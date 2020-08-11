Iowa high school football practices start for 2020

Iowa high school football teams took the practice fields on Monday for the first time this year.

Of course, the pandemic put the season up in the air but the Iowa High School Athletic Association came up with a plan to help students play their sports safely.

Mediapolis got practice in for a few hours before the storms passed through. The Bulldogs are coming off of a 8-2 season. Their offense was extremely impressive scoring over 60 points three times and over 80 once. Like many football teams across the state, they’re ready to get this season underway.

“We got a good group of guys this year,” said senior Drew Zurmueheln. “Really young team, we’re really quick, we’ve been together a long time and I think we have a chance this year.”

“I think everyone is grateful first and for most,” said head coach Brian Borrison. “You know we are not going to get involved with the political side of things, who’s right who’s wrong. I think the bigger picture is to control what you can control, and worry about what you can do, and what we are trying to control is trying to have a football season.”