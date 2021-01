FILE – In this July 30, 2020, file photo, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds listens to a question during a news conference on the state’s guidance for returning to school in response to the coronavirus outbreak in Des Moines, Iowa. An aggressive push by Reynolds to reopen schools amid a worsening coronavirus outbreak has descended into chaos, with some districts and teachers rebelling and experts questioning the scientific benchmarks being used by the state to make decisions. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds signed a new Public Health Disaster proclamation that modifies existing public health measures designed to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Spectator limits for “sporting and recreational gatherings, including for high school-sponsored events,” were lifted starting today.

The proclamation continues to require masks when people are in an indoor public space and unable to social distance for 15 minutes or longer.

You can read the entire proclamation here.