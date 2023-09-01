IOWA — The first Iowa high school football rankings have been released by the Associated Press following Week 1 of the season. The rankings will be released weekly on Tuesdays.

Class 5A
RecordPts
1. West Des Moines Dowling1-039
2. Southeast Polk (3)1-038
3. Ankeny (2)1-034
4. Johnston1-030
5. Waukee1-019
6. West Des Moines Valley1-018
7. Marion Linn-Mar1-014
8. Cedar Rapids Prairie1-013
9. Bettendorf1-012
10. Davenport West1-08
(tie) Iowa City West1-08

Others receiving votes: Cedar Rapids Kennedy 7. Cedar Falls 6. Ankeny Centennial 6. Waterloo West 6. Cedar Rapids Jefferson 5. Iowa City High 3. Pleasant Valley 2. Council Bluffs Lincoln 2. Des Moines Roosevelt 2. Waukee Northwest 2. Dubuque Hempstead 1.

Class 4A
RecordPts
1. Council Bluffs Lewis Central (2)1-037
(tie) Eldridge North Scott1-037
3. Cedar Rapids Xavier (2)1-033
(tie) Norwalk1-033
5. Adel ADM1-024
6. Epworth Western Dubuque1-022
(tie) Glenwood1-022
8. Indianola1-021
(tie) Alleman North Polk1-021
10. Des Moines North (1)1-013

Others receiving votes: Decorah 6. Denison-Schleswig 6. Mason City 5. Le Mars 3. Marion 2. Oskaloosa 2. Waverly-Shell Rock 2. Newton 1.

Class 3A
RecordPts
1. Nevada (1)1-040
2. Mount Vernon (1)1-025
(tie) Davenport Assumption1-025
4. Humboldt (1)1-023
5. Williamsburg1-022
6. Harlan (1)0-120
7. Carroll (1)1-018
8. Independence1-014
9. Webster City1-012
10. Creston1-011

Others receiving votes: Creston 11. Clear Lake 10. Van Horne Benton 9. Perry 9. Fort Madison 8. Sioux City Heelan 6. Grinnell 5. Keokuk 2. Atlantic 1.

Class 2A
RecordPts
1. Van Meter (3)1-046
2. Central Lyon-GLR (2)1-044
3. Inwood West Lyon1-030
4. Spirit Lake1-028
5. Monroe PCM1-017
6. Mediapolis1-016
(tie) Southeast Valley, Gowrie1-016
8. Roland-Story1-014
9. Goose Lake Northeast1-010
10. Hull Western Christian1-08
(tie) Cherokee1-08
(tie) Clarinda1-08
(tie) Orange City Unity Christian1-08

Others receiving votes: Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 6. Tipton 5. Monticello 3. West Burlington-Notre Dame 3. Sheldon 2. Chariton 1. Estherville-Lincoln Central 1. Greene County 1.

Class 1A
RecordPts
1. Grundy Center (2)1-039
2. Monona MFL-Mar-Mac1-034
3. O-A BCIG (1)1-030
4. Hawarden West Sioux (2)1-027
5. Waterloo Columbus1-019
6. Underwood0-117
(tie) Denver1-017
8. Dike-New Hartford0-116
(tie) A-H-S-T-W, Avoca1-016
10. Aplington-Parkersburg1-015

Others receiving votes: Jewell South Hamilton 11. Iowa City Regina 8. Pella Christian 8. Sumner-Fredericksburg 7. Hudson 5. Grand View Christian School 4. Sigourney-Keota 2.

Class A
RecordPts
1. Britt West Hancock (3)1-045
2. Lynnville-Sully1-035
3. Moville Woodbury Central1-024
4. Lisbon (1)1-022
5. St. Ansgar1-021
6. Southwest Valley1-020
7. Troy Mills North Linn1-019
8. South Central Calhoun1-012
9. Logan-Magnolia (1)1-011
10. Madrid1-010
(tie) IKM(Manning1-010

Others receiving votes: Mount Ayr 8. Fairbank Wapsie Valley 7. Maquoketa 5. Lake Mills 4. Columbus Junction 4. AC/GC 4. Earlham 3. Kingsley-Pierson 3. Nashua-Plainfield 3. West Fork, Sheffield 3. Oakland Riverside 1. Arlington Starmont 1.

Class 8-Man
RecordPts
1. Gladbrook-Reinbeck (1)1-027
1. Remsen Saint Mary’s (1)1-027
3. Lenox1-025
4. Anita CAM (1)1-024
(tie) Wayland WACO (1)1-024
6. Winfield-Mount Union1-020
7. Montezuma1-018
8. Bedford (1)1-017
9. West Bend-Mallard1-014
10. Central City1-09
(tie) Clarksville1-09
(tie) Easton Valley1-09

Others receiving votes: Colo-NESCO 8. Marengo Iowa Valley 8. Baxter 7. Afton East Union 5. Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire 5. Jackson Junction Turkey Valley 4. Fremont Mills, Tabor 4. East Mills 3. Lansing Kee 3. Gilbertville-Don Bosco 3. Janesville 1. Collins-Maxwell 1.