The IHSAA announced pairings for the state football playoffs on Saturday.

CLASS 5A
Pod A

Davenport West (7-2) vs. West Des Moines Dowling Catholic (8-1), at Williams Stadium

Waukee Northwest (5-4) at Cedar Rapids Kennedy (7-2)

Pod B

Ames (6-3) at Southeast Polk (8-1)

Linn-Mar (6-3) at Cedar Rapids Prairie (6-3)

Pod C

Sioux City East (7-2) at Ankeny (8-1)

Iowa City High (6-3) at Johnston (6-3)

Pod D

West Des Moines Valley (5-4) at Pleasant Valley (9-0)

Ankeny Centennial (5-4) at Cedar Falls (7-2)

CLASS 4A
Pod A

Cedar Rapids Washington (5-4) at Cedar Rapids Xavier (9-0)

Indianola (6-3) at Bondurant-Farrar (8-1)

Pod B

Fort Madison (7-2) at Waverly-Shell Rock (9-0)

Western Dubuque Epworth (6-3) at North Scott (7-2)

Pod C

LeMars (6-3) at Lewis Central (9-0)

Glenwood (6-3) at Spencer (7-2)

Pod D

Webster City (6-3) at Iowa City Liberty (8-1)

Newton (7-2) at Carlisle (8-1)

CLASS 3A
Pod A

MOC-Floyd Valley (6-3) at Harlan Community (8-1)

Nevada (7-2) at Sioux Center (5-4)

Pod B

Central DeWitt (6-3) at Mount Vernon (9-0)

West Delaware (5-4) at Solon (7-2)

Pod C

Hampton-Dumont/CAL (6-3) at Humboldt (8-1)

Benton Community (6-3) at Independence (9-1)

Pod D

Grinnell (5-4) at ADM (8-1)

Creston (6-3) at North Polk (7-2)

CLASS 2A
Pod A

Clarinda (6-3) at Central Lyon/George-Little Rock (9-0)

Inwood West Lyon (7-2) at Greene County (8-1)

Pod B

OABCIG (8-1) at Osage (7-2)

Clear Lake (5-4) at Spirit Lake (9-0)

Pod C

Crestwood, Cresco (6-3) at Waukon (6-3)

Dubuque Wahlert Catholic (7-2) at West Marshall (9-0)

Pod D

Centerville (7-2) at Monticello (7-2)

Wellman Mid-Prairie (6-3) at Williamsburg (9-0)

CLASS 1A
Pod A

Western Christian (7-2) at Aplington-Parkersburg (8-1)

Kuemper Catholic (8-1) at West Sioux (8-1)

Pod B

Dike-New Hartford (7-2) at MFL MarMac (8-1)

Waterloo Columbus Catholic (6-3) at West Branch (9-0)

Pod C

Mediapolis (8-1) at Sigourney/Keota (7-2)

Woodward-Granger (6-3) at Van Meter (8-1)

Pod D

Pella Christian (8-1) at South Hamilton (8-1)

ACGC (7-2) at Underwood (9-0)

CLASS A
Pod A

Hinton (6-3) at Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn (7-2)

Gehlen Catholic, LeMars (8-1) at Woodbury Central (9-0)

Pod B

Mason City Newman Catholic (8-1) at North Linn (8-1)

Wapsie Valley (7-2) at West Hancock (9-0)

Pod C

East Buchanan (8-1) at Alburnett (8-1)

Columbus Community (8-1) at Grundy Center (9-0)

Pod D

Southwest Valley (7-2) at AHSTW (9-0)

Mount Ayr (8-1) at Lynnville-Sully (9-0)

EIGHT-PLAYER
Pod A

West Bend-Mallard (7-2) at St. Mary’s, Remsen (9-0)

Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire (8-1) at West Harrison (9-0)

Pod B

CAM, Anita (7-2) at Lenox (9-0)

Fremont-Mills (7-2) at Southeast Warren (9-1)

Pod C

Newell-Fonda (8-1) at Don Bosco, Gilbertville (8-0)

Gladbrook-Reinbeck (8-1) at Turkey Valley (7-1)

Pod D

Easton Valley (7-1) at Montezuma (8-2)

Central City (8-1) at WACO, Wayland (10-0)

