSA (@IHSA_IL) October 23, 2022 CLASS 6A 2⃣0⃣2⃣2⃣ #IHSA Football Playoffs🏈 CLASS 6⃣A 🏈👀📺💻📱Tonight's Coverage⏩https://t.co/YA3Ke1Pfsk pic.twitter.com/SqK9v3KG6t— Illinois High School Association #IHSA (@IHSA_IL) October 23, 2022 CLASS 5A 2⃣0⃣2⃣2⃣ #IHSA Football Playoffs🏈 CLASS 5⃣A 🏈👀📺💻📱Tonight's Coverage⏩https://t.co/YA3Ke26iuk pic.twitter.com/KH3JPjAOF9— Illinois High School Association #IHSA (@IHSA_IL) October 23, 2022 CLASS 4A 2⃣0⃣2⃣2⃣ #IHSA Football Playoffs🏈 CLASS 4⃣A 🏈👀📺💻📱Tonight's Coverage⏩https://t.co/YA3Ke1Pfsk pic.twitter.com/wk2BdRWctq— Illinois High School Association #IHSA (@IHSA_IL) October 23, 2022 CLASS 3A 2⃣0⃣2⃣2⃣ #IHSA Football Playoffs🏈 CLASS 3⃣A 🏈👀📺💻📱Tonight's Coverage⏩https://t.co/YA3Ke26iuk pic.twitter.com/h45CBkn3nt— Illinois High School Association #IHSA (@IHSA_IL) October 23, 2022 CLASS 2A 2⃣0⃣2⃣2⃣ #IHSA Football Playoffs🏈 CLASS 2⃣A 🏈👀📺💻📱Tonight's Coverage⏩https://t.co/YA3Ke26iuk pic.twitter.com/3h9cyeawnx— Illinois High School Association #IHSA (@IHSA_IL) October 23, 2022 CLASS 1A 2⃣0⃣2⃣2⃣ #IHSA Football Playoffs🏈 CLASS 1⃣A 🏈👀📺💻📱Tonight's Coverage⏩https://t.co/YA3Ke26iuk pic.twitter.com/SD2WRF0FcR— Illinois High School Association #IHSA (@IHSA_IL) October 23, 2022 Sterling Newman Central Catholic players celebrate after beating Maroa-Forsyth 48-7 in the IHSA Class 2A high school championship football game Friday, Nov. 26, 2010, at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill. Tim Wilson (41) is lifted up by his teammates. (AP Photo/Bradley Leeb)