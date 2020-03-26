Iowa high school football schedules released

1  of  2
High School Sports
Baseball, basketball, wrestling and hockey may be on hold, but football continues to provide distractions during this COVID-19 coronavirus crisis.

NFL free agency provided plenty of noteworthy moments — Brady a Buccaneer?! — and now high school football finds itself in the spotlight, with the Iowa High School Athletic Association unveiling the 2020 schedules for the fall.

Will these games take place? Let’s hope so. In the meantime, allow your mind to wander to autumn and embrace the pigskin possibilities.

Normally, we’d just post the local schools, but this year we’re adding them all. You’ve got time.

Iowa High School Athletic Association
2020 Football Schedules

CLASS 4A

Ames 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- at Fort Dodge
Sept. 4 -- vs. Urbandale
Sept. 11 -- at Iowa City, City High
Sept. 18 -- vs. Mason City
Sept. 25 -- at Marshalltown
Oct. 2 -- vs. Waterloo West 
Oct. 9 -- at Ankeny Centennial
Oct. 16 -- vs. Indianola
Oct. 23 -- at Des Moines, East

Ankeny 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- vs. Ankeny Centennial
Sept. 4 -- vs. Waukee
Sept. 11 -- at Indianola
Sept. 18 -- at Iowa City, Liberty
Sept. 25 -- vs. Fort Dodge
Oct. 2 -- at Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson
Oct. 9 -- at Valley, West Des Moines
Oct. 16 -- vs. Johnston
Oct. 23 -- at Prairie, Cedar Rapids

Ankeny Centennial 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- at Ankeny
Sept. 4 -- at Southeast Polk
Sept. 11 -- vs. Johnston
Sept. 18 -- vs. Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines
Sept. 25 -- at Waukee
Oct. 2 -- vs. Iowa City, Liberty
Oct. 9 -- vs. Ames
Oct. 16 -- at Cedar Falls
Oct. 23 -- vs. Valley, West Des Moines

Bettendorf 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- vs. Iowa City, City High
Sept. 4 -- at Prairie, Cedar Rapids
Sept. 11 -- at Cedar Rapids, Kennedy
Sept. 18 -- vs. Cedar Falls
Sept. 25 -- at Valley, West Des Moines
Oct. 2 -- at Muscatine
Oct. 9 -- vs. Pleasant Valley
Oct. 16 -- vs. Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines
Oct. 23 -- at Iowa City, West

Cedar Falls 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- vs. Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines
Sept. 4 -- at Waterloo West 
Sept. 11 -- vs. Prairie, Cedar Rapids
Sept. 18 -- at Bettendorf
Sept. 25 -- vs. Iowa City, West
Oct. 2 -- at Davenport, Central
Oct. 9 -- vs. Dubuque, Senior
Oct. 16 -- vs. Ankeny Centennial
Oct. 23 -- at Cedar Rapids, Kennedy

Cedar Rapids Jefferson 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- at Cedar Rapids, Washington
Sept. 4 -- vs. Cedar Rapids, Kennedy
Sept. 11 -- at Waterloo West 
Sept. 18 -- at Davenport, West
Sept. 24 -- vs. Davenport, Central
Oct. 2 -- at Johnston
Oct. 9 -- vs. Des Moines, East
Oct. 15 -- vs. Iowa City, City High
Oct. 23 -- at Dubuque, Hempstead

Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 29 -- vs. Linn-Mar, Marion
Sept. 4 -- at Cedar Rapids Jefferson
Sept. 11 -- vs. Bettendorf
Sept. 18 -- at Prairie, Cedar Rapids
Sept. 25 -- vs. Indianola
Oct. 2 -- vs. Pleasant Valley
Oct. 8 -- at Davenport, North
Oct. 16 -- at Cedar Rapids, Washington
Oct. 23 -- vs. Cedar Falls

Cedar Rapids, Washington 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- vs. Cedar Rapids Jefferson
Sept. 3 -- vs. Davenport, Central
Sept. 11 -- at Des Moines, North
Sept. 18 -- vs. Dubuque, Senior
Sept. 25 -- at Waterloo West 
Oct. 2 -- at Linn-Mar, Marion
Oct. 8 -- vs. Iowa City, West
Oct. 16 -- vs. Cedar Rapids, Kennedy
Oct. 23 -- at Southeast Polk

Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- vs. Denison-Schleswig
Sept. 4 -- at Des Moines, North
Sept. 11 -- at Des Moines, Roosevelt
Sept. 18 -- vs. Des Moines, Hoover
Sept. 25 -- at Urbandale
Oct. 1 -- at Sioux City, West
Oct. 9 -- vs. Sioux City, North
Oct. 16 -- at Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson
Oct. 23 -- vs. Sioux City, East

Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- at Harlan
Sept. 4 -- vs. Omaha South (Nebraska)
Sept. 11 -- vs. Denison-Schleswig
Sept. 18 -- at Glenwood
Sept. 25 -- vs. Sioux City, North
Oct. 2 -- vs. Ankeny
Oct. 9 -- at Sioux City, East
Oct. 16 -- vs. Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln
Oct. 23 -- at Sioux City, West

Davenport, Central 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- at Davenport, North
Sept. 3 -- at Cedar Rapids, Washington
Sept. 11 -- vs. Dubuque, Hempstead
Sept. 17 -- vs. Muscatine
Sept. 24 -- at Cedar Rapids Jefferson
Oct. 2 -- vs. Cedar Falls
Oct. 9 -- vs. Davenport, West
Oct. 16 -- at Iowa City, Liberty
Oct. 23 -- vs. Iowa City, City High

Davenport, North 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- vs. Davenport, Central
Sept. 4 -- vs. Burlington
Sept. 11 -- at Muscatine
Sept. 18 -- at Dubuque, Hempstead
Sept. 25 -- vs. Davenport, West
Oct. 2 -- at Ottumwa
Oct. 8 -- vs. Cedar Rapids, Kennedy
Oct. 16 -- at Dubuque, Senior
Oct. 23 -- at Pleasant Valley

Davenport, West 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 29 -- vs. Moline (Illinois)
Sept. 4 -- at Muscatine
Sept. 11 -- at Central DeWitt
Sept. 18 -- vs. Cedar Rapids Jefferson
Sept. 25 -- at Davenport, North
Oct. 1 -- vs. Dubuque, Hempstead
Oct. 9 -- at Davenport, Central
Oct. 16 -- vs. Ottumwa
Oct. 22 -- vs. Dubuque, Senior

Des Moines, East 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- at Des Moines, Lincoln
Sept. 4 -- vs. Des Moines, Roosevelt
Sept. 11 -- at Iowa City, Liberty
Sept. 18 -- vs. Sioux City, West
Sept. 25 -- vs. Southeast Polk
Oct. 2 -- at Marshalltown
Oct. 9 -- at Cedar Rapids Jefferson
Oct. 16 -- vs. Urbandale
Oct. 23 -- vs. Ames

Des Moines, Lincoln 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- vs. Des Moines, East
Sept. 4 -- at Johnston
Sept. 11 -- at Marshalltown
Sept. 18 -- vs. Ottumwa
Sept. 25 -- at Iowa City, City High
Oct. 2 -- vs. Urbandale
Oct. 9 -- vs. Southeast Polk
Oct. 16 -- at Des Moines, North
Oct. 23 -- at Des Moines, Roosevelt

Des Moines, North 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- at Des Moines, Hoover
Sept. 4 -- vs. Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln
Sept. 11 -- vs. Cedar Rapids, Washington
Sept. 18 -- at Waterloo, East
Sept. 25 -- vs. Des Moines, Roosevelt
Oct. 2 -- at Sioux City, North
Oct. 9 -- at Iowa City, City High
Oct. 16 -- vs. Des Moines, Lincoln
Oct. 23 -- vs. Ottumwa

Des Moines, Roosevelt 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- at Valley, West Des Moines
Sept. 4 -- at Des Moines, East
Sept. 11 -- vs. Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln
Sept. 18 -- vs. Sioux City, North
Sept. 25 -- at Des Moines, North
Oct. 2 -- at Indianola
Oct. 9 -- vs. Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines
Oct. 15 -- at Sioux City, East
Oct. 23 -- vs. Des Moines, Lincoln

Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- at Cedar Falls
Sept. 4 -- vs. Valley, West Des Moines
Sept. 11 -- vs. Urbandale
Sept. 18 -- at Ankeny Centennial
Sept. 25 -- at Johnston
Oct. 2 -- vs. Waukee
Oct. 9 -- at Des Moines, Roosevelt
Oct. 16 -- at Bettendorf
Oct. 23 -- vs. Fort Dodge

Dubuque, Hempstead 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- vs. Dubuque, Senior
Sept. 4 -- at Iowa City, West
Sept. 11 -- at Davenport, Central
Sept. 18 -- vs. Davenport, North
Sept. 25 -- vs. Linn-Mar, Marion
Oct. 1 -- at Davenport, West
Oct. 9 -- vs. Prairie, Cedar Rapids
Oct. 16 -- at Pleasant Valley
Oct. 23 -- vs. Cedar Rapids Jefferson

Dubuque, Senior 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- at Dubuque, Hempstead
Sept. 4 -- vs. Linn-Mar, Marion
Sept. 11 -- vs. Pleasant Valley
Sept. 18 -- at Cedar Rapids, Washington
Sept. 25 -- at Muscatine
Oct. 2 -- vs. Prairie, Cedar Rapids
Oct. 9 -- at Cedar Falls
Oct. 16 -- vs. Davenport, North
Oct. 22 -- at Davenport, West

Fort Dodge 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- vs. Ames
Sept. 4 -- at Mason City
Sept. 10 -- at Sioux City, North
Sept. 18 -- vs. Carroll
Sept. 25 -- at Ankeny
Oct. 2 -- vs. Sioux City, East
Oct. 9 -- at Urbandale
Oct. 16 -- vs. Waterloo West 
Oct. 23 -- at Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines

Indianola 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- vs. Muscatine
Sept. 4 -- at Norwalk
Sept. 11 -- vs. Ankeny
Sept. 18 -- at Valley, West Des Moines
Sept. 25 -- at Cedar Rapids, Kennedy
Oct. 2 -- vs. Des Moines, Roosevelt
Oct. 9 -- vs. Sioux City, West
Oct. 16 -- at Ames
Oct. 23 -- at Waterloo West 

Iowa City, City High 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- at Bettendorf
Sept. 4 -- vs. Iowa City, Liberty
Sept. 11 -- vs. Ames
Sept. 18 -- at Pleasant Valley
Sept. 25 -- vs. Des Moines, Lincoln
Oct. 2 -- at Iowa City, West
Oct. 9 -- vs. Des Moines, North
Oct. 15 -- at Cedar Rapids Jefferson
Oct. 23 -- at Davenport, Central

Iowa City, Liberty 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- vs. Iowa City, West
Sept. 4 -- at Iowa City, City High
Sept. 11 -- vs. Des Moines, East
Sept. 18 -- vs. Ankeny
Sept. 25 -- at Prairie, Cedar Rapids
Oct. 2 -- at Ankeny Centennial
Oct. 9 -- vs. Linn-Mar, Marion
Oct. 16 -- vs. Davenport, Central
Oct. 23 -- at Muscatine

Iowa City, West 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- at Iowa City, Liberty
Sept. 4 -- vs. Dubuque, Hempstead
Sept. 11 -- vs. Southeast Polk
Sept. 18 -- at Urbandale
Sept. 25 -- at Cedar Falls
Oct. 2 -- vs. Iowa City, City High
Oct. 8 -- at Cedar Rapids, Washington
Oct. 16 -- vs. Muscatine
Oct. 23 -- vs. Bettendorf

Johnston 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- at Urbandale
Sept. 4 -- vs. Des Moines, Lincoln
Sept. 11 -- at Ankeny Centennial
Sept. 18 -- at Southeast Polk
Sept. 25 -- vs. Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines
Oct. 2 -- vs. Cedar Rapids Jefferson
Oct. 9 -- at Waukee
Oct. 16 -- at Ankeny
Oct. 23 -- vs. Linn-Mar, Marion

Linn-Mar, Marion 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 29 -- at Cedar Rapids, Kennedy
Sept. 4 -- at Dubuque, Senior
Sept. 11 -- vs. Waukee
Sept. 17 -- vs. Xavier, Cedar Rapids
Sept. 25 -- at Dubuque, Hempstead
Oct. 2 -- vs. Cedar Rapids, Washington
Oct. 9 -- at Iowa City, Liberty
Oct. 16 -- vs. Marshalltown
Oct. 23 -- at Johnston

Marshalltown 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- vs. Mason City
Sept. 4 -- at Newton
Sept. 11 -- vs. Des Moines, Lincoln
Sept. 18 -- at Grinnell
Sept. 25 -- vs. Ames
Oct. 2 -- vs. Des Moines, East
Oct. 9 -- at Waterloo West 
Oct. 16 -- at Linn-Mar, Marion
Oct. 23 -- vs. Sioux City, North

Muscatine 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- at Indianola
Sept. 4 -- vs. Davenport, West
Sept. 11 -- vs. Davenport, North
Sept. 17 -- at Davenport, Central
Sept. 25 -- vs. Dubuque, Senior
Oct. 2 -- vs. Bettendorf
Oct. 9 -- at Ottumwa
Oct. 16 -- at Iowa City, West
Oct. 23 -- vs. Iowa City, Liberty

Ottumwa 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- vs. Burlington
Sept. 4 -- at Oskaloosa
Sept. 11 -- vs. Fairfield
Sept. 18 -- at Des Moines, Lincoln
Sept. 25 -- at Pleasant Valley
Oct. 2 -- vs. Davenport, North
Oct. 9 -- vs. Muscatine
Oct. 16 -- at Davenport, West
Oct. 23 -- at Des Moines, North

Pleasant Valley 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- vs. Prairie, Cedar Rapids
Sept. 4 -- at Moline (Illinois)
Sept. 11 -- at Dubuque, Senior
Sept. 18 -- vs. Iowa City, City High
Sept. 25 -- vs. Ottumwa
Oct. 2 -- at Cedar Rapids, Kennedy
Oct. 9 -- at Bettendorf
Oct. 16 -- vs. Dubuque, Hempstead
Oct. 23 -- vs. Davenport, North

Prairie, Cedar Rapids 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- at Pleasant Valley
Sept. 4 -- vs. Bettendorf
Sept. 11 -- at Cedar Falls
Sept. 18 -- vs. Cedar Rapids, Kennedy
Sept. 25 -- vs. Iowa City, Liberty
Oct. 2 -- at Dubuque, Senior
Oct. 9 -- at Dubuque, Hempstead
Oct. 16 -- vs. Southeast Polk
Oct. 23 -- vs. Ankeny

Sioux City, East 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- at Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City
Sept. 4 -- at LeMars
Sept. 11 -- vs. Valley, West Des Moines
Sept. 18 -- vs. Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Sept. 25 -- at Sioux City, West
Oct. 2 -- at Fort Dodge
Oct. 9 -- vs. Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson
Oct. 15 -- vs. Des Moines, Roosevelt
Oct. 23 -- at Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln

Sioux City, North 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- at South Sioux City (Nebraska)
Sept. 4 -- vs. Des Moines, Hoover
Sept. 10 -- vs. Fort Dodge
Sept. 18 -- at Des Moines, Roosevelt
Sept. 25 -- at Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson
Oct. 2 -- vs. Des Moines, North
Oct. 9 -- at Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln
Oct. 16 -- vs. Sioux City, West
Oct. 23 -- at Marshalltown

Sioux City, West 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- vs. Glenwood
Sept. 3 -- vs. South Sioux City (Nebraska)
Sept. 11 -- at Des Moines, Hoover
Sept. 18 -- at Des Moines, East
Sept. 25 -- vs. Sioux City, East
Oct. 1 -- vs. Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln
Oct. 9 -- at Indianola
Oct. 16 -- at Sioux City, North
Oct. 23 -- vs. Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson

Southeast Polk 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- at Waukee
Sept. 4 -- vs. Ankeny Centennial
Sept. 11 -- at Iowa City, West
Sept. 18 -- vs. Johnston
Sept. 25 -- at Des Moines, East
Oct. 2 -- vs. Valley, West Des Moines
Oct. 9 -- at Des Moines, Lincoln
Oct. 16 -- at Prairie, Cedar Rapids
Oct. 23 -- vs. Cedar Rapids, Washington

Urbandale 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- vs. Johnston
Sept. 4 -- at Ames
Sept. 11 -- at Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines
Sept. 18 -- vs. Iowa City, West
Sept. 25 -- vs. Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln
Oct. 2 -- at Des Moines, Lincoln
Oct. 9 -- vs. Fort Dodge
Oct. 16 -- at Des Moines, East
Oct. 23 -- at Waukee

Valley, West Des Moines 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- vs. Des Moines, Roosevelt
Sept. 4 -- at Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines
Sept. 11 -- at Sioux City, East
Sept. 18 -- vs. Indianola
Sept. 25 -- vs. Bettendorf
Oct. 2 -- at Southeast Polk
Oct. 9 -- vs. Ankeny
Oct. 16 -- vs. Waukee
Oct. 23 -- at Ankeny Centennial

Waterloo West 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- at Waterloo, East
Sept. 4 -- vs. Cedar Falls
Sept. 11 -- vs. Cedar Rapids Jefferson
Sept. 18 -- at Waukee
Sept. 25 -- vs. Cedar Rapids, Washington
Oct. 2 -- at Ames
Oct. 9 -- vs. Marshalltown
Oct. 16 -- at Fort Dodge
Oct. 23 -- vs. Indianola

Waukee 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- vs. Southeast Polk
Sept. 4 -- at Ankeny
Sept. 11 -- at Linn-Mar, Marion
Sept. 18 -- vs. Waterloo West 
Sept. 25 -- vs. Ankeny Centennial
Oct. 2 -- at Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines
Oct. 9 -- vs. Johnston
Oct. 16 -- at Valley, West Des Moines
Oct. 23 -- vs. Urbandale
CLASS 3A
ADM, Adel 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- vs. Gilbert
Sept. 4 -- vs. Harlan
Sept. 11 -- at Knoxville
Sept. 18 -- at Creston-O/M
Sept. 25 -- vs. Norwalk
Oct. 2 -- vs. Winterset
Oct. 9 -- at Des Moines, Hoover
Oct. 16 -- at Dallas Center-Grimes
Oct. 23 -- vs. Perry

Assumption, Davenport 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- at Rock Island Alleman (Illinois)
Sept. 3 -- vs. Epworth, Western Dubuque
Sept. 10 -- vs. West Delaware, Manchester
Sept. 18 -- at Washington
Sept. 24 -- vs. Marion
Oct. 2 -- at Central DeWitt
Oct. 9 -- at North Scott, Eldridge
Oct. 15 -- vs. Clinton
Oct. 23 -- at Wahlert Catholic, Dubuque

Ballard 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- at North Polk, Alleman
Sept. 4 -- vs. Carlisle
Sept. 11 -- at Dallas Center-Grimes
Sept. 18 -- vs. Newton
Sept. 25 -- at Webster City
Oct. 2 -- vs. Gilbert
Oct. 9 -- vs. Humboldt
Oct. 16 -- at Boone
Oct. 23 -- vs. Mason City

Benton Community 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- vs. Vinton-Shellsburg
Sept. 4 -- at Williamsburg
Sept. 11 -- vs. Center Point-Urbana
Sept. 18 -- at South Tama County, Tama
Sept. 25 -- vs. Oskaloosa
Oct. 2 -- at Clear Creek Amana
Oct. 9 -- vs. Grinnell
Oct. 16 -- at Newton
Oct. 23 -- at Xavier, Cedar Rapids

Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- vs. Sioux City, East
Sept. 4 -- vs. Sioux Center
Sept. 11 -- at Lewis Central
Sept. 18 -- at Denison-Schleswig
Sept. 25 -- vs. Storm Lake
Oct. 2 -- at Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley
Oct. 9 -- at Spencer
Oct. 16 -- vs. Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Oct. 23 -- vs. LeMars

Bondurant-Farrar 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- at Carroll
Sept. 4 -- vs. Boone
Sept. 11 -- vs. Norwalk
Sept. 18 -- at Gilbert
Sept. 25 -- vs. Nevada
Oct. 2 -- at Carlisle
Oct. 9 -- vs. Knoxville
Oct. 16 -- vs. Pella
Oct. 23 -- at North Polk, Alleman

Boone 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- vs. Creston-O/M
Sept. 4 -- at Bondurant-Farrar
Sept. 11 -- vs. North Polk, Alleman
Sept. 18 -- at Nevada
Sept. 25 -- vs. Humboldt
Oct. 2 -- at Mason City
Oct. 9 -- at Gilbert
Oct. 16 -- vs. Ballard
Oct. 23 -- at Webster City

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- at Western Christian, Hull
Sept. 4 -- vs. West Lyon, Inwood
Sept. 11 -- vs. Unity Christian, Orange City
Sept. 18 -- at Central Lyon/George-Little Rock
Sept. 25 -- at Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Oct. 2 -- vs. Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City
Oct. 9 -- vs. LeMars
Oct. 16 -- at Spencer
Oct. 23 -- vs. Storm Lake

Burlington 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- at Ottumwa
Sept. 4 -- at Davenport, North
Sept. 11 -- vs. Waterloo, East
Sept. 18 -- vs. Clinton
Sept. 25 -- at Keokuk
Oct. 2 -- vs. Fairfield
Oct. 9 -- vs. Fort Madison
Oct. 16 -- at Washington
Oct. 23 -- at Mount Pleasant

Carlisle 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- vs. Norwalk
Sept. 4 -- at Ballard
Sept. 11 -- vs. Newton
Sept. 18 -- at Winterset
Sept. 25 -- at North Polk, Alleman
Oct. 2 -- vs. Bondurant-Farrar
Oct. 9 -- at Pella
Oct. 16 -- vs. Nevada
Oct. 23 -- vs. Knoxville

Carroll 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- vs. Bondurant-Farrar
Sept. 4 -- at Webster City
Sept. 11 -- vs. Gilbert
Sept. 18 -- at Fort Dodge
Sept. 25 -- at Denison-Schleswig
Oct. 2 -- vs. Lewis Central
Oct. 9 -- vs. Harlan
Oct. 16 -- at Glenwood
Oct. 23 -- vs. Creston-O/M

Central DeWitt 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- vs. Maquoketa
Sept. 4 -- at Clear Creek Amana
Sept. 11 -- vs. Davenport, West
Sept. 18 -- at Camanche
Sept. 25 -- vs. North Scott, Eldridge
Oct. 2 -- vs. Assumption, Davenport
Oct. 9 -- at Clinton
Oct. 16 -- at Wahlert Catholic, Dubuque
Oct. 23 -- vs. Marion

Charles City 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- at New Hampton
Sept. 4 -- vs. Union, La Porte City
Sept. 11 -- at Crestwood, Cresco
Sept. 18 -- vs. North Fayette Valley
Sept. 25 -- vs. Epworth, Western Dubuque
Oct. 2 -- at West Delaware, Manchester
Oct. 9 -- vs. Decorah
Oct. 16 -- at Waterloo, East
Oct. 23 -- vs. Waverly-Shell Rock

Clear Creek Amana 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- at Mount Pleasant
Sept. 4 -- vs. Central DeWitt
Sept. 11 -- vs. Williamsburg
Sept. 18 -- at Fort Madison
Sept. 25 -- at Xavier, Cedar Rapids
Oct. 2 -- vs. Benton Community
Oct. 9 -- at Newton
Oct. 16 -- vs. Oskaloosa
Oct. 23 -- vs. Grinnell

Clinton 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- at United Township(Illinois)
Sept. 4 -- vs. West Delaware, Manchester
Sept. 11 -- vs. Maquoketa
Sept. 18 -- at Burlington
Sept. 25 -- at Wahlert Catholic, Dubuque
Oct. 2 -- vs. Marion
Oct. 9 -- vs. Central DeWitt
Oct. 16 -- at Assumption, Davenport
Oct. 23 -- at North Scott, Eldridge

Creston-O/M 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- at Boone
Sept. 4 -- vs. Winterset
Sept. 11 -- at Centerville
Sept. 18 -- vs. ADM, Adel
Sept. 25 -- at Lewis Central
Oct. 2 -- vs. Glenwood
Oct. 9 -- at Denison-Schleswig
Oct. 16 -- vs. Harlan
Oct. 23 -- at Carroll

Dallas Center-Grimes 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- vs. Pella
Sept. 4 -- at Lewis Central
Sept. 11 -- vs. Ballard
Sept. 18 -- at North Polk, Alleman
Sept. 25 -- vs. Perry
Oct. 2 -- at Des Moines, Hoover
Oct. 9 -- vs. Norwalk
Oct. 16 -- vs. ADM, Adel
Oct. 23 -- at Winterset

Decorah 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- vs. Waukon
Sept. 4 -- at Crestwood, Cresco
Sept. 11 -- at New Hampton
Sept. 18 -- vs. Wahlert Catholic, Dubuque
Sept. 25 -- vs. West Delaware, Manchester
Oct. 2 -- at Waterloo, East
Oct. 9 -- at Charles City
Oct. 16 -- vs. Waverly-Shell Rock
Oct. 23 -- vs. Epworth, Western Dubuque

Denison-Schleswig 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- at Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln
Sept. 4 -- vs. Storm Lake
Sept. 11 -- at Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson
Sept. 18 -- vs. Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City
Sept. 25 -- vs. Carroll
Oct. 2 -- at Harlan
Oct. 9 -- vs. Creston-O/M
Oct. 16 -- at Lewis Central
Oct. 23 -- vs. Glenwood

Des Moines, Hoover 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- vs. Des Moines, North
Sept. 4 -- at Sioux City, North
Sept. 11 -- vs. Sioux City, West
Sept. 18 -- at Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln
Sept. 25 -- at Winterset
Oct. 2 -- vs. Dallas Center-Grimes
Oct. 9 -- vs. ADM, Adel
Oct. 16 -- at Perry
Oct. 23 -- at Norwalk

Epworth, Western Dubuque 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- at Xavier, Cedar Rapids
Sept. 4 -- at Assumption, Davenport
Sept. 11 -- vs. Washington
Sept. 18 -- vs. North Scott, Eldridge
Sept. 25 -- at Charles City
Oct. 2 -- vs. Waverly-Shell Rock
Oct. 9 -- vs. Waterloo, East
Oct. 16 -- at West Delaware, Manchester
Oct. 23 -- at Decorah

Fairfield 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- vs. Knoxville
Sept. 4 -- at West Burlington/Notre Dame
Sept. 11 -- at Ottumwa
Sept. 18 -- vs. Centerville
Sept. 25 -- vs. Mount Pleasant
Oct. 2 -- at Burlington
Oct. 9 -- at Washington
Oct. 16 -- vs. Keokuk
Oct. 23 -- at Fort Madison

Fort Madison 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- vs. West Burlington/Notre Dame
Sept. 4 -- at Centerville
Sept. 11 -- at Albia
Sept. 18 -- vs. Clear Creek Amana
Sept. 25 -- at Washington
Oct. 2 -- vs. Keokuk
Oct. 9 -- at Burlington
Oct. 16 -- vs. Mount Pleasant
Oct. 23 -- vs. Fairfield

Gilbert 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- at ADM, Adel
Sept. 4 -- vs. North Polk, Alleman
Sept. 11 -- at Carroll
Sept. 18 -- vs. Bondurant-Farrar
Sept. 25 -- at Mason City
Oct. 2 -- at Ballard
Oct. 9 -- vs. Boone
Oct. 16 -- vs. Webster City
Oct. 23 -- at Humboldt

Glenwood 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- at Sioux City, West
Sept. 4 -- at Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Sept. 11 -- vs. Winterset
Sept. 18 -- vs. Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson
Sept. 25 -- at Harlan
Oct. 2 -- at Creston-O/M
Oct. 9 -- vs. Lewis Central
Oct. 16 -- vs. Carroll
Oct. 23 -- at Denison-Schleswig

Grinnell 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- at Waverly-Shell Rock
Sept. 4 -- vs. South Tama County, Tama
Sept. 11 -- at Mason City
Sept. 18 -- vs. Marshalltown
Sept. 25 -- at Newton
Oct. 2 -- vs. Oskaloosa
Oct. 9 -- at Benton Community
Oct. 16 -- vs. Xavier, Cedar Rapids
Oct. 23 -- at Clear Creek Amana

Harlan 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- vs. Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson
Sept. 4 -- at ADM, Adel
Sept. 11 -- vs. Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Sept. 18 -- at Spencer
Sept. 25 -- vs. Glenwood
Oct. 2 -- vs. Denison-Schleswig
Oct. 9 -- at Carroll
Oct. 16 -- at Creston-O/M
Oct. 23 -- vs. Lewis Central

Humboldt 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- at Algona
Sept. 4 -- vs. Iowa Falls-Alden
Sept. 11 -- vs. Clear Lake
Sept. 18 -- at Storm Lake
Sept. 25 -- at Boone
Oct. 2 -- vs. Webster City
Oct. 9 -- at Ballard
Oct. 16 -- at Mason City
Oct. 23 -- vs. Gilbert

Keokuk 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- vs. North Scott, Eldridge
Sept. 4 -- at Knoxville
Sept. 11 -- at Pella
Sept. 18 -- vs. Davis County, Bloomfield
Sept. 25 -- vs. Burlington
Oct. 2 -- at Fort Madison
Oct. 9 -- vs. Mount Pleasant
Oct. 16 -- at Fairfield
Oct. 23 -- vs. Washington

Knoxville 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- at Fairfield
Sept. 4 -- vs. Keokuk
Sept. 11 -- vs. ADM, Adel
Sept. 18 -- at PCM, Monroe
Sept. 25 -- vs. Pella
Oct. 2 -- at Nevada
Oct. 9 -- at Bondurant-Farrar
Oct. 16 -- vs. North Polk, Alleman
Oct. 23 -- at Carlisle

LeMars 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- at Sioux Center
Sept. 4 -- vs. Sioux City, East
Sept. 11 -- at Central Lyon/George-Little Rock
Sept. 18 -- vs. MOC-Floyd Valley
Sept. 25 -- vs. Spencer
Oct. 2 -- at Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Oct. 9 -- at Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley
Oct. 16 -- vs. Storm Lake
Oct. 23 -- at Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City

Lewis Central 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- at Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Sept. 4 -- vs. Dallas Center-Grimes
Sept. 11 -- vs. Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City
Sept. 18 -- at Norwalk
Sept. 25 -- vs. Creston-O/M
Oct. 2 -- at Carroll
Oct. 9 -- at Glenwood
Oct. 16 -- vs. Denison-Schleswig
Oct. 23 -- at Harlan

Marion 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- at Washington
Sept. 4 -- at Center Point-Urbana
Sept. 11 -- vs. Solon
Sept. 18 -- vs. Mount Pleasant
Sept. 25 -- at Assumption, Davenport
Oct. 2 -- at Clinton
Oct. 9 -- vs. Wahlert Catholic, Dubuque
Oct. 16 -- vs. North Scott, Eldridge
Oct. 23 -- at Central DeWitt

Mason City 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- at Marshalltown
Sept. 4 -- vs. Fort Dodge
Sept. 11 -- vs. Grinnell
Sept. 18 -- at Ames
Sept. 25 -- vs. Gilbert
Oct. 2 -- vs. Boone
Oct. 9 -- at Webster City
Oct. 16 -- vs. Humboldt
Oct. 23 -- at Ballard

Mount Pleasant 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- vs. Clear Creek Amana
Sept. 4 -- at Pella
Sept. 11 -- vs. Oskaloosa
Sept. 18 -- at Marion
Sept. 25 -- at Fairfield
Oct. 2 -- vs. Washington
Oct. 9 -- at Keokuk
Oct. 16 -- at Fort Madison
Oct. 23 -- vs. Burlington

Nevada 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- at Roland-Story, Story City
Sept. 4 -- vs. Perry
Sept. 11 -- at West Marshall, State Center
Sept. 18 -- vs. Boone
Sept. 25 -- at Bondurant-Farrar
Oct. 2 -- vs. Knoxville
Oct. 9 -- at North Polk, Alleman
Oct. 16 -- at Carlisle
Oct. 23 -- vs. Pella

Newton 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- vs. PCM, Monroe
Sept. 4 -- vs. Marshalltown
Sept. 11 -- at Carlisle
Sept. 18 -- at Ballard
Sept. 25 -- vs. Grinnell
Oct. 2 -- at Xavier, Cedar Rapids
Oct. 9 -- vs. Clear Creek Amana
Oct. 16 -- vs. Benton Community
Oct. 23 -- at Oskaloosa

North Polk, Alleman 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- vs. Ballard
Sept. 4 -- at Gilbert
Sept. 11 -- at Boone
Sept. 18 -- vs. Dallas Center-Grimes
Sept. 25 -- vs. Carlisle
Oct. 2 -- at Pella
Oct. 9 -- vs. Nevada
Oct. 16 -- at Knoxville
Oct. 23 -- vs. Bondurant-Farrar

North Scott, Eldridge 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- at Keokuk
Sept. 4 -- vs. Sterling(Illinois)
Sept. 11 -- vs. Xavier, Cedar Rapids
Sept. 18 -- at Epworth, Western Dubuque
Sept. 25 -- at Central DeWitt
Oct. 2 -- vs. Wahlert Catholic, Dubuque
Oct. 9 -- vs. Assumption, Davenport
Oct. 16 -- at Marion
Oct. 23 -- vs. Clinton

Norwalk 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- at Carlisle
Sept. 4 -- vs. Indianola
Sept. 11 -- at Bondurant-Farrar
Sept. 18 -- vs. Lewis Central
Sept. 25 -- at ADM, Adel
Oct. 2 -- vs. Perry
Oct. 9 -- at Dallas Center-Grimes
Oct. 16 -- at Winterset
Oct. 23 -- vs. Des Moines, Hoover

Oskaloosa 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- at Pella Christian
Sept. 4 -- vs. Ottumwa
Sept. 11 -- at Mount Pleasant
Sept. 18 -- vs. Pella
Sept. 25 -- at Benton Community
Oct. 2 -- at Grinnell
Oct. 9 -- vs. Xavier, Cedar Rapids
Oct. 16 -- at Clear Creek Amana
Oct. 23 -- vs. Newton

Pella 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- at Dallas Center-Grimes
Sept. 4 -- vs. Mount Pleasant
Sept. 11 -- vs. Keokuk
Sept. 18 -- at Oskaloosa
Sept. 25 -- at Knoxville
Oct. 2 -- vs. North Polk, Alleman
Oct. 9 -- vs. Carlisle
Oct. 16 -- at Bondurant-Farrar
Oct. 23 -- at Nevada

Perry 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- vs. Greene County
Sept. 4 -- at Nevada
Sept. 11 -- at Saydel
Sept. 18 -- vs. Clarke, Osceola
Sept. 25 -- at Dallas Center-Grimes
Oct. 2 -- at Norwalk
Oct. 9 -- vs. Winterset
Oct. 16 -- vs. Des Moines, Hoover
Oct. 23 -- at ADM, Adel

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- vs. Lewis Central
Sept. 4 -- vs. Glenwood
Sept. 11 -- at Harlan
Sept. 18 -- at Sioux City, East
Sept. 25 -- vs. Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley
Oct. 2 -- vs. LeMars
Oct. 9 -- at Storm Lake
Oct. 16 -- at Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City
Oct. 23 -- vs. Spencer

Spencer 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- at Webster City
Sept. 4 -- vs. Spirit Lake
Sept. 11 -- at West Lyon, Inwood
Sept. 18 -- vs. Harlan
Sept. 25 -- at LeMars
Oct. 2 -- at Storm Lake
Oct. 9 -- vs. Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City
Oct. 16 -- vs. Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley
Oct. 23 -- at Sergeant Bluff-Luton

Storm Lake 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- vs. Spirit Lake
Sept. 4 -- at Denison-Schleswig
Sept. 11 -- at MOC-Floyd Valley
Sept. 18 -- vs. Humboldt
Sept. 25 -- at Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City
Oct. 2 -- vs. Spencer
Oct. 9 -- vs. Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Oct. 16 -- at LeMars
Oct. 23 -- at Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley

Wahlert Catholic, Dubuque 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- at West Delaware, Manchester
Sept. 4 -- vs. Waterloo, East
Sept. 11 -- vs. Waverly-Shell Rock
Sept. 18 -- at Decorah
Sept. 25 -- vs. Clinton
Oct. 2 -- at North Scott, Eldridge
Oct. 9 -- at Marion
Oct. 16 -- vs. Central DeWitt
Oct. 23 -- vs. Assumption, Davenport

Washington 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- vs. Marion
Sept. 4 -- at Solon
Sept. 11 -- at Epworth, Western Dubuque
Sept. 18 -- vs. Assumption, Davenport
Sept. 25 -- vs. Fort Madison
Oct. 2 -- at Mount Pleasant
Oct. 9 -- vs. Fairfield
Oct. 16 -- vs. Burlington
Oct. 23 -- at Keokuk

Waterloo, East 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- vs. Waterloo West 
Sept. 4 -- at Wahlert Catholic, Dubuque
Sept. 11 -- at Burlington
Sept. 18 -- vs. Des Moines, North
Sept. 25 -- at Waverly-Shell Rock
Oct. 2 -- vs. Decorah
Oct. 9 -- at Epworth, Western Dubuque
Oct. 16 -- vs. Charles City
Oct. 23 -- at West Delaware, Manchester

Waverly-Shell Rock 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- vs. Grinnell
Sept. 4 -- at Xavier, Cedar Rapids
Sept. 11 -- at Wahlert Catholic, Dubuque
Sept. 18 -- vs. Crestwood, Cresco
Sept. 25 -- vs. Waterloo, East
Oct. 2 -- at Epworth, Western Dubuque
Oct. 9 -- vs. West Delaware, Manchester
Oct. 16 -- at Decorah
Oct. 23 -- at Charles City

Webster City 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- vs. Spencer
Sept. 4 -- vs. Carroll
Sept. 11 -- at Algona
Sept. 18 -- at West Delaware, Manchester
Sept. 25 -- vs. Ballard
Oct. 2 -- at Humboldt
Oct. 9 -- vs. Mason City
Oct. 16 -- at Gilbert
Oct. 23 -- vs. Boone

West Delaware, Manchester 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- vs. Wahlert Catholic, Dubuque
Sept. 4 -- at Clinton
Sept. 11 -- at Assumption, Davenport
Sept. 18 -- vs. Webster City
Sept. 25 -- at Decorah
Oct. 2 -- vs. Charles City
Oct. 9 -- at Waverly-Shell Rock
Oct. 16 -- vs. Epworth, Western Dubuque
Oct. 23 -- vs. Waterloo, East

Winterset 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- vs. Van Meter
Sept. 4 -- at Creston-O/M
Sept. 11 -- at Glenwood
Sept. 18 -- vs. Carlisle
Sept. 25 -- vs. Des Moines, Hoover
Oct. 2 -- at ADM, Adel
Oct. 9 -- at Perry
Oct. 16 -- vs. Norwalk
Oct. 23 -- vs. Dallas Center-Grimes

Xavier, Cedar Rapids 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- vs. Epworth, Western Dubuque
Sept. 4 -- vs. Waverly-Shell Rock
Sept. 11 -- at North Scott, Eldridge
Sept. 17 -- at Linn-Mar, Marion
Sept. 25 -- vs. Clear Creek Amana
Oct. 2 -- vs. Newton
Oct. 9 -- at Oskaloosa
Oct. 16 -- at Grinnell
Oct. 23 -- vs. Benton Community
CLASS 2A

Albia 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- at Mount Ayr
Sept. 4 -- at Davis County, Bloomfield
Sept. 11 -- vs. Fort Madison
Sept. 18 -- at West Burlington/Notre Dame
Sept. 25 -- vs. Clarke, Osceola
Oct. 2 -- at Centerville
Oct. 9 -- vs. Chariton
Oct. 16 -- at PCM, Monroe
Oct. 23 -- vs. Saydel

Algona 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- vs. Humboldt
Sept. 4 -- at Emmetsburg
Sept. 11 -- vs. Webster City
Sept. 18 -- at South Central Calhoun
Sept. 25 -- vs. Spirit Lake
Oct. 2 -- at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
Oct. 9 -- at Cherokee, Washington
Oct. 16 -- vs. Estherville Lincoln Central
Oct. 23 -- vs. Okoboji, Milford

Anamosa 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- at Mount Vernon
Sept. 4 -- vs. Northeast, Goose Lake
Sept. 11 -- at Beckman Catholic, Dyersville
Sept. 18 -- vs. Vinton-Shellsburg
Sept. 25 -- at Monticello
Oct. 2 -- vs. Camanche
Oct. 9 -- at Maquoketa
Oct. 16 -- vs. West Liberty
Oct. 23 -- at Tipton

Atlantic 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- at Underwood
Sept. 4 -- at Kuemper Catholic, Carroll
Sept. 11 -- vs. Mount Ayr
Sept. 18 -- vs. Treynor
Sept. 25 -- at Greene County
Oct. 2 -- vs. Clarinda 
Oct. 9 -- at Des Moines Christian
Oct. 16 -- at Shenandoah
Oct. 23 -- vs. Red Oak

Camanche 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- vs. Northeast, Goose Lake
Sept. 4 -- at North Cedar, Stanwood
Sept. 11 -- at Cascade, Western Dubuque
Sept. 18 -- vs. Central DeWitt
Sept. 25 -- vs. Tipton
Oct. 2 -- at Anamosa
Oct. 9 -- at West Liberty
Oct. 16 -- vs. Monticello
Oct. 23 -- vs. Maquoketa

Center Point-Urbana 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- vs. Independence
Sept. 4 -- vs. Marion
Sept. 11 -- at Benton Community
Sept. 18 -- at Maquoketa
Sept. 25 -- vs. Mount Vernon
Oct. 2 -- vs. Union, La Porte City
Oct. 9 -- at South Tama County, Tama
Oct. 16 -- at Vinton-Shellsburg
Oct. 23 -- vs. Solon

Centerville 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- at Davis County, Bloomfield
Sept. 4 -- vs. Fort Madison
Sept. 11 -- vs. Creston-O/M
Sept. 18 -- at Fairfield
Sept. 25 -- vs. Saydel
Oct. 2 -- vs. Albia
Oct. 9 -- at PCM, Monroe
Oct. 16 -- vs. Clarke, Osceola
Oct. 23 -- at Chariton

Central Lee, Donnellson 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- vs. Pekin
Sept. 4 -- at Van Buren County
Sept. 11 -- at Cardinal, Eldon
Sept. 18 -- vs. Louisa-Muscatine
Sept. 25 -- at Mid-Prairie, Wellman
Oct. 2 -- vs. Davis County, Bloomfield
Oct. 9 -- vs. Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont
Oct. 16 -- at West Burlington/Notre Dame
Oct. 23 -- vs. Williamsburg

Central Lyon/George-Little Rock 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- at OABCIG
Sept. 4 -- at West Sioux, Hawarden
Sept. 11 -- vs. LeMars
Sept. 18 -- vs. Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley
Sept. 25 -- at Unity Christian, Orange City
Oct. 2 -- at Sheldon
Oct. 9 -- vs. Sioux Center
Oct. 16 -- vs. MOC-Floyd Valley
Oct. 23 -- at West Lyon, Inwood

Chariton 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- vs. Interstate 35, Truro
Sept. 4 -- at Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont
Sept. 11 -- at Des Moines Christian
Sept. 18 -- vs. Pleasantville
Sept. 25 -- vs. PCM, Monroe
Oct. 2 -- at Clarke, Osceola
Oct. 9 -- at Albia
Oct. 16 -- vs. Saydel
Oct. 23 -- vs. Centerville

Cherokee, Washington 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- vs. Ridge View
Sept. 4 -- vs. Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn
Sept. 11 -- at MMCRU
Sept. 18 -- vs. South O'Brien, Paullina
Sept. 25 -- vs. Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
Oct. 2 -- at Okoboji, Milford
Oct. 9 -- vs. Algona
Oct. 16 -- at Spirit Lake
Oct. 23 -- at Estherville Lincoln Central

Clarinda 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- at Clarke, Osceola
Sept. 4 -- vs. Panorama, Panora
Sept. 11 -- at Treynor
Sept. 18 -- vs. Underwood
Sept. 25 -- vs. Red Oak
Oct. 2 -- at Atlantic
Oct. 9 -- vs. Shenandoah
Oct. 16 -- at Greene County
Oct. 23 -- at Des Moines Christian

Clarke, Osceola 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- vs. Clarinda 
Sept. 4 -- at Interstate 35, Truro
Sept. 11 -- vs. Red Oak
Sept. 18 -- at Perry
Sept. 25 -- at Albia
Oct. 2 -- vs. Chariton
Oct. 9 -- at Saydel
Oct. 16 -- at Centerville
Oct. 23 -- vs. PCM, Monroe

Clear Lake 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- vs. Aplington-Parkersburg
Sept. 4 -- vs. Osage
Sept. 11 -- at Humboldt
Sept. 18 -- at Waukon
Sept. 25 -- vs. Iowa Falls-Alden
Oct. 2 -- at Forest City
Oct. 9 -- vs. Hampton-Dumont-CAL
Oct. 16 -- at West Marshall, State Center
Oct. 23 -- vs. Roland-Story, Story City

Crestwood, Cresco 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- at Dike-New Hartford
Sept. 4 -- vs. Decorah
Sept. 11 -- vs. Charles City
Sept. 18 -- at Waverly-Shell Rock
Sept. 25 -- vs. North Fayette Valley
Oct. 2 -- at Independence
Oct. 9 -- vs. New Hampton
Oct. 16 -- at Waukon
Oct. 23 -- at Oelwein

Davis County, Bloomfield 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- vs. Centerville
Sept. 4 -- vs. Albia
Sept. 11 -- at Pekin
Sept. 18 -- at Keokuk
Sept. 25 -- vs. Williamsburg
Oct. 2 -- at Central Lee, Donnellson
Oct. 9 -- at West Burlington/Notre Dame
Oct. 16 -- vs. Mid-Prairie, Wellman
Oct. 23 -- vs. Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont

Des Moines Christian 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- at Panorama, Panora
Sept. 4 -- vs. Pella Christian
Sept. 11 -- vs. Chariton
Sept. 18 -- at Van Meter
Sept. 25 -- vs. Shenandoah
Oct. 2 -- at Greene County
Oct. 9 -- vs. Atlantic
Oct. 16 -- at Red Oak
Oct. 23 -- vs. Clarinda 

Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- at Pleasantville
Sept. 4 -- vs. Chariton
Sept. 11 -- vs. East Marshall, LeGrand
Sept. 18 -- at Sigourney-Keota
Sept. 25 -- vs. West Burlington/Notre Dame
Oct. 2 -- at Mid-Prairie, Wellman
Oct. 9 -- at Central Lee, Donnellson
Oct. 16 -- vs. Williamsburg
Oct. 23 -- at Davis County, Bloomfield

Estherville Lincoln Central 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- at Sheldon
Sept. 4 -- vs. MOC-Floyd Valley
Sept. 11 -- at Pocahontas Area
Sept. 18 -- vs. Emmetsburg
Sept. 25 -- at Okoboji, Milford
Oct. 2 -- vs. Spirit Lake
Oct. 9 -- vs. Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
Oct. 16 -- at Algona
Oct. 23 -- vs. Cherokee, Washington

Forest City 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- at Lake Mills
Sept. 4 -- vs. West Hancock, Britt
Sept. 11 -- at Osage
Sept. 18 -- at Clarion-Goldfield-Dows
Sept. 25 -- vs. Roland-Story, Story City
Oct. 2 -- vs. Clear Lake
Oct. 9 -- at West Marshall, State Center
Oct. 16 -- vs. Iowa Falls-Alden
Oct. 23 -- at Hampton-Dumont-CAL

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- at West Hancock, Britt
Sept. 4 -- vs. Roland-Story, Story City
Sept. 11 -- at Iowa Falls-Alden
Sept. 18 -- vs. Osage
Sept. 25 -- at Cherokee, Washington
Oct. 2 -- vs. Algona
Oct. 9 -- at Estherville Lincoln Central
Oct. 16 -- at Okoboji, Milford
Oct. 23 -- vs. Spirit Lake

Greene County 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- at Perry
Sept. 4 -- vs. South Central Calhoun
Sept. 11 -- vs. Southeast Valley
Sept. 18 -- at Kuemper Catholic, Carroll
Sept. 25 -- vs. Atlantic
Oct. 2 -- vs. Des Moines Christian
Oct. 9 -- at Red Oak
Oct. 16 -- vs. Clarinda 
Oct. 23 -- at Shenandoah

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- at Clarion-Goldfield-Dows
Sept. 4 -- at Oelwein
Sept. 11 -- vs. West Fork, Sheffield
Sept. 18 -- vs. Aplington-Parkersburg
Sept. 25 -- at West Marshall, State Center
Oct. 2 -- vs. Iowa Falls-Alden
Oct. 9 -- at Clear Lake
Oct. 16 -- at Roland-Story, Story City
Oct. 23 -- vs. Forest City

Independence 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- at Center Point-Urbana
Sept. 4 -- at Maquoketa
Sept. 11 -- vs. Monticello
Sept. 18 -- vs. Union, La Porte City
Sept. 25 -- at Oelwein
Oct. 2 -- vs. Crestwood, Cresco
Oct. 9 -- vs. Waukon
Oct. 16 -- at North Fayette Valley
Oct. 23 -- at New Hampton

Iowa Falls-Alden 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- at South Hardin
Sept. 4 -- at Humboldt
Sept. 11 -- vs. Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
Sept. 18 -- vs. New Hampton
Sept. 25 -- at Clear Lake
Oct. 2 -- at Hampton-Dumont-CAL
Oct. 9 -- vs. Roland-Story, Story City
Oct. 16 -- at Forest City
Oct. 23 -- vs. West Marshall, State Center

Maquoketa 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- at Central DeWitt
Sept. 4 -- vs. Independence
Sept. 11 -- at Clinton
Sept. 18 -- vs. Center Point-Urbana
Sept. 25 -- at West Liberty
Oct. 2 -- vs. Monticello
Oct. 9 -- vs. Anamosa
Oct. 16 -- at Tipton
Oct. 23 -- at Camanche

Mid-Prairie, Wellman 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- vs. Sigourney-Keota
Sept. 4 -- vs. Regina, Iowa City
Sept. 11 -- at Mediapolis
Sept. 18 -- at Mount Vernon
Sept. 25 -- vs. Central Lee, Donnellson
Oct. 2 -- vs. Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont
Oct. 9 -- at Williamsburg
Oct. 16 -- at Davis County, Bloomfield
Oct. 23 -- vs. West Burlington/Notre Dame

MOC-Floyd Valley 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- vs. Sibley-Ocheyedan
Sept. 4 -- at Estherville Lincoln Central
Sept. 11 -- vs. Storm Lake
Sept. 18 -- at LeMars
Sept. 25 -- at West Lyon, Inwood
Oct. 2 -- vs. Sioux Center
Oct. 9 -- vs. Unity Christian, Orange City
Oct. 16 -- at Central Lyon/George-Little Rock
Oct. 23 -- vs. Sheldon

Monticello 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- vs. Cascade, Western Dubuque
Sept. 4 -- at Waukon
Sept. 11 -- at Independence
Sept. 18 -- vs. Beckman Catholic, Dyersville
Sept. 25 -- vs. Anamosa
Oct. 2 -- at Maquoketa
Oct. 9 -- vs. Tipton
Oct. 16 -- at Camanche
Oct. 23 -- at West Liberty

Mount Vernon 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- vs. Anamosa
Sept. 4 -- at Tipton
Sept. 11 -- at Wilton
Sept. 18 -- vs. Mid-Prairie, Wellman
Sept. 25 -- at Center Point-Urbana
Oct. 2 -- vs. Vinton-Shellsburg
Oct. 9 -- vs. Union, La Porte City
Oct. 16 -- at Solon
Oct. 23 -- vs. South Tama County, Tama

New Hampton 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- vs. Charles City
Sept. 4 -- at Aplington-Parkersburg
Sept. 11 -- vs. Decorah
Sept. 18 -- at Iowa Falls-Alden
Sept. 25 -- vs. Waukon
Oct. 2 -- at North Fayette Valley
Oct. 9 -- at Crestwood, Cresco
Oct. 16 -- vs. Oelwein
Oct. 23 -- vs. Independence

North Fayette Valley 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- at South Winneshiek, Calmar
Sept. 4 -- vs. Sumner-Fredericksburg
Sept. 11 -- vs. Denver
Sept. 18 -- at Charles City
Sept. 25 -- at Crestwood, Cresco
Oct. 2 -- vs. New Hampton
Oct. 9 -- at Oelwein
Oct. 16 -- vs. Independence
Oct. 23 -- vs. Waukon

Oelwein 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- at Union, La Porte City
Sept. 4 -- vs. Hampton-Dumont-CAL
Sept. 11 -- at Vinton-Shellsburg
Sept. 18 -- at Denver
Sept. 25 -- vs. Independence
Oct. 2 -- at Waukon
Oct. 9 -- vs. North Fayette Valley
Oct. 16 -- at New Hampton
Oct. 23 -- vs. Crestwood, Cresco

Okoboji, Milford 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- at Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn
Sept. 4 -- vs. Sibley-Ocheyedan
Sept. 11 -- vs. North Union
Sept. 18 -- at Alta/Aurelia
Sept. 25 -- vs. Estherville Lincoln Central
Oct. 2 -- vs. Cherokee, Washington
Oct. 9 -- at Spirit Lake
Oct. 16 -- vs. Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
Oct. 23 -- at Algona

PCM, Monroe 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- at Newton
Sept. 4 -- at West Marshall, State Center
Sept. 11 -- vs. Pella Christian
Sept. 18 -- vs. Knoxville
Sept. 25 -- at Chariton
Oct. 2 -- at Saydel
Oct. 9 -- vs. Centerville
Oct. 16 -- vs. Albia
Oct. 23 -- at Clarke, Osceola

Red Oak 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- at Riverside, Oakland
Sept. 4 -- vs. Southwest Valley
Sept. 11 -- at Clarke, Osceola
Sept. 18 -- vs. Sidney
Sept. 25 -- at Clarinda 
Oct. 2 -- at Shenandoah
Oct. 9 -- vs. Greene County
Oct. 16 -- vs. Des Moines Christian
Oct. 23 -- at Atlantic

Roland-Story, Story City 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- vs. Nevada
Sept. 4 -- at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
Sept. 11 -- vs. South Tama County, Tama
Sept. 18 -- at Southeast Valley
Sept. 25 -- at Forest City
Oct. 2 -- vs. West Marshall, State Center
Oct. 9 -- at Iowa Falls-Alden
Oct. 16 -- vs. Hampton-Dumont-CAL
Oct. 23 -- at Clear Lake

Saydel 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- at South Tama County, Tama
Sept. 4 -- vs. Southeast Valley
Sept. 11 -- vs. Perry
Sept. 18 -- at West Central Valley, Stuart
Sept. 25 -- at Centerville
Oct. 2 -- vs. PCM, Monroe
Oct. 9 -- vs. Clarke, Osceola
Oct. 16 -- at Chariton
Oct. 23 -- at Albia

Sheldon 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- vs. Estherville Lincoln Central
Sept. 4 -- at South O'Brien, Paullina
Sept. 11 -- at Sibley-Ocheyedan
Sept. 18 -- vs. OABCIG
Sept. 25 -- at Sioux Center
Oct. 2 -- vs. Central Lyon/George-Little Rock
Oct. 9 -- vs. West Lyon, Inwood
Oct. 16 -- at Unity Christian, Orange City
Oct. 23 -- at MOC-Floyd Valley

Shenandoah 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- at AHSTW
Sept. 4 -- vs. Sidney
Sept. 11 -- vs. Southwest Valley
Sept. 18 -- at Riverside, Oakland
Sept. 25 -- at Des Moines Christian
Oct. 2 -- vs. Red Oak
Oct. 9 -- at Clarinda 
Oct. 16 -- vs. Atlantic
Oct. 23 -- vs. Greene County

Sioux Center 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- vs. LeMars
Sept. 4 -- at Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City
Sept. 11 -- vs. West Sioux, Hawarden
Sept. 18 -- at Spirit Lake
Sept. 25 -- vs. Sheldon
Oct. 2 -- at MOC-Floyd Valley
Oct. 9 -- at Central Lyon/George-Little Rock
Oct. 16 -- vs. West Lyon, Inwood
Oct. 23 -- vs. Unity Christian, Orange City

Solon 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- vs. Williamsburg
Sept. 4 -- vs. Washington
Sept. 11 -- at Marion
Sept. 18 -- vs. West Marshall, State Center
Sept. 25 -- at Union, La Porte City
Oct. 2 -- at South Tama County, Tama
Oct. 9 -- vs. Vinton-Shellsburg
Oct. 16 -- vs. Mount Vernon
Oct. 23 -- at Center Point-Urbana

South Tama County, Tama 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- vs. Saydel
Sept. 4 -- at Grinnell
Sept. 11 -- at Roland-Story, Story City
Sept. 18 -- vs. Benton Community
Sept. 25 -- at Vinton-Shellsburg
Oct. 2 -- vs. Solon
Oct. 9 -- vs. Center Point-Urbana
Oct. 16 -- at Union, La Porte City
Oct. 23 -- at Mount Vernon

Spirit Lake 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- at Storm Lake
Sept. 4 -- at Spencer
Sept. 11 -- vs. Western Christian, Hull
Sept. 18 -- vs. Sioux Center
Sept. 25 -- at Algona
Oct. 2 -- at Estherville Lincoln Central
Oct. 9 -- vs. Okoboji, Milford
Oct. 16 -- vs. Cherokee, Washington
Oct. 23 -- at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura

Tipton 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- at West Branch
Sept. 4 -- vs. Mount Vernon
Sept. 11 -- at Regina, Iowa City
Sept. 18 -- vs. Mediapolis
Sept. 25 -- at Camanche
Oct. 2 -- vs. West Liberty
Oct. 9 -- at Monticello
Oct. 16 -- vs. Maquoketa
Oct. 23 -- vs. Anamosa

Union, La Porte City 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- vs. Oelwein
Sept. 4 -- at Charles City
Sept. 11 -- vs. Hudson
Sept. 18 -- at Independence
Sept. 25 -- vs. Solon
Oct. 2 -- at Center Point-Urbana
Oct. 9 -- at Mount Vernon
Oct. 16 -- vs. South Tama County, Tama
Oct. 23 -- at Vinton-Shellsburg

Unity Christian, Orange City 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- at Gehlen Catholic, LeMars
Sept. 4 -- vs. Western Christian, Hull
Sept. 11 -- at Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley
Sept. 18 -- vs. West Sioux, Hawarden
Sept. 25 -- vs. Central Lyon/George-Little Rock
Oct. 2 -- at West Lyon, Inwood
Oct. 9 -- at MOC-Floyd Valley
Oct. 16 -- vs. Sheldon
Oct. 23 -- at Sioux Center

Vinton-Shellsburg 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- at Benton Community
Sept. 4 -- vs. Columbus Catholic, Waterloo
Sept. 11 -- vs. Oelwein
Sept. 18 -- at Anamosa
Sept. 25 -- vs. South Tama County, Tama
Oct. 2 -- at Mount Vernon
Oct. 9 -- at Solon
Oct. 16 -- vs. Center Point-Urbana
Oct. 23 -- vs. Union, La Porte City

Waukon 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- at Decorah
Sept. 4 -- vs. Monticello
Sept. 11 -- at Dike-New Hartford
Sept. 18 -- vs. Clear Lake
Sept. 25 -- at New Hampton
Oct. 2 -- vs. Oelwein
Oct. 9 -- at Independence
Oct. 16 -- vs. Crestwood, Cresco
Oct. 23 -- at North Fayette Valley

West Burlington/Notre Dame 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- at Fort Madison
Sept. 4 -- vs. Fairfield
Sept. 11 -- at Van Buren County
Sept. 18 -- vs. Albia
Sept. 25 -- at Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont
Oct. 2 -- at Williamsburg
Oct. 9 -- vs. Davis County, Bloomfield
Oct. 16 -- vs. Central Lee, Donnellson
Oct. 23 -- at Mid-Prairie, Wellman

West Liberty 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- vs. Wilton
Sept. 4 -- at Mediapolis
Sept. 11 -- vs. West Branch
Sept. 18 -- at Williamsburg
Sept. 25 -- vs. Maquoketa
Oct. 2 -- at Tipton
Oct. 9 -- vs. Camanche
Oct. 16 -- at Anamosa
Oct. 23 -- vs. Monticello

West Lyon, Inwood 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- vs. Hinton
Sept. 4 -- at Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley
Sept. 11 -- vs. Spencer
Sept. 18 -- at Western Christian, Hull
Sept. 25 -- vs. MOC-Floyd Valley
Oct. 2 -- vs. Unity Christian, Orange City
Oct. 9 -- at Sheldon
Oct. 16 -- at Sioux Center
Oct. 23 -- vs. Central Lyon/George-Little Rock

West Marshall, State Center 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- at South Hamilton, Jewell
Sept. 4 -- vs. PCM, Monroe
Sept. 11 -- vs. Nevada
Sept. 18 -- at Solon
Sept. 25 -- vs. Hampton-Dumont-CAL
Oct. 2 -- at Roland-Story, Story City
Oct. 9 -- vs. Forest City
Oct. 16 -- vs. Clear Lake
Oct. 23 -- at Iowa Falls-Alden

Williamsburg 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- at Solon
Sept. 4 -- vs. Benton Community
Sept. 11 -- at Clear Creek Amana
Sept. 18 -- vs. West Liberty
Sept. 25 -- at Davis County, Bloomfield
Oct. 2 -- vs. West Burlington/Notre Dame
Oct. 9 -- vs. Mid-Prairie, Wellman
Oct. 16 -- at Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont
Oct. 23 -- at Central Lee, Donnellson
CLASS 1A

ACGC 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- at Earlham
Sept. 4 -- vs. IKM-Manning
Sept. 11 -- vs. South Central Calhoun
Sept. 18 -- at Interstate 35, Truro
Sept. 25 -- vs. Woodward-Granger
Oct. 2 -- vs. Kuemper Catholic, Carroll
Oct. 9 -- at Van Meter
Oct. 16 -- at Panorama, Panora
Oct. 23 -- vs. West Central Valley, Stuart

Aplington-Parkersburg 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- at Clear Lake
Sept. 4 -- vs. New Hampton
Sept. 11 -- vs. Jesup
Sept. 18 -- at Hampton-Dumont-CAL
Sept. 25 -- vs. Hudson
Oct. 2 -- vs. Dike-New Hartford
Oct. 9 -- at East Marshall, LeGrand
Oct. 16 -- vs. South Hardin
Oct. 23 -- at South Hamilton, Jewell

Beckman Catholic, Dyersville 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- at Regina, Iowa City
Sept. 4 -- vs. MFL MarMac
Sept. 11 -- vs. Anamosa
Sept. 18 -- at Monticello
Sept. 25 -- vs. Northeast, Goose Lake
Oct. 2 -- at Cascade, Western Dubuque
Oct. 9 -- vs. Durant
Oct. 16 -- at Wilton
Oct. 23 -- vs. West Branch

Belmond-Klemme 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- at West Fork, Sheffield
Sept. 4 -- vs. Lake Mills
Sept. 11 -- at West Hancock, Britt
Sept. 18 -- vs. North Butler
Sept. 25 -- at Southeast Valley
Oct. 2 -- at Clarion-Goldfield-Dows
Oct. 9 -- vs. Eagle Grove
Oct. 16 -- vs. Pocahontas Area
Oct. 23 -- at South Central Calhoun

Cardinal, Eldon 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- at Wayne, Corydon
Sept. 4 -- vs. North Mahaska, New Sharon
Sept. 11 -- vs. Central Lee, Donnellson
Sept. 18 -- at Highland, Riverside
Sept. 25 -- at Pekin
Oct. 2 -- vs. Louisa-Muscatine
Oct. 9 -- at Mediapolis
Oct. 16 -- vs. Van Buren County
Oct. 23 -- vs. Sigourney-Keota

Cascade, Western Dubuque 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- at Monticello
Sept. 4 -- vs. Maquoketa Valley, Delhi
Sept. 11 -- vs. Camanche
Sept. 18 -- at Bellevue
Sept. 25 -- at West Branch
Oct. 2 -- vs. Beckman Catholic, Dyersville
Oct. 9 -- vs. Wilton
Oct. 16 -- at Northeast, Goose Lake
Oct. 23 -- at Durant

Central Decatur, Leon 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- at Southwest Valley
Sept. 4 -- vs. Wayne, Corydon
Sept. 11 -- at Nodaway Valley
Sept. 18 -- vs. Earlham
Sept. 25 -- vs. Pella Christian
Oct. 2 -- at Pleasantville
Oct. 9 -- vs. Interstate 35, Truro
Oct. 16 -- at Colfax-Mingo
Oct. 23 -- vs. Mount Ayr

Central Springs 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- vs. Nashua-Plainfield
Sept. 4 -- at North Butler
Sept. 11 -- vs. Newman Catholic, Mason City
Sept. 18 -- at West Fork, Sheffield
Sept. 25 -- vs. Jesup
Oct. 2 -- vs. Columbus Catholic, Waterloo
Oct. 9 -- at Denver
Oct. 16 -- at Sumner-Fredericksburg
Oct. 23 -- vs. Osage

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- vs. Hampton-Dumont-CAL
Sept. 4 -- at St. Edmond, Fort Dodge
Sept. 11 -- at South Hamilton, Jewell
Sept. 18 -- vs. Forest City
Sept. 25 -- at South Central Calhoun
Oct. 2 -- vs. Belmond-Klemme
Oct. 9 -- vs. Pocahontas Area
Oct. 16 -- at Southeast Valley
Oct. 23 -- vs. Eagle Grove

Colfax-Mingo 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- at Lynnville-Sully
Sept. 4 -- at Woodward Academy
Sept. 11 -- vs. Wayne, Corydon
Sept. 18 -- vs. North Mahaska, New Sharon
Sept. 25 -- at Interstate 35, Truro
Oct. 2 -- at Mount Ayr
Oct. 9 -- vs. Pleasantville
Oct. 16 -- vs. Central Decatur, Leon
Oct. 23 -- at Pella Christian

Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- vs. Hudson
Sept. 4 -- at Vinton-Shellsburg
Sept. 11 -- at Wapsie Valley, Fairbank
Sept. 18 -- vs. Dike-New Hartford
Sept. 25 -- at Osage
Oct. 2 -- at Central Springs
Oct. 9 -- vs. Sumner-Fredericksburg
Oct. 16 -- vs. Jesup
Oct. 23 -- at Denver

Denver 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- vs. Wapsie Valley, Fairbank
Sept. 4 -- at South Hardin
Sept. 11 -- at North Fayette Valley
Sept. 18 -- vs. Oelwein
Sept. 25 -- at Sumner-Fredericksburg
Oct. 2 -- at Jesup
Oct. 9 -- vs. Central Springs
Oct. 16 -- at Osage
Oct. 23 -- vs. Columbus Catholic, Waterloo

Dike-New Hartford 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- vs. Crestwood, Cresco
Sept. 4 -- at Grundy Center
Sept. 11 -- vs. Waukon
Sept. 18 -- at Columbus Catholic, Waterloo
Sept. 25 -- vs. South Hamilton, Jewell
Oct. 2 -- at Aplington-Parkersburg
Oct. 9 -- at South Hardin
Oct. 16 -- vs. Hudson
Oct. 23 -- vs. East Marshall, LeGrand

Durant 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- vs. North Cedar, Stanwood
Sept. 4 -- at Bellevue
Sept. 11 -- at Louisa-Muscatine
Sept. 18 -- vs. Wapello
Sept. 25 -- vs. Wilton
Oct. 2 -- at Northeast, Goose Lake
Oct. 9 -- at Beckman Catholic, Dyersville
Oct. 16 -- vs. West Branch
Oct. 23 -- vs. Cascade, Western Dubuque

Eagle Grove 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- vs. St. Edmond, Fort Dodge
Sept. 4 -- vs. West Central Valley, Stuart
Sept. 11 -- at BCLUW, Conrad
Sept. 18 -- at Woodward Academy
Sept. 25 -- vs. Pocahontas Area
Oct. 2 -- vs. Southeast Valley
Oct. 9 -- at Belmond-Klemme
Oct. 16 -- vs. South Central Calhoun
Oct. 23 -- at Clarion-Goldfield-Dows

East Marshall, LeGrand 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- at North Mahaska, New Sharon
Sept. 4 -- vs. BCLUW, Conrad
Sept. 11 -- at Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont
Sept. 18 -- vs. Lynnville-Sully
Sept. 25 -- at South Hardin
Oct. 2 -- at Hudson
Oct. 9 -- vs. Aplington-Parkersburg
Oct. 16 -- vs. South Hamilton, Jewell
Oct. 23 -- at Dike-New Hartford

East Sac County 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- vs. Pocahontas Area
Sept. 4 -- vs. Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids
Sept. 11 -- at IKM-Manning
Sept. 18 -- at Manson Northwest Webster
Sept. 25 -- vs. Treynor
Oct. 2 -- at OABCIG
Oct. 9 -- at Underwood
Oct. 16 -- vs. Missouri Valley
Oct. 23 -- vs. MVAOCOU

Emmetsburg 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- vs. Bishop Garrigan, Algona
Sept. 4 -- vs. Algona
Sept. 11 -- at Gehlen Catholic, LeMars
Sept. 18 -- at Estherville Lincoln Central
Sept. 25 -- vs. Hinton
Oct. 2 -- at Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids
Oct. 9 -- at Sibley-Ocheyedan
Oct. 16 -- vs. West Sioux, Hawarden
Oct. 23 -- vs. Western Christian, Hull

Hinton 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- at West Lyon, Inwood
Sept. 4 -- vs. Gehlen Catholic, LeMars
Sept. 11 -- at Lawton-Bronson
Sept. 18 -- vs. Akron-Westfield
Sept. 25 -- at Emmetsburg
Oct. 2 -- vs. Sibley-Ocheyedan
Oct. 9 -- vs. West Sioux, Hawarden
Oct. 16 -- at Western Christian, Hull
Oct. 23 -- at Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids

Hudson 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- at Columbus Catholic, Waterloo
Sept. 4 -- vs. Jesup
Sept. 11 -- at Union, La Porte City
Sept. 18 -- vs. Sumner-Fredericksburg
Sept. 25 -- at Aplington-Parkersburg
Oct. 2 -- vs. East Marshall, LeGrand
Oct. 9 -- vs. South Hamilton, Jewell
Oct. 16 -- at Dike-New Hartford
Oct. 23 -- vs. South Hardin

Interstate 35, Truro 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- at Chariton
Sept. 4 -- vs. Clarke, Osceola
Sept. 11 -- at Panorama, Panora
Sept. 18 -- vs. ACGC
Sept. 25 -- vs. Colfax-Mingo
Oct. 2 -- at Pella Christian
Oct. 9 -- at Central Decatur, Leon
Oct. 16 -- vs. Mount Ayr
Oct. 23 -- vs. Pleasantville

Jesup 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- vs. North Linn, Troy Mills
Sept. 4 -- at Hudson
Sept. 11 -- at Aplington-Parkersburg
Sept. 18 -- vs. BCLUW, Conrad
Sept. 25 -- at Central Springs
Oct. 2 -- vs. Denver
Oct. 9 -- vs. Osage
Oct. 16 -- at Columbus Catholic, Waterloo
Oct. 23 -- at Sumner-Fredericksburg

Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- at South Central Calhoun
Sept. 4 -- vs. Atlantic
Sept. 11 -- at OABCIG
Sept. 18 -- vs. Greene County
Sept. 25 -- vs. West Central Valley, Stuart
Oct. 2 -- at ACGC
Oct. 9 -- at Woodward-Granger
Oct. 16 -- vs. Van Meter
Oct. 23 -- at Panorama, Panora

Louisa-Muscatine 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- at Columbus Community, Columbus Junction
Sept. 4 -- vs. Wapello
Sept. 11 -- vs. Durant
Sept. 18 -- at Central Lee, Donnellson
Sept. 25 -- vs. Sigourney-Keota
Oct. 2 -- at Cardinal, Eldon
Oct. 9 -- at Van Buren County
Oct. 16 -- vs. Pekin
Oct. 23 -- vs. Mediapolis

Mediapolis 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- at Wapello
Sept. 4 -- vs. West Liberty
Sept. 11 -- vs. Mid-Prairie, Wellman
Sept. 18 -- at Tipton
Sept. 25 -- at Van Buren County
Oct. 2 -- vs. Pekin
Oct. 9 -- vs. Cardinal, Eldon
Oct. 16 -- at Sigourney-Keota
Oct. 23 -- at Louisa-Muscatine

Missouri Valley 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- at Logan-Magnolia
Sept. 4 -- vs. AHSTW
Sept. 11 -- at Tri-Center, Neola
Sept. 18 -- vs. Westwood, Sloan
Sept. 25 -- at OABCIG
Oct. 2 -- vs. MVAOCOU
Oct. 9 -- at Treynor
Oct. 16 -- at East Sac County
Oct. 23 -- vs. Underwood

Mount Ayr 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- vs. Albia
Sept. 4 -- at Nodaway Valley
Sept. 11 -- at Atlantic
Sept. 18 -- vs. Panorama, Panora
Sept. 25 -- at Pleasantville
Oct. 2 -- vs. Colfax-Mingo
Oct. 9 -- vs. Pella Christian
Oct. 16 -- at Interstate 35, Truro
Oct. 23 -- at Central Decatur, Leon

MVAOCOU 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- at Westwood, Sloan
Sept. 4 -- vs. MMCRU
Sept. 11 -- at West Monona
Sept. 18 -- vs. Ridge View
Sept. 25 -- at Underwood
Oct. 2 -- at Missouri Valley
Oct. 9 -- vs. OABCIG
Oct. 16 -- vs. Treynor
Oct. 23 -- at East Sac County

Northeast, Goose Lake 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- at Camanche
Sept. 4 -- at Anamosa
Sept. 11 -- vs. Bellevue
Sept. 18 -- vs. North Cedar, Stanwood
Sept. 25 -- at Beckman Catholic, Dyersville
Oct. 2 -- vs. Durant
Oct. 9 -- at West Branch
Oct. 16 -- vs. Cascade, Western Dubuque
Oct. 23 -- vs. Wilton

OABCIG 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- vs. Central Lyon/George-Little Rock
Sept. 4 -- at Ridge View
Sept. 11 -- vs. Kuemper Catholic, Carroll
Sept. 18 -- at Sheldon
Sept. 25 -- vs. Missouri Valley
Oct. 2 -- vs. East Sac County
Oct. 9 -- at MVAOCOU
Oct. 16 -- at Underwood
Oct. 23 -- vs. Treynor

Osage 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- vs. Saint Ansgar
Sept. 4 -- at Clear Lake
Sept. 11 -- vs. Forest City
Sept. 18 -- at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
Sept. 25 -- vs. Columbus Catholic, Waterloo
Oct. 2 -- vs. Sumner-Fredericksburg
Oct. 9 -- at Jesup
Oct. 16 -- vs. Denver
Oct. 23 -- at Central Springs

Panorama, Panora 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- vs. Des Moines Christian
Sept. 4 -- at Clarinda 
Sept. 11 -- vs. Interstate 35, Truro
Sept. 18 -- at Mount Ayr
Sept. 25 -- vs. Van Meter
Oct. 2 -- at Woodward-Granger
Oct. 9 -- at West Central Valley, Stuart
Oct. 16 -- vs. ACGC
Oct. 23 -- vs. Kuemper Catholic, Carroll

Pekin 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- at Central Lee, Donnellson
Sept. 4 -- vs. Belle Plaine
Sept. 11 -- vs. Davis County, Bloomfield
Sept. 18 -- at Wayne, Corydon
Sept. 25 -- vs. Cardinal, Eldon
Oct. 2 -- at Mediapolis
Oct. 9 -- vs. Sigourney-Keota
Oct. 16 -- at Louisa-Muscatine
Oct. 23 -- at Van Buren County

Pella Christian 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- vs. Oskaloosa
Sept. 4 -- at Des Moines Christian
Sept. 11 -- at PCM, Monroe
Sept. 18 -- vs. Woodward-Granger
Sept. 25 -- at Central Decatur, Leon
Oct. 2 -- vs. Interstate 35, Truro
Oct. 9 -- at Mount Ayr
Oct. 16 -- at Pleasantville
Oct. 23 -- vs. Colfax-Mingo

Pleasantville 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- vs. Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont
Sept. 4 -- at Lynnville-Sully
Sept. 11 -- vs. Van Meter
Sept. 18 -- at Chariton
Sept. 25 -- vs. Mount Ayr
Oct. 2 -- vs. Central Decatur, Leon
Oct. 9 -- at Colfax-Mingo
Oct. 16 -- vs. Pella Christian
Oct. 23 -- at Interstate 35, Truro

Pocahontas Area 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- at East Sac County
Sept. 4 -- vs. Manson Northwest Webster
Sept. 11 -- vs. Estherville Lincoln Central
Sept. 18 -- at Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids
Sept. 25 -- at Eagle Grove
Oct. 2 -- vs. South Central Calhoun
Oct. 9 -- at Clarion-Goldfield-Dows
Oct. 16 -- at Belmond-Klemme
Oct. 23 -- vs. Southeast Valley

Sibley-Ocheyedan 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- at MOC-Floyd Valley
Sept. 4 -- at Okoboji, Milford
Sept. 11 -- vs. Sheldon
Sept. 18 -- vs. Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn
Sept. 25 -- at Western Christian, Hull
Oct. 2 -- at Hinton
Oct. 9 -- vs. Emmetsburg
Oct. 16 -- vs. Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids
Oct. 23 -- at West Sioux, Hawarden

Sigourney-Keota 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- at Mid-Prairie, Wellman
Sept. 4 -- vs. West Branch
Sept. 11 -- at Wapello
Sept. 18 -- vs. Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont
Sept. 25 -- at Louisa-Muscatine
Oct. 2 -- vs. Van Buren County
Oct. 9 -- at Pekin
Oct. 16 -- vs. Mediapolis
Oct. 23 -- at Cardinal, Eldon

Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- vs. South O'Brien, Paullina
Sept. 4 -- at East Sac County
Sept. 11 -- at Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn
Sept. 18 -- vs. Pocahontas Area
Sept. 25 -- at West Sioux, Hawarden
Oct. 2 -- vs. Emmetsburg
Oct. 9 -- vs. Western Christian, Hull
Oct. 16 -- at Sibley-Ocheyedan
Oct. 23 -- vs. Hinton

South Central Calhoun 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- vs. Kuemper Catholic, Carroll
Sept. 4 -- at Greene County
Sept. 11 -- at ACGC
Sept. 18 -- vs. Algona
Sept. 25 -- vs. Clarion-Goldfield-Dows
Oct. 2 -- at Pocahontas Area
Oct. 9 -- vs. Southeast Valley
Oct. 16 -- at Eagle Grove
Oct. 23 -- vs. Belmond-Klemme

South Hamilton, Jewell 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- vs. West Marshall, State Center
Sept. 4 -- at Madrid
Sept. 11 -- vs. Clarion-Goldfield-Dows
Sept. 18 -- at Ogden
Sept. 25 -- at Dike-New Hartford
Oct. 2 -- vs. South Hardin
Oct. 9 -- at Hudson
Oct. 16 -- at East Marshall, LeGrand
Oct. 23 -- vs. Aplington-Parkersburg

South Hardin 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- vs. Iowa Falls-Alden
Sept. 4 -- vs. Denver
Sept. 11 -- at Grundy Center
Sept. 18 -- at North Tama, Traer
Sept. 25 -- vs. East Marshall, LeGrand
Oct. 2 -- at South Hamilton, Jewell
Oct. 9 -- vs. Dike-New Hartford
Oct. 16 -- at Aplington-Parkersburg
Oct. 23 -- at Hudson

Southeast Valley 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- vs. Woodward Academy
Sept. 4 -- at Saydel
Sept. 11 -- at Greene County
Sept. 18 -- vs. Roland-Story, Story City
Sept. 25 -- vs. Belmond-Klemme
Oct. 2 -- at Eagle Grove
Oct. 9 -- at South Central Calhoun
Oct. 16 -- vs. Clarion-Goldfield-Dows
Oct. 23 -- at Pocahontas Area

Sumner-Fredericksburg 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- vs. Postville
Sept. 4 -- at North Fayette Valley
Sept. 11 -- vs. East Buchanan, Winthrop
Sept. 18 -- at Hudson
Sept. 25 -- vs. Denver
Oct. 2 -- at Osage
Oct. 9 -- at Columbus Catholic, Waterloo
Oct. 16 -- vs. Central Springs
Oct. 23 -- vs. Jesup

Treynor 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- vs. St. Albert, Council Bluffs
Sept. 4 -- at Woodbury Central, Moville
Sept. 11 -- vs. Clarinda 
Sept. 18 -- at Atlantic
Sept. 25 -- at East Sac County
Oct. 2 -- vs. Underwood
Oct. 9 -- vs. Missouri Valley
Oct. 16 -- at MVAOCOU
Oct. 23 -- at OABCIG

Underwood 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- vs. Atlantic
Sept. 4 -- at Tri-Center, Neola
Sept. 11 -- vs. AHSTW
Sept. 18 -- at Clarinda 
Sept. 25 -- vs. MVAOCOU
Oct. 2 -- at Treynor
Oct. 9 -- vs. East Sac County
Oct. 16 -- vs. OABCIG
Oct. 23 -- at Missouri Valley

Van Buren County 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- at Highland, Riverside
Sept. 4 -- vs. Central Lee, Donnellson
Sept. 11 -- vs. West Burlington/Notre Dame
Sept. 18 -- at Columbus Community, Columbus Junction
Sept. 25 -- vs. Mediapolis
Oct. 2 -- at Sigourney-Keota
Oct. 9 -- vs. Louisa-Muscatine
Oct. 16 -- at Cardinal, Eldon
Oct. 23 -- vs. Pekin

Van Meter 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- at Winterset
Sept. 4 -- vs. Earlham
Sept. 11 -- at Pleasantville
Sept. 18 -- vs. Des Moines Christian
Sept. 25 -- at Panorama, Panora
Oct. 2 -- vs. West Central Valley, Stuart
Oct. 9 -- vs. ACGC
Oct. 16 -- at Kuemper Catholic, Carroll
Oct. 23 -- at Woodward-Granger

West Branch 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- vs. Tipton
Sept. 4 -- at Sigourney-Keota
Sept. 11 -- at West Liberty
Sept. 18 -- vs. Regina, Iowa City
Sept. 25 -- vs. Cascade, Western Dubuque
Oct. 2 -- at Wilton
Oct. 9 -- vs. Northeast, Goose Lake
Oct. 16 -- at Durant
Oct. 23 -- at Beckman Catholic, Dyersville

West Central Valley, Stuart 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- vs. Nodaway Valley
Sept. 4 -- at Eagle Grove
Sept. 11 -- vs. Madrid
Sept. 18 -- vs. Saydel
Sept. 25 -- at Kuemper Catholic, Carroll
Oct. 2 -- at Van Meter
Oct. 9 -- vs. Panorama, Panora
Oct. 16 -- vs. Woodward-Granger
Oct. 23 -- at ACGC

West Sioux, Hawarden 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- vs. Akron-Westfield
Sept. 4 -- vs. Central Lyon/George-Little Rock
Sept. 11 -- at Sioux Center
Sept. 18 -- at Unity Christian, Orange City
Sept. 25 -- vs. Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids
Oct. 2 -- vs. Western Christian, Hull
Oct. 9 -- at Hinton
Oct. 16 -- at Emmetsburg
Oct. 23 -- vs. Sibley-Ocheyedan

Western Christian, Hull 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- vs. Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley
Sept. 4 -- at Unity Christian, Orange City
Sept. 11 -- at Spirit Lake
Sept. 18 -- vs. West Lyon, Inwood
Sept. 25 -- vs. Sibley-Ocheyedan
Oct. 2 -- at West Sioux, Hawarden
Oct. 9 -- at Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids
Oct. 16 -- vs. Hinton
Oct. 23 -- at Emmetsburg

Wilton 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- at West Liberty
Sept. 4 -- at Highland, Riverside
Sept. 11 -- vs. Mount Vernon
Sept. 18 -- vs. Lisbon
Sept. 25 -- at Durant
Oct. 2 -- vs. West Branch
Oct. 9 -- at Cascade, Western Dubuque
Oct. 16 -- vs. Beckman Catholic, Dyersville
Oct. 23 -- at Northeast, Goose Lake

Woodward-Granger 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- vs. Madrid
Sept. 4 -- at Ogden
Sept. 11 -- vs. Woodward Academy
Sept. 18 -- at Pella Christian
Sept. 25 -- at ACGC
Oct. 2 -- vs. Panorama, Panora
Oct. 9 -- vs. Kuemper Catholic, Carroll
Oct. 16 -- at West Central Valley, Stuart
Oct. 23 -- vs. Van Meter
CLASS A

AHSTW 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- vs. Shenandoah
Sept. 4 -- at Missouri Valley
Sept. 11 -- at Underwood
Sept. 18 -- vs. IKM-Manning
Sept. 25 -- at Southwest Valley
Oct. 2 -- at Sidney
Oct. 9 -- vs. St. Albert, Council Bluffs
Oct. 16 -- vs. Riverside, Oakland
Oct. 23 -- at Tri-Center, Neola

Akron-Westfield 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- at West Sioux, Hawarden
Sept. 4 -- vs. Westwood, Sloan
Sept. 11 -- vs. Woodbury Central, Moville
Sept. 18 -- at Hinton
Sept. 25 -- vs. Gehlen Catholic, LeMars
Oct. 2 -- vs. Lawton-Bronson
Oct. 9 -- at South O'Brien, Paullina
Oct. 16 -- at Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn
Oct. 23 -- vs. MMCRU

Alburnett 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- at North Tama, Traer
Sept. 4 -- vs. Columbus Community, Columbus Junction
Sept. 11 -- at North Cedar, Stanwood
Sept. 18 -- vs. Postville
Sept. 25 -- vs. Edgewood-Colesburg
Oct. 2 -- at Bellevue
Oct. 9 -- vs. East Buchanan, Winthrop
Oct. 16 -- vs. Maquoketa Valley, Delhi
Oct. 23 -- at North Linn, Troy Mills

Alta/Aurelia 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- at MMCRU
Sept. 4 -- vs. Lawton-Bronson
Sept. 11 -- at South O'Brien, Paullina
Sept. 18 -- vs. Okoboji, Milford
Sept. 25 -- at Manson Northwest Webster
Oct. 2 -- at Bishop Garrigan, Algona
Oct. 9 -- vs. West Hancock, Britt
Oct. 16 -- vs. St. Edmond, Fort Dodge
Oct. 23 -- at North Union

BCLUW, Conrad 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- vs. North Butler
Sept. 4 -- at East Marshall, LeGrand
Sept. 11 -- vs. Eagle Grove
Sept. 18 -- at Jesup
Sept. 25 -- at Lynnville-Sully
Oct. 2 -- vs. Belle Plaine
Oct. 9 -- at Grundy Center
Oct. 16 -- at North Mahaska, New Sharon
Oct. 23 -- vs. North Tama, Traer

Belle Plaine 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- vs. Lisbon
Sept. 4 -- at Pekin
Sept. 11 -- vs. Highland, Riverside
Sept. 18 -- at Wapsie Valley, Fairbank
Sept. 25 -- vs. North Tama, Traer
Oct. 2 -- at BCLUW, Conrad
Oct. 9 -- vs. North Mahaska, New Sharon
Oct. 16 -- vs. Lynnville-Sully
Oct. 23 -- at Grundy Center

Bellevue 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- at MFL MarMac
Sept. 4 -- vs. Durant
Sept. 11 -- at Northeast, Goose Lake
Sept. 18 -- vs. Cascade, Western Dubuque
Sept. 25 -- at North Linn, Troy Mills
Oct. 2 -- vs. Alburnett
Oct. 9 -- at Maquoketa Valley, Delhi
Oct. 16 -- at Edgewood-Colesburg
Oct. 23 -- vs. East Buchanan, Winthrop

Bishop Garrigan, Algona 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- at Emmetsburg
Sept. 4 -- vs. Newman Catholic, Mason City
Sept. 11 -- at Lake Mills
Sept. 18 -- vs. Saint Ansgar
Sept. 25 -- at West Hancock, Britt
Oct. 2 -- vs. Alta/Aurelia
Oct. 9 -- vs. North Union
Oct. 16 -- at Manson Northwest Webster
Oct. 23 -- at St. Edmond, Fort Dodge

Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- vs. East Buchanan, Winthrop
Sept. 4 -- at Lisbon
Sept. 11 -- vs. Edgewood-Colesburg
Sept. 18 -- at North Linn, Troy Mills
Sept. 25 -- vs. South Winneshiek, Calmar
Oct. 2 -- vs. MFL MarMac
Oct. 9 -- at Postville
Oct. 16 -- at Starmont
Oct. 23 -- vs. Wapsie Valley, Fairbank

Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- vs. Louisa-Muscatine
Sept. 4 -- at Alburnett
Sept. 11 -- at North Mahaska, New Sharon
Sept. 18 -- vs. Van Buren County
Sept. 25 -- at Lisbon
Oct. 2 -- at Highland, Riverside
Oct. 9 -- vs. Wapello
Oct. 16 -- vs. Regina, Iowa City
Oct. 23 -- at North Cedar, Stanwood

Earlham 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- vs. ACGC
Sept. 4 -- at Van Meter
Sept. 11 -- vs. St. Albert, Council Bluffs
Sept. 18 -- at Central Decatur, Leon
Sept. 25 -- vs. Ogden
Oct. 2 -- vs. Woodward Academy
Oct. 9 -- at Madrid
Oct. 16 -- at Nodaway Valley
Oct. 23 -- vs. Wayne, Corydon

East Buchanan, Winthrop 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- at Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg
Sept. 4 -- vs. Wapsie Valley, Fairbank
Sept. 11 -- at Sumner-Fredericksburg
Sept. 18 -- vs. Starmont
Sept. 25 -- vs. Maquoketa Valley, Delhi
Oct. 2 -- at Edgewood-Colesburg
Oct. 9 -- at Alburnett
Oct. 16 -- vs. North Linn, Troy Mills
Oct. 23 -- at Bellevue

Edgewood-Colesburg 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- vs. Grundy Center
Sept. 4 -- at Starmont
Sept. 11 -- at Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg
Sept. 18 -- vs. MFL MarMac
Sept. 25 -- at Alburnett
Oct. 2 -- vs. East Buchanan, Winthrop
Oct. 9 -- at North Linn, Troy Mills
Oct. 16 -- vs. Bellevue
Oct. 23 -- vs. Maquoketa Valley, Delhi

Gehlen Catholic, LeMars 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- vs. Unity Christian, Orange City
Sept. 4 -- at Hinton
Sept. 11 -- vs. Emmetsburg
Sept. 18 -- at Woodbury Central, Moville
Sept. 25 -- at Akron-Westfield
Oct. 2 -- vs. Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn
Oct. 9 -- vs. Lawton-Bronson
Oct. 16 -- at MMCRU
Oct. 23 -- vs. South O'Brien, Paullina

Grundy Center 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- at Edgewood-Colesburg
Sept. 4 -- vs. Dike-New Hartford
Sept. 11 -- vs. South Hardin
Sept. 18 -- at Newman Catholic, Mason City
Sept. 25 -- vs. North Mahaska, New Sharon
Oct. 2 -- at Lynnville-Sully
Oct. 9 -- vs. BCLUW, Conrad
Oct. 16 -- at North Tama, Traer
Oct. 23 -- vs. Belle Plaine

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- vs. Okoboji, Milford
Sept. 4 -- at Cherokee, Washington
Sept. 11 -- vs. Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids
Sept. 18 -- at Sibley-Ocheyedan
Sept. 25 -- vs. South O'Brien, Paullina
Oct. 2 -- at Gehlen Catholic, LeMars
Oct. 9 -- at MMCRU
Oct. 16 -- vs. Akron-Westfield
Oct. 23 -- vs. Lawton-Bronson

Highland, Riverside 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- vs. Van Buren County
Sept. 4 -- vs. Wilton
Sept. 11 -- at Belle Plaine
Sept. 18 -- vs. Cardinal, Eldon
Sept. 25 -- at Wapello
Oct. 2 -- vs. Columbus Community, Columbus Junction
Oct. 9 -- vs. North Cedar, Stanwood
Oct. 16 -- at Lisbon
Oct. 23 -- at Regina, Iowa City

IKM-Manning 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- vs. Tri-Center, Neola
Sept. 4 -- at ACGC
Sept. 11 -- vs. East Sac County
Sept. 18 -- at AHSTW
Sept. 25 -- vs. Woodbury Central, Moville
Oct. 2 -- vs. West Monona
Oct. 9 -- at Ridge View
Oct. 16 -- at Westwood, Sloan
Oct. 23 -- vs. Logan-Magnolia

Lake Mills 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- vs. Forest City
Sept. 4 -- at Belmond-Klemme
Sept. 11 -- vs. Bishop Garrigan, Algona
Sept. 18 -- at North Union
Sept. 25 -- vs. North Butler
Oct. 2 -- vs. Nashua-Plainfield
Oct. 9 -- at Newman Catholic, Mason City
Oct. 16 -- vs. West Fork, Sheffield
Oct. 23 -- at Saint Ansgar

Lawton-Bronson 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- vs. Woodbury Central, Moville
Sept. 4 -- at Alta/Aurelia
Sept. 11 -- vs. Hinton
Sept. 18 -- at St. Albert, Council Bluffs
Sept. 25 -- vs. MMCRU
Oct. 2 -- at Akron-Westfield
Oct. 9 -- at Gehlen Catholic, LeMars
Oct. 16 -- vs. South O'Brien, Paullina
Oct. 23 -- at Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn

Lisbon 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- at Belle Plaine
Sept. 4 -- vs. Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg
Sept. 11 -- vs. Lynnville-Sully
Sept. 18 -- at Wilton
Sept. 25 -- vs. Columbus Community, Columbus Junction
Oct. 2 -- at North Cedar, Stanwood
Oct. 9 -- at Regina, Iowa City
Oct. 16 -- vs. Highland, Riverside
Oct. 23 -- at Wapello

Logan-Magnolia 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- vs. Missouri Valley
Sept. 4 -- at St. Albert, Council Bluffs
Sept. 11 -- at Sidney
Sept. 18 -- vs. Tri-Center, Neola
Sept. 25 -- at Westwood, Sloan
Oct. 2 -- at Ridge View
Oct. 9 -- vs. Woodbury Central, Moville
Oct. 16 -- vs. West Monona
Oct. 23 -- at IKM-Manning

Lynnville-Sully 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- vs. Colfax-Mingo
Sept. 4 -- vs. Pleasantville
Sept. 11 -- at Lisbon
Sept. 18 -- at East Marshall, LeGrand
Sept. 25 -- vs. BCLUW, Conrad
Oct. 2 -- vs. Grundy Center
Oct. 9 -- at North Tama, Traer
Oct. 16 -- at Belle Plaine
Oct. 23 -- vs. North Mahaska, New Sharon

Madrid 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- at Woodward-Granger
Sept. 4 -- vs. South Hamilton, Jewell
Sept. 11 -- at West Central Valley, Stuart
Sept. 18 -- vs. St. Edmond, Fort Dodge
Sept. 25 -- at Nodaway Valley
Oct. 2 -- vs. Wayne, Corydon
Oct. 9 -- vs. Earlham
Oct. 16 -- at Woodward Academy
Oct. 23 -- at Ogden

Manson Northwest Webster 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- vs. Ogden
Sept. 4 -- at Pocahontas Area
Sept. 11 -- at Ridge View
Sept. 18 -- vs. East Sac County
Sept. 25 -- vs. Alta/Aurelia
Oct. 2 -- at North Union
Oct. 9 -- at St. Edmond, Fort Dodge
Oct. 16 -- vs. Bishop Garrigan, Algona
Oct. 23 -- vs. West Hancock, Britt

Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- vs. Starmont
Sept. 4 -- at Cascade, Western Dubuque
Sept. 11 -- at MFL MarMac
Sept. 18 -- vs. Nashua-Plainfield
Sept. 25 -- at East Buchanan, Winthrop
Oct. 2 -- vs. North Linn, Troy Mills
Oct. 9 -- vs. Bellevue
Oct. 16 -- at Alburnett
Oct. 23 -- at Edgewood-Colesburg

MFL MarMac 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- vs. Bellevue
Sept. 4 -- at Beckman Catholic, Dyersville
Sept. 11 -- vs. Maquoketa Valley, Delhi
Sept. 18 -- at Edgewood-Colesburg
Sept. 25 -- vs. Wapsie Valley, Fairbank
Oct. 2 -- at Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg
Oct. 9 -- vs. Starmont
Oct. 16 -- vs. South Winneshiek, Calmar
Oct. 23 -- at Postville

MMCRU 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- vs. Alta/Aurelia
Sept. 4 -- at MVAOCOU
Sept. 11 -- vs. Cherokee, Washington
Sept. 18 -- vs. West Monona
Sept. 25 -- at Lawton-Bronson
Oct. 2 -- at South O'Brien, Paullina
Oct. 9 -- vs. Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn
Oct. 16 -- vs. Gehlen Catholic, LeMars
Oct. 23 -- at Akron-Westfield

Nashua-Plainfield 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- at Central Springs
Sept. 4 -- at Postville
Sept. 11 -- vs. South Winneshiek, Calmar
Sept. 18 -- at Maquoketa Valley, Delhi
Sept. 25 -- vs. Saint Ansgar
Oct. 2 -- at Lake Mills
Oct. 9 -- at West Fork, Sheffield
Oct. 16 -- vs. North Butler
Oct. 23 -- vs. Newman Catholic, Mason City

Newman Catholic, Mason City 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- vs. North Union
Sept. 4 -- at Bishop Garrigan, Algona
Sept. 11 -- at Central Springs
Sept. 18 -- vs. Grundy Center
Sept. 25 -- at West Fork, Sheffield
Oct. 2 -- at North Butler
Oct. 9 -- vs. Lake Mills
Oct. 16 -- vs. Saint Ansgar
Oct. 23 -- at Nashua-Plainfield

Nodaway Valley 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- at West Central Valley, Stuart
Sept. 4 -- vs. Mount Ayr
Sept. 11 -- vs. Central Decatur, Leon
Sept. 18 -- at Southwest Valley
Sept. 25 -- vs. Madrid
Oct. 2 -- at Ogden
Oct. 9 -- at Wayne, Corydon
Oct. 16 -- vs. Earlham
Oct. 23 -- vs. Woodward Academy

North Butler 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- at BCLUW, Conrad
Sept. 4 -- vs. Central Springs
Sept. 11 -- vs. Postville
Sept. 18 -- at Belmond-Klemme
Sept. 25 -- at Lake Mills
Oct. 2 -- vs. Newman Catholic, Mason City
Oct. 9 -- vs. Saint Ansgar
Oct. 16 -- at Nashua-Plainfield
Oct. 23 -- at West Fork, Sheffield

North Cedar, Stanwood 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- at Durant
Sept. 4 -- vs. Camanche
Sept. 11 -- vs. Alburnett
Sept. 18 -- at Northeast, Goose Lake
Sept. 25 -- vs. Regina, Iowa City
Oct. 2 -- vs. Lisbon
Oct. 9 -- at Highland, Riverside
Oct. 16 -- at Wapello
Oct. 23 -- vs. Columbus Community, Columbus Junction

North Linn, Troy Mills 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- at Jesup
Sept. 4 -- vs. North Tama, Traer
Sept. 11 -- at Starmont
Sept. 18 -- vs. Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg
Sept. 25 -- vs. Bellevue
Oct. 2 -- at Maquoketa Valley, Delhi
Oct. 9 -- vs. Edgewood-Colesburg
Oct. 16 -- at East Buchanan, Winthrop
Oct. 23 -- vs. Alburnett

North Mahaska, New Sharon 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- vs. East Marshall, LeGrand
Sept. 4 -- at Cardinal, Eldon
Sept. 11 -- vs. Columbus Community, Columbus Junction
Sept. 18 -- at Colfax-Mingo
Sept. 25 -- at Grundy Center
Oct. 2 -- vs. North Tama, Traer
Oct. 9 -- at Belle Plaine
Oct. 16 -- vs. BCLUW, Conrad
Oct. 23 -- at Lynnville-Sully

North Tama, Traer 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- vs. Alburnett
Sept. 4 -- at North Linn, Troy Mills
Sept. 11 -- at Saint Ansgar
Sept. 18 -- vs. South Hardin
Sept. 25 -- at Belle Plaine
Oct. 2 -- at North Mahaska, New Sharon
Oct. 9 -- vs. Lynnville-Sully
Oct. 16 -- vs. Grundy Center
Oct. 23 -- at BCLUW, Conrad

North Union 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- at Newman Catholic, Mason City
Sept. 4 -- vs. West Fork, Sheffield
Sept. 11 -- at Okoboji, Milford
Sept. 18 -- vs. Lake Mills
Sept. 25 -- at St. Edmond, Fort Dodge
Oct. 2 -- vs. Manson Northwest Webster
Oct. 9 -- at Bishop Garrigan, Algona
Oct. 16 -- at West Hancock, Britt
Oct. 23 -- vs. Alta/Aurelia

Ogden 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- at Manson Northwest Webster
Sept. 4 -- vs. Woodward-Granger
Sept. 11 -- at St. Edmond, Fort Dodge
Sept. 18 -- vs. South Hamilton, Jewell
Sept. 25 -- at Earlham
Oct. 2 -- vs. Nodaway Valley
Oct. 9 -- vs. Woodward Academy
Oct. 16 -- at Wayne, Corydon
Oct. 23 -- vs. Madrid

Postville 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- at Sumner-Fredericksburg
Sept. 4 -- vs. Nashua-Plainfield
Sept. 11 -- at North Butler
Sept. 18 -- at Alburnett
Sept. 25 -- vs. Starmont
Oct. 2 -- at South Winneshiek, Calmar
Oct. 9 -- vs. Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg
Oct. 16 -- at Wapsie Valley, Fairbank
Oct. 23 -- vs. MFL MarMac

Regina, Iowa City 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- vs. Beckman Catholic, Dyersville
Sept. 4 -- at Mid-Prairie, Wellman
Sept. 11 -- vs. Tipton
Sept. 18 -- at West Branch
Sept. 25 -- at North Cedar, Stanwood
Oct. 2 -- vs. Wapello
Oct. 9 -- vs. Lisbon
Oct. 16 -- at Columbus Community, Columbus Junction
Oct. 23 -- vs. Highland, Riverside

Ridge View 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- at Cherokee, Washington
Sept. 4 -- vs. OABCIG
Sept. 11 -- vs. Manson Northwest Webster
Sept. 18 -- at MVAOCOU
Sept. 25 -- at West Monona
Oct. 2 -- vs. Logan-Magnolia
Oct. 9 -- vs. IKM-Manning
Oct. 16 -- at Woodbury Central, Moville
Oct. 23 -- at Westwood, Sloan

Riverside, Oakland 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- vs. Red Oak
Sept. 4 -- at West Monona
Sept. 11 -- at Westwood, Sloan
Sept. 18 -- vs. Shenandoah
Sept. 25 -- vs. St. Albert, Council Bluffs
Oct. 2 -- at Tri-Center, Neola
Oct. 9 -- vs. Sidney
Oct. 16 -- at AHSTW
Oct. 23 -- vs. Southwest Valley

Saint Ansgar 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- at Osage
Sept. 4 -- vs. South Winneshiek, Calmar
Sept. 11 -- vs. North Tama, Traer
Sept. 18 -- at Bishop Garrigan, Algona
Sept. 25 -- at Nashua-Plainfield
Oct. 2 -- vs. West Fork, Sheffield
Oct. 9 -- at North Butler
Oct. 16 -- at Newman Catholic, Mason City
Oct. 23 -- vs. Lake Mills

Sidney 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- vs. West Monona
Sept. 4 -- at Shenandoah
Sept. 11 -- vs. Logan-Magnolia
Sept. 18 -- at Red Oak
Sept. 25 -- vs. Tri-Center, Neola
Oct. 2 -- vs. AHSTW
Oct. 9 -- at Riverside, Oakland
Oct. 16 -- at Southwest Valley
Oct. 23 -- vs. St. Albert, Council Bluffs

South O'Brien, Paullina 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- at Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids
Sept. 4 -- vs. Sheldon
Sept. 11 -- vs. Alta/Aurelia
Sept. 18 -- at Cherokee, Washington
Sept. 25 -- at Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn
Oct. 2 -- vs. MMCRU
Oct. 9 -- vs. Akron-Westfield
Oct. 16 -- at Lawton-Bronson
Oct. 23 -- at Gehlen Catholic, LeMars

South Winneshiek, Calmar 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- vs. North Fayette Valley
Sept. 4 -- at Saint Ansgar
Sept. 11 -- at Nashua-Plainfield
Sept. 18 -- vs. West Hancock, Britt
Sept. 25 -- at Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg
Oct. 2 -- vs. Postville
Oct. 9 -- at Wapsie Valley, Fairbank
Oct. 16 -- at MFL MarMac
Oct. 23 -- vs. Starmont

Southwest Valley 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- vs. Central Decatur, Leon
Sept. 4 -- at Red Oak
Sept. 11 -- at Shenandoah
Sept. 18 -- vs. Nodaway Valley
Sept. 25 -- vs. AHSTW
Oct. 2 -- at St. Albert, Council Bluffs
Oct. 9 -- at Tri-Center, Neola
Oct. 16 -- vs. Sidney
Oct. 23 -- at Riverside, Oakland

St. Albert, Council Bluffs 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- at Treynor
Sept. 4 -- vs. Logan-Magnolia
Sept. 11 -- at Earlham
Sept. 18 -- vs. Lawton-Bronson
Sept. 25 -- at Riverside, Oakland
Oct. 2 -- vs. Southwest Valley
Oct. 9 -- at AHSTW
Oct. 16 -- vs. Tri-Center, Neola
Oct. 23 -- at Sidney

St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- at Eagle Grove
Sept. 4 -- vs. Clarion-Goldfield-Dows
Sept. 11 -- vs. Ogden
Sept. 18 -- at Madrid
Sept. 25 -- vs. North Union
Oct. 2 -- at West Hancock, Britt
Oct. 9 -- vs. Manson Northwest Webster
Oct. 16 -- at Alta/Aurelia
Oct. 23 -- vs. Bishop Garrigan, Algona

Starmont 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- at Maquoketa Valley, Delhi
Sept. 4 -- vs. Edgewood-Colesburg
Sept. 11 -- vs. North Linn, Troy Mills
Sept. 18 -- at East Buchanan, Winthrop
Sept. 25 -- at Postville
Oct. 2 -- vs. Wapsie Valley, Fairbank
Oct. 9 -- at MFL MarMac
Oct. 16 -- vs. Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg
Oct. 23 -- at South Winneshiek, Calmar

Tri-Center, Neola 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- at IKM-Manning
Sept. 4 -- vs. Underwood
Sept. 11 -- vs. Missouri Valley
Sept. 18 -- at Logan-Magnolia
Sept. 25 -- at Sidney
Oct. 2 -- vs. Riverside, Oakland
Oct. 9 -- vs. Southwest Valley
Oct. 16 -- at St. Albert, Council Bluffs
Oct. 23 -- vs. AHSTW

Wapello 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- vs. Mediapolis
Sept. 4 -- at Louisa-Muscatine
Sept. 11 -- vs. Sigourney-Keota
Sept. 18 -- at Durant
Sept. 25 -- vs. Highland, Riverside
Oct. 2 -- at Regina, Iowa City
Oct. 9 -- at Columbus Community, Columbus Junction
Oct. 16 -- vs. North Cedar, Stanwood
Oct. 23 -- vs. Lisbon

Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- at Denver
Sept. 4 -- at East Buchanan, Winthrop
Sept. 11 -- vs. Columbus Catholic, Waterloo
Sept. 18 -- vs. Belle Plaine
Sept. 25 -- at MFL MarMac
Oct. 2 -- at Starmont
Oct. 9 -- vs. South Winneshiek, Calmar
Oct. 16 -- vs. Postville
Oct. 23 -- at Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg

Wayne, Corydon 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- vs. Cardinal, Eldon
Sept. 4 -- at Central Decatur, Leon
Sept. 11 -- at Colfax-Mingo
Sept. 18 -- vs. Pekin
Sept. 25 -- at Woodward Academy
Oct. 2 -- at Madrid
Oct. 9 -- vs. Nodaway Valley
Oct. 16 -- vs. Ogden
Oct. 23 -- at Earlham

West Fork, Sheffield 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- vs. Belmond-Klemme
Sept. 4 -- at North Union
Sept. 11 -- at Hampton-Dumont-CAL
Sept. 18 -- vs. Central Springs
Sept. 25 -- vs. Newman Catholic, Mason City
Oct. 2 -- at Saint Ansgar
Oct. 9 -- vs. Nashua-Plainfield
Oct. 16 -- at Lake Mills
Oct. 23 -- vs. North Butler

West Hancock, Britt 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- vs. Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
Sept. 4 -- at Forest City
Sept. 11 -- vs. Belmond-Klemme
Sept. 18 -- at South Winneshiek, Calmar
Sept. 25 -- vs. Bishop Garrigan, Algona
Oct. 2 -- vs. St. Edmond, Fort Dodge
Oct. 9 -- at Alta/Aurelia
Oct. 16 -- vs. North Union
Oct. 23 -- at Manson Northwest Webster

West Monona 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- at Sidney
Sept. 4 -- vs. Riverside, Oakland
Sept. 11 -- vs. MVAOCOU
Sept. 18 -- at MMCRU
Sept. 25 -- vs. Ridge View
Oct. 2 -- at IKM-Manning
Oct. 9 -- vs. Westwood, Sloan
Oct. 16 -- at Logan-Magnolia
Oct. 23 -- at Woodbury Central, Moville

Westwood, Sloan 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- vs. MVAOCOU
Sept. 4 -- at Akron-Westfield
Sept. 11 -- vs. Riverside, Oakland
Sept. 18 -- at Missouri Valley
Sept. 25 -- vs. Logan-Magnolia
Oct. 2 -- at Woodbury Central, Moville
Oct. 9 -- at West Monona
Oct. 16 -- vs. IKM-Manning
Oct. 23 -- vs. Ridge View

Woodbury Central, Moville 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- at Lawton-Bronson
Sept. 4 -- vs. Treynor
Sept. 11 -- at Akron-Westfield
Sept. 18 -- vs. Gehlen Catholic, LeMars
Sept. 25 -- at IKM-Manning
Oct. 2 -- vs. Westwood, Sloan
Oct. 9 -- at Logan-Magnolia
Oct. 16 -- vs. Ridge View
Oct. 23 -- vs. West Monona

Woodward Academy 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- at Southeast Valley
Sept. 4 -- vs. Colfax-Mingo
Sept. 11 -- at Woodward-Granger
Sept. 18 -- vs. Eagle Grove
Sept. 25 -- vs. Wayne, Corydon
Oct. 2 -- at Earlham
Oct. 9 -- at Ogden
Oct. 16 -- vs. Madrid
Oct. 23 -- at Nodaway Valley
EIGHT-PLAYER

AGWSR, Ackley 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- vs. Central City
Sept. 4 -- at Northwood-Kensett
Sept. 11 -- at Clarksville
Sept. 18 -- vs. Janesville
Sept. 25 -- at Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction
Oct. 2 -- vs. North Iowa, Buffalo Center
Oct. 9 -- at Rockford
Oct. 16 -- vs. Tripoli
Oct. 23 -- at Riceville

Ar-We-Va, Westside 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- at West Bend-Mallard
Sept. 4 -- vs. St. Mary's, Remsen
Sept. 11 -- vs. Coon Rapids-Bayard
Sept. 18 -- at Audubon
Sept. 25 -- vs. Woodbine
Oct. 2 -- at Glidden-Ralston
Oct. 9 -- vs. Boyer Valley, Dunlap
Oct. 16 -- at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton
Oct. 23 -- vs. West Harrison, Mondamin

Audubon 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- at St. Mary's, Remsen
Sept. 4 -- at Newell-Fonda
Sept. 11 -- vs. Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton
Sept. 18 -- vs. Ar-We-Va, Westside
Sept. 25 -- at West Harrison, Mondamin
Oct. 2 -- at Boyer Valley, Dunlap
Oct. 9 -- vs. Glidden-Ralston
Oct. 16 -- at Coon Rapids-Bayard
Oct. 23 -- vs. Woodbine

B-G-M, Brooklyn 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- at New London
Sept. 4 -- vs. Collins-Maxwell
Sept. 11 -- at Baxter
Sept. 18 -- at H-L-V, Victor
Sept. 25 -- vs. Gladbrook-Reinbeck
Oct. 2 -- vs. GMG, Garwin
Oct. 9 -- at Iowa Valley, Marengo
Oct. 16 -- vs. Colo-Nesco
Oct. 23 -- vs. Meskwaki Settlement School

Baxter 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- vs. Meskwaki Settlement School
Sept. 4 -- at Iowa Valley, Marengo
Sept. 11 -- vs. B-G-M, Brooklyn
Sept. 18 -- at Collins-Maxwell
Sept. 25 -- vs. Moravia
Oct. 2 -- at H-L-V, Victor
Oct. 9 -- vs. Gladbrook-Reinbeck
Oct. 16 -- at GMG, Garwin
Oct. 23 -- vs. Colo-Nesco

Bedford 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- at Mormon Trail, Garden Grove
Sept. 4 -- vs. Seymour/Moulton-Udell
Sept. 11 -- vs. Fremont-Mills, Tabor
Sept. 18 -- at CAM, Anita
Sept. 25 -- vs. Stanton-Essex
Oct. 2 -- at Lenox
Oct. 9 -- vs. East Mills
Oct. 16 -- at Griswold
Oct. 23 -- vs. East Union, Afton

Boyer Valley, Dunlap 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- at River Valley, Correctionville
Sept. 4 -- vs. West Bend-Mallard
Sept. 11 -- vs. Glidden-Ralston
Sept. 18 -- at Woodbine
Sept. 25 -- at Coon Rapids-Bayard
Oct. 2 -- vs. Audubon
Oct. 9 -- at Ar-We-Va, Westside
Oct. 16 -- vs. West Harrison, Mondamin
Oct. 23 -- at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton

CAM, Anita 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- vs. Grand View Christian
Sept. 4 -- at Martensdale-St. Marys
Sept. 11 -- at Griswold
Sept. 18 -- vs. Bedford
Sept. 25 -- vs. East Union, Afton
Oct. 2 -- at East Mills
Oct. 9 -- at Lenox
Oct. 16 -- vs. Fremont-Mills, Tabor
Oct. 23 -- vs. Stanton-Essex

Central City 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- at AGWSR, Ackley
Sept. 4 -- vs. Central, Elkader
Sept. 11 -- at Springville
Sept. 18 -- at Easton Valley
Sept. 25 -- vs. Don Bosco, Gilbertville
Oct. 2 -- vs. Kee, Lansing
Oct. 9 -- at Dunkerton
Oct. 16 -- at Midland, Wyoming
Oct. 23 -- vs. West Central, Maynard

Central, Elkader 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- at Easton Valley
Sept. 4 -- at Central City
Sept. 11 -- vs. Kee, Lansing
Sept. 18 -- vs. Springville
Sept. 25 -- at Midland, Wyoming
Oct. 2 -- at Don Bosco, Gilbertville
Oct. 9 -- vs. West Central, Maynard
Oct. 16 -- vs. Dunkerton
Oct. 23 -- at Northwood-Kensett

Clarksville 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- vs. Riceville
Sept. 4 -- at Rockford
Sept. 11 -- vs. AGWSR, Ackley
Sept. 18 -- vs. Northwood-Kensett
Sept. 25 -- at Springville
Oct. 2 -- at Janesville
Oct. 9 -- vs. Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction
Oct. 16 -- at North Iowa, Buffalo Center
Oct. 23 -- vs. Tripoli

Collins-Maxwell 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- at H-L-V, Victor
Sept. 4 -- at B-G-M, Brooklyn
Sept. 11 -- vs. GMG, Garwin
Sept. 18 -- vs. Baxter
Sept. 25 -- at Colo-Nesco
Oct. 2 -- at Gladbrook-Reinbeck
Oct. 9 -- vs. Meskwaki Settlement School
Oct. 16 -- vs. Iowa Valley, Marengo
Oct. 23 -- at English Valleys, North English

Colo-Nesco 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- vs. Gladbrook-Reinbeck
Sept. 4 -- at GMG, Garwin
Sept. 11 -- vs. Iowa Valley, Marengo
Sept. 18 -- at Tri-County, Thornburg
Sept. 25 -- vs. Collins-Maxwell
Oct. 2 -- at Meskwaki Settlement School
Oct. 9 -- vs. H-L-V, Victor
Oct. 16 -- at B-G-M, Brooklyn
Oct. 23 -- at Baxter

Coon Rapids-Bayard 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- at Harris-Lake Park
Sept. 4 -- vs. G-T/R-A
Sept. 11 -- at Ar-We-Va, Westside
Sept. 18 -- at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton
Sept. 25 -- vs. Boyer Valley, Dunlap
Oct. 2 -- vs. West Harrison, Mondamin
Oct. 9 -- at Woodbine
Oct. 16 -- vs. Audubon
Oct. 23 -- vs. Glidden-Ralston

Don Bosco, Gilbertville 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- vs. Midland, Wyoming
Sept. 4 -- at Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction
Sept. 11 -- at West Central, Maynard
Sept. 18 -- vs. Dunkerton
Sept. 25 -- at Central City
Oct. 2 -- vs. Central, Elkader
Oct. 9 -- vs. Springville
Oct. 16 -- at Easton Valley
Oct. 23 -- vs. Kee, Lansing

Dunkerton 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- at Kee, Lansing
Sept. 4 -- vs. Springville
Sept. 11 -- vs. Midland, Wyoming
Sept. 18 -- at Don Bosco, Gilbertville
Sept. 25 -- at West Central, Maynard
Oct. 2 -- vs. Rockford
Oct. 9 -- vs. Central City
Oct. 16 -- at Central, Elkader
Oct. 23 -- vs. Easton Valley

East Mills 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- at Lamoni
Sept. 4 -- vs. Murray
Sept. 11 -- at Lenox
Sept. 18 -- at Stanton-Essex
Sept. 25 -- vs. Fremont-Mills, Tabor
Oct. 2 -- vs. CAM, Anita
Oct. 9 -- at Bedford
Oct. 16 -- at East Union, Afton
Oct. 23 -- vs. Griswold

East Union, Afton 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- vs. Murray
Sept. 4 -- vs. Mormon Trail, Garden Grove
Sept. 11 -- at Stanton-Essex
Sept. 18 -- vs. Lenox
Sept. 25 -- at CAM, Anita
Oct. 2 -- vs. Fremont-Mills, Tabor
Oct. 9 -- at Griswold
Oct. 16 -- vs. East Mills
Oct. 23 -- at Bedford

Easton Valley 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- vs. Central, Elkader
Sept. 4 -- vs. West Central, Maynard
Sept. 11 -- at Janesville
Sept. 18 -- vs. Central City
Sept. 25 -- at Kee, Lansing
Oct. 2 -- at Springville
Oct. 9 -- vs. Midland, Wyoming
Oct. 16 -- vs. Don Bosco, Gilbertville
Oct. 23 -- at Dunkerton

English Valleys, North English 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- at WACO, Wayland
Sept. 4 -- vs. New London
Sept. 11 -- vs. Lone Tree
Sept. 18 -- at Moravia
Sept. 25 -- at Tri-County, Thornburg
Oct. 2 -- vs. Montezuma
Oct. 9 -- vs. Twin Cedars, Bussey
Oct. 16 -- at Winfield-Mt. Union
Oct. 23 -- vs. Collins-Maxwell

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- vs. Newell-Fonda
Sept. 4 -- at Kingsley-Pierson
Sept. 11 -- at Audubon
Sept. 18 -- vs. Coon Rapids-Bayard
Sept. 25 -- vs. Glidden-Ralston
Oct. 2 -- at Woodbine
Oct. 9 -- at West Harrison, Mondamin
Oct. 16 -- vs. Ar-We-Va, Westside
Oct. 23 -- vs. Boyer Valley, Dunlap

Fremont-Mills, Tabor 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- vs. Southeast Warren, Liberty Center
Sept. 4 -- vs. Lamoni
Sept. 11 -- at Bedford
Sept. 18 -- vs. Griswold
Sept. 25 -- at East Mills
Oct. 2 -- at East Union, Afton
Oct. 9 -- vs. Stanton-Essex
Oct. 16 -- at CAM, Anita
Oct. 23 -- vs. Lenox

G-T/R-A 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- vs. Glidden-Ralston
Sept. 4 -- at Coon Rapids-Bayard
Sept. 11 -- at West Bend-Mallard
Sept. 18 -- vs. Siouxland Christian
Sept. 25 -- at River Valley, Correctionville
Oct. 2 -- vs. Harris-Lake Park
Oct. 9 -- at St. Mary's, Remsen
Oct. 16 -- at Kingsley-Pierson
Oct. 23 -- vs. Newell-Fonda

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- at Colo-Nesco
Sept. 4 -- at Montezuma
Sept. 11 -- vs. Meskwaki Settlement School
Sept. 18 -- vs. Iowa Valley, Marengo
Sept. 25 -- at B-G-M, Brooklyn
Oct. 2 -- vs. Collins-Maxwell
Oct. 9 -- at Baxter
Oct. 16 -- at H-L-V, Victor
Oct. 23 -- vs. GMG, Garwin

Glidden-Ralston 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- at G-T/R-A
Sept. 4 -- vs. Harris-Lake Park
Sept. 11 -- at Boyer Valley, Dunlap
Sept. 18 -- vs. West Harrison, Mondamin
Sept. 25 -- at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton
Oct. 2 -- vs. Ar-We-Va, Westside
Oct. 9 -- at Audubon
Oct. 16 -- vs. Woodbine
Oct. 23 -- at Coon Rapids-Bayard

GMG, Garwin 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- vs. Iowa Valley, Marengo
Sept. 4 -- vs. Colo-Nesco
Sept. 11 -- at Collins-Maxwell
Sept. 18 -- at Meskwaki Settlement School
Sept. 25 -- vs. H-L-V, Victor
Oct. 2 -- at B-G-M, Brooklyn
Oct. 9 -- at Lone Tree
Oct. 16 -- vs. Baxter
Oct. 23 -- at Gladbrook-Reinbeck

Grand View Christian 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- at CAM, Anita
Sept. 4 -- vs. Griswold
Sept. 11 -- at Seymour/Moulton-Udell
Sept. 18 -- vs. Lamoni
Sept. 25 -- at Murray
Oct. 2 -- vs. Mormon Trail, Garden Grove
Oct. 9 -- at Martensdale-St. Marys
Oct. 16 -- vs. Southeast Warren, Liberty Center
Oct. 23 -- at Melcher-Dallas

Griswold 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- vs. Melcher-Dallas
Sept. 4 -- at Grand View Christian
Sept. 11 -- vs. CAM, Anita
Sept. 18 -- at Fremont-Mills, Tabor
Sept. 25 -- vs. Lenox
Oct. 2 -- at Stanton-Essex
Oct. 9 -- vs. East Union, Afton
Oct. 16 -- vs. Bedford
Oct. 23 -- at East Mills

H-L-V, Victor 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- vs. Collins-Maxwell
Sept. 4 -- at Meskwaki Settlement School
Sept. 11 -- vs. WACO, Wayland
Sept. 18 -- vs. B-G-M, Brooklyn
Sept. 25 -- at GMG, Garwin
Oct. 2 -- vs. Baxter
Oct. 9 -- at Colo-Nesco
Oct. 16 -- vs. Gladbrook-Reinbeck
Oct. 23 -- at Iowa Valley, Marengo

Harris-Lake Park 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- vs. Coon Rapids-Bayard
Sept. 4 -- at Glidden-Ralston
Sept. 11 -- at Newell-Fonda
Sept. 18 -- vs. St. Mary's, Remsen
Sept. 25 -- vs. Kingsley-Pierson
Oct. 2 -- at G-T/R-A
Oct. 9 -- at West Bend-Mallard
Oct. 16 -- vs. River Valley, Correctionville
Oct. 23 -- vs. Siouxland Christian

Iowa Valley, Marengo 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- at GMG, Garwin
Sept. 4 -- vs. Baxter
Sept. 11 -- at Colo-Nesco
Sept. 18 -- at Gladbrook-Reinbeck
Sept. 25 -- vs. Meskwaki Settlement School
Oct. 2 -- at Winfield-Mt. Union
Oct. 9 -- vs. B-G-M, Brooklyn
Oct. 16 -- at Collins-Maxwell
Oct. 23 -- vs. H-L-V, Victor

Janesville 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- vs. Northwood-Kensett
Sept. 4 -- at Riceville
Sept. 11 -- vs. Easton Valley
Sept. 18 -- at AGWSR, Ackley
Sept. 25 -- at North Iowa, Buffalo Center
Oct. 2 -- vs. Clarksville
Oct. 9 -- at Tripoli
Oct. 16 -- vs. Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction
Oct. 23 -- vs. Rockford

Kee, Lansing 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- vs. Dunkerton
Sept. 4 -- at Midland, Wyoming
Sept. 11 -- at Central, Elkader
Sept. 18 -- vs. West Central, Maynard
Sept. 25 -- vs. Easton Valley
Oct. 2 -- at Central City
Oct. 9 -- at North Iowa, Buffalo Center
Oct. 16 -- vs. Springville
Oct. 23 -- at Don Bosco, Gilbertville

Kingsley-Pierson 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- vs. Woodbine
Sept. 4 -- vs. Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton
Sept. 11 -- at Siouxland Christian
Sept. 18 -- vs. West Bend-Mallard
Sept. 25 -- at Harris-Lake Park
Oct. 2 -- vs. River Valley, Correctionville
Oct. 9 -- at Newell-Fonda
Oct. 16 -- vs. G-T/R-A
Oct. 23 -- at St. Mary's, Remsen

Lamoni 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- vs. East Mills
Sept. 4 -- at Fremont-Mills, Tabor
Sept. 11 -- vs. Martensdale-St. Marys
Sept. 18 -- at Grand View Christian
Sept. 25 -- at Mormon Trail, Garden Grove
Oct. 2 -- vs. Murray
Oct. 9 -- at Seymour/Moulton-Udell
Oct. 16 -- vs. Melcher-Dallas
Oct. 23 -- at Southeast Warren, Liberty Center

Lenox 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- vs. Martensdale-St. Marys
Sept. 4 -- at Melcher-Dallas
Sept. 11 -- vs. East Mills
Sept. 18 -- at East Union, Afton
Sept. 25 -- at Griswold
Oct. 2 -- vs. Bedford
Oct. 9 -- vs. CAM, Anita
Oct. 16 -- at Stanton-Essex
Oct. 23 -- at Fremont-Mills, Tabor

Lone Tree 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- vs. Winfield-Mt. Union
Sept. 4 -- vs. Tri-County, Thornburg
Sept. 11 -- at English Valleys, North English
Sept. 18 -- vs. Twin Cedars, Bussey
Sept. 25 -- at WACO, Wayland
Oct. 2 -- vs. New London
Oct. 9 -- vs. GMG, Garwin
Oct. 16 -- at Moravia
Oct. 23 -- at Montezuma

Martensdale-St. Marys 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- at Lenox
Sept. 4 -- vs. CAM, Anita
Sept. 11 -- at Lamoni
Sept. 18 -- vs. Seymour/Moulton-Udell
Sept. 25 -- vs. Melcher-Dallas
Oct. 2 -- at Southeast Warren, Liberty Center
Oct. 9 -- vs. Grand View Christian
Oct. 16 -- at Mormon Trail, Garden Grove
Oct. 23 -- vs. Murray

Melcher-Dallas 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- at Griswold
Sept. 4 -- vs. Lenox
Sept. 11 -- at Mormon Trail, Garden Grove
Sept. 18 -- vs. Murray
Sept. 25 -- at Martensdale-St. Marys
Oct. 2 -- vs. Seymour/Moulton-Udell
Oct. 9 -- vs. Southeast Warren, Liberty Center
Oct. 16 -- at Lamoni
Oct. 23 -- vs. Grand View Christian

Meskwaki Settlement School 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- at Baxter
Sept. 4 -- vs. H-L-V, Victor
Sept. 11 -- at Gladbrook-Reinbeck
Sept. 18 -- vs. GMG, Garwin
Sept. 25 -- at Iowa Valley, Marengo
Oct. 2 -- vs. Colo-Nesco
Oct. 9 -- at Collins-Maxwell
Oct. 16 -- vs. Twin Cedars, Bussey
Oct. 23 -- at B-G-M, Brooklyn

Midland, Wyoming 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- at Don Bosco, Gilbertville
Sept. 4 -- vs. Kee, Lansing
Sept. 11 -- at Dunkerton
Sept. 18 -- at Tripoli
Sept. 25 -- vs. Central, Elkader
Oct. 2 -- vs. West Central, Maynard
Oct. 9 -- at Easton Valley
Oct. 16 -- vs. Central City
Oct. 23 -- at Springville

Montezuma 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- at Tri-County, Thornburg
Sept. 4 -- vs. Gladbrook-Reinbeck
Sept. 11 -- at Twin Cedars, Bussey
Sept. 18 -- vs. Winfield-Mt. Union
Sept. 25 -- at New London
Oct. 2 -- at English Valleys, North English
Oct. 9 -- vs. Moravia
Oct. 16 -- at WACO, Wayland
Oct. 23 -- vs. Lone Tree

Moravia 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- vs. Twin Cedars, Bussey
Sept. 4 -- at Winfield-Mt. Union
Sept. 11 -- vs. New London
Sept. 18 -- vs. English Valleys, North English
Sept. 25 -- at Baxter
Oct. 2 -- vs. WACO, Wayland
Oct. 9 -- at Montezuma
Oct. 16 -- vs. Lone Tree
Oct. 23 -- at Tri-County, Thornburg

Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- vs. Bedford
Sept. 4 -- at East Union, Afton
Sept. 11 -- vs. Melcher-Dallas
Sept. 18 -- at Southeast Warren, Liberty Center
Sept. 25 -- vs. Lamoni
Oct. 2 -- at Grand View Christian
Oct. 9 -- at Murray
Oct. 16 -- vs. Martensdale-St. Marys
Oct. 23 -- at Seymour/Moulton-Udell

Murray 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- at East Union, Afton
Sept. 4 -- at East Mills
Sept. 11 -- vs. Southeast Warren, Liberty Center
Sept. 18 -- at Melcher-Dallas
Sept. 25 -- vs. Grand View Christian
Oct. 2 -- at Lamoni
Oct. 9 -- vs. Mormon Trail, Garden Grove
Oct. 16 -- vs. Seymour/Moulton-Udell
Oct. 23 -- at Martensdale-St. Marys

New London 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- vs. B-G-M, Brooklyn
Sept. 4 -- at English Valleys, North English
Sept. 11 -- at Moravia
Sept. 18 -- vs. WACO, Wayland
Sept. 25 -- vs. Montezuma
Oct. 2 -- at Lone Tree
Oct. 9 -- vs. Winfield-Mt. Union
Oct. 16 -- vs. Tri-County, Thornburg
Oct. 23 -- at Twin Cedars, Bussey

Newell-Fonda 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton
Sept. 4 -- vs. Audubon
Sept. 11 -- vs. Harris-Lake Park
Sept. 18 -- at River Valley, Correctionville
Sept. 25 -- vs. West Bend-Mallard
Oct. 2 -- at Siouxland Christian
Oct. 9 -- vs. Kingsley-Pierson
Oct. 16 -- vs. St. Mary's, Remsen
Oct. 23 -- at G-T/R-A

North Iowa, Buffalo Center 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- vs. Rockford
Sept. 4 -- vs. Tripoli
Sept. 11 -- at Northwood-Kensett
Sept. 18 -- at Riceville
Sept. 25 -- vs. Janesville
Oct. 2 -- at AGWSR, Ackley
Oct. 9 -- vs. Kee, Lansing
Oct. 16 -- vs. Clarksville
Oct. 23 -- at Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction

Northwood-Kensett 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- at Janesville
Sept. 4 -- vs. AGWSR, Ackley
Sept. 11 -- vs. North Iowa, Buffalo Center
Sept. 18 -- at Clarksville
Sept. 25 -- vs. Tripoli
Oct. 2 -- at Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction
Oct. 9 -- at Riceville
Oct. 16 -- vs. Rockford
Oct. 23 -- vs. Central, Elkader

Riceville 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- at Clarksville
Sept. 4 -- vs. Janesville
Sept. 11 -- at Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction
Sept. 18 -- vs. North Iowa, Buffalo Center
Sept. 25 -- at Rockford
Oct. 2 -- at Tripoli
Oct. 9 -- vs. Northwood-Kensett
Oct. 16 -- at West Central, Maynard
Oct. 23 -- vs. AGWSR, Ackley

River Valley, Correctionville 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- vs. Boyer Valley, Dunlap
Sept. 4 -- at West Harrison, Mondamin
Sept. 11 -- at St. Mary's, Remsen
Sept. 18 -- vs. Newell-Fonda
Sept. 25 -- vs. G-T/R-A
Oct. 2 -- at Kingsley-Pierson
Oct. 9 -- vs. Siouxland Christian
Oct. 16 -- at Harris-Lake Park
Oct. 23 -- at West Bend-Mallard

Rockford 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- at North Iowa, Buffalo Center
Sept. 4 -- vs. Clarksville
Sept. 11 -- at Tripoli
Sept. 18 -- vs. Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction
Sept. 25 -- vs. Riceville
Oct. 2 -- at Dunkerton
Oct. 9 -- vs. AGWSR, Ackley
Oct. 16 -- at Northwood-Kensett
Oct. 23 -- at Janesville

Seymour/Moulton-Udell 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- vs. Stanton-Essex
Sept. 4 -- at Bedford
Sept. 11 -- vs. Grand View Christian
Sept. 18 -- at Martensdale-St. Marys
Sept. 25 -- vs. Southeast Warren, Liberty Center
Oct. 2 -- at Melcher-Dallas
Oct. 9 -- vs. Lamoni
Oct. 16 -- at Murray
Oct. 23 -- vs. Mormon Trail, Garden Grove

Siouxland Christian 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- vs. West Harrison, Mondamin
Sept. 4 -- at Woodbine
Sept. 11 -- vs. Kingsley-Pierson
Sept. 18 -- at G-T/R-A
Sept. 25 -- at St. Mary's, Remsen
Oct. 2 -- vs. Newell-Fonda
Oct. 9 -- at River Valley, Correctionville
Oct. 16 -- vs. West Bend-Mallard
Oct. 23 -- at Harris-Lake Park

Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- at Fremont-Mills, Tabor
Sept. 4 -- vs. Stanton-Essex
Sept. 11 -- at Murray
Sept. 18 -- vs. Mormon Trail, Garden Grove
Sept. 25 -- at Seymour/Moulton-Udell
Oct. 2 -- vs. Martensdale-St. Marys
Oct. 9 -- at Melcher-Dallas
Oct. 16 -- at Grand View Christian
Oct. 23 -- vs. Lamoni

Springville 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- at West Central, Maynard
Sept. 4 -- at Dunkerton
Sept. 11 -- vs. Central City
Sept. 18 -- at Central, Elkader
Sept. 25 -- vs. Clarksville
Oct. 2 -- vs. Easton Valley
Oct. 9 -- at Don Bosco, Gilbertville
Oct. 16 -- at Kee, Lansing
Oct. 23 -- vs. Midland, Wyoming

St. Mary's, Remsen 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- vs. Audubon
Sept. 4 -- at Ar-We-Va, Westside
Sept. 11 -- vs. River Valley, Correctionville
Sept. 18 -- at Harris-Lake Park
Sept. 25 -- vs. Siouxland Christian
Oct. 2 -- at West Bend-Mallard
Oct. 9 -- vs. G-T/R-A
Oct. 16 -- at Newell-Fonda
Oct. 23 -- vs. Kingsley-Pierson

Stanton-Essex 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- at Seymour/Moulton-Udell
Sept. 4 -- at Southeast Warren, Liberty Center
Sept. 11 -- vs. East Union, Afton
Sept. 18 -- vs. East Mills
Sept. 25 -- at Bedford
Oct. 2 -- vs. Griswold
Oct. 9 -- at Fremont-Mills, Tabor
Oct. 16 -- vs. Lenox
Oct. 23 -- at CAM, Anita

Tri-County, Thornburg 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- vs. Montezuma
Sept. 4 -- at Lone Tree
Sept. 11 -- at Winfield-Mt. Union
Sept. 18 -- vs. Colo-Nesco
Sept. 25 -- vs. English Valleys, North English
Oct. 2 -- at Twin Cedars, Bussey
Oct. 9 -- vs. WACO, Wayland
Oct. 16 -- at New London
Oct. 23 -- vs. Moravia

Tripoli 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- vs. Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction
Sept. 4 -- at North Iowa, Buffalo Center
Sept. 11 -- vs. Rockford
Sept. 18 -- vs. Midland, Wyoming
Sept. 25 -- at Northwood-Kensett
Oct. 2 -- vs. Riceville
Oct. 9 -- vs. Janesville
Oct. 16 -- at AGWSR, Ackley
Oct. 23 -- at Clarksville

Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- at Tripoli
Sept. 4 -- vs. Don Bosco, Gilbertville
Sept. 11 -- vs. Riceville
Sept. 18 -- at Rockford
Sept. 25 -- vs. AGWSR, Ackley
Oct. 2 -- vs. Northwood-Kensett
Oct. 9 -- at Clarksville
Oct. 16 -- at Janesville
Oct. 23 -- vs. North Iowa, Buffalo Center

Twin Cedars, Bussey 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- at Moravia
Sept. 4 -- at WACO, Wayland
Sept. 11 -- vs. Montezuma
Sept. 18 -- at Lone Tree
Sept. 25 -- vs. Winfield-Mt. Union
Oct. 2 -- vs. Tri-County, Thornburg
Oct. 9 -- at English Valleys, North English
Oct. 16 -- at Meskwaki Settlement School
Oct. 23 -- vs. New London

WACO, Wayland 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- vs. English Valleys, North English
Sept. 4 -- vs. Twin Cedars, Bussey
Sept. 11 -- at H-L-V, Victor
Sept. 18 -- at New London
Sept. 25 -- vs. Lone Tree
Oct. 2 -- at Moravia
Oct. 9 -- at Tri-County, Thornburg
Oct. 16 -- vs. Montezuma
Oct. 23 -- at Winfield-Mt. Union

West Bend-Mallard 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- vs. Ar-We-Va, Westside
Sept. 4 -- at Boyer Valley, Dunlap
Sept. 11 -- vs. G-T/R-A
Sept. 18 -- at Kingsley-Pierson
Sept. 25 -- at Newell-Fonda
Oct. 2 -- vs. St. Mary's, Remsen
Oct. 9 -- vs. Harris-Lake Park
Oct. 16 -- at Siouxland Christian
Oct. 23 -- vs. River Valley, Correctionville

West Central, Maynard 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- vs. Springville
Sept. 4 -- at Easton Valley
Sept. 11 -- vs. Don Bosco, Gilbertville
Sept. 18 -- at Kee, Lansing
Sept. 25 -- vs. Dunkerton
Oct. 2 -- at Midland, Wyoming
Oct. 9 -- at Central, Elkader
Oct. 16 -- vs. Riceville
Oct. 23 -- at Central City

West Harrison, Mondamin 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- at Siouxland Christian
Sept. 4 -- vs. River Valley, Correctionville
Sept. 11 -- vs. Woodbine
Sept. 18 -- at Glidden-Ralston
Sept. 25 -- vs. Audubon
Oct. 2 -- at Coon Rapids-Bayard
Oct. 9 -- vs. Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton
Oct. 16 -- at Boyer Valley, Dunlap
Oct. 23 -- at Ar-We-Va, Westside

Winfield-Mt. Union 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- at Lone Tree
Sept. 4 -- vs. Moravia
Sept. 11 -- vs. Tri-County, Thornburg
Sept. 18 -- at Montezuma
Sept. 25 -- at Twin Cedars, Bussey
Oct. 2 -- vs. Iowa Valley, Marengo
Oct. 9 -- at New London
Oct. 16 -- vs. English Valleys, North English
Oct. 23 -- vs. WACO, Wayland

Woodbine 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 -- at Kingsley-Pierson
Sept. 4 -- vs. Siouxland Christian
Sept. 11 -- at West Harrison, Mondamin
Sept. 18 -- vs. Boyer Valley, Dunlap
Sept. 25 -- at Ar-We-Va, Westside
Oct. 2 -- vs. Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton
Oct. 9 -- vs. Coon Rapids-Bayard
Oct. 16 -- at Glidden-Ralston
Oct. 23 -- at Audubon

