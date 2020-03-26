Iowa high school football schedules released

Baseball, basketball, wrestling and hockey may be on hold, but football continues to provide distractions during this COVID-19 coronavirus crisis.

NFL free agency provided plenty of noteworthy moments — Brady a Buccaneer?! — and now high school football finds itself in the spotlight, with the Iowa High School Athletic Association unveiling the 2020 schedules for the fall.

Will these games take place? Let’s hope so. In the meantime, allow your mind to wander to autumn and embrace the pigskin possibilities.

Normally, we’d just post the local schools, but this year we’re adding them all. You’ve got time.

Iowa High School Athletic Association 2020 Football Schedules CLASS 4A Ames 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- at Fort Dodge Sept. 4 -- vs. Urbandale Sept. 11 -- at Iowa City, City High Sept. 18 -- vs. Mason City Sept. 25 -- at Marshalltown Oct. 2 -- vs. Waterloo West Oct. 9 -- at Ankeny Centennial Oct. 16 -- vs. Indianola Oct. 23 -- at Des Moines, East Ankeny 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- vs. Ankeny Centennial Sept. 4 -- vs. Waukee Sept. 11 -- at Indianola Sept. 18 -- at Iowa City, Liberty Sept. 25 -- vs. Fort Dodge Oct. 2 -- at Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson Oct. 9 -- at Valley, West Des Moines Oct. 16 -- vs. Johnston Oct. 23 -- at Prairie, Cedar Rapids Ankeny Centennial 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- at Ankeny Sept. 4 -- at Southeast Polk Sept. 11 -- vs. Johnston Sept. 18 -- vs. Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines Sept. 25 -- at Waukee Oct. 2 -- vs. Iowa City, Liberty Oct. 9 -- vs. Ames Oct. 16 -- at Cedar Falls Oct. 23 -- vs. Valley, West Des Moines Bettendorf 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- vs. Iowa City, City High Sept. 4 -- at Prairie, Cedar Rapids Sept. 11 -- at Cedar Rapids, Kennedy Sept. 18 -- vs. Cedar Falls Sept. 25 -- at Valley, West Des Moines Oct. 2 -- at Muscatine Oct. 9 -- vs. Pleasant Valley Oct. 16 -- vs. Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines Oct. 23 -- at Iowa City, West Cedar Falls 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- vs. Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines Sept. 4 -- at Waterloo West Sept. 11 -- vs. Prairie, Cedar Rapids Sept. 18 -- at Bettendorf Sept. 25 -- vs. Iowa City, West Oct. 2 -- at Davenport, Central Oct. 9 -- vs. Dubuque, Senior Oct. 16 -- vs. Ankeny Centennial Oct. 23 -- at Cedar Rapids, Kennedy Cedar Rapids Jefferson 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- at Cedar Rapids, Washington Sept. 4 -- vs. Cedar Rapids, Kennedy Sept. 11 -- at Waterloo West Sept. 18 -- at Davenport, West Sept. 24 -- vs. Davenport, Central Oct. 2 -- at Johnston Oct. 9 -- vs. Des Moines, East Oct. 15 -- vs. Iowa City, City High Oct. 23 -- at Dubuque, Hempstead Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 2020 Schedule: Aug. 29 -- vs. Linn-Mar, Marion Sept. 4 -- at Cedar Rapids Jefferson Sept. 11 -- vs. Bettendorf Sept. 18 -- at Prairie, Cedar Rapids Sept. 25 -- vs. Indianola Oct. 2 -- vs. Pleasant Valley Oct. 8 -- at Davenport, North Oct. 16 -- at Cedar Rapids, Washington Oct. 23 -- vs. Cedar Falls Cedar Rapids, Washington 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- vs. Cedar Rapids Jefferson Sept. 3 -- vs. Davenport, Central Sept. 11 -- at Des Moines, North Sept. 18 -- vs. Dubuque, Senior Sept. 25 -- at Waterloo West Oct. 2 -- at Linn-Mar, Marion Oct. 8 -- vs. Iowa City, West Oct. 16 -- vs. Cedar Rapids, Kennedy Oct. 23 -- at Southeast Polk Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- vs. Denison-Schleswig Sept. 4 -- at Des Moines, North Sept. 11 -- at Des Moines, Roosevelt Sept. 18 -- vs. Des Moines, Hoover Sept. 25 -- at Urbandale Oct. 1 -- at Sioux City, West Oct. 9 -- vs. Sioux City, North Oct. 16 -- at Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson Oct. 23 -- vs. Sioux City, East Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- at Harlan Sept. 4 -- vs. Omaha South (Nebraska) Sept. 11 -- vs. Denison-Schleswig Sept. 18 -- at Glenwood Sept. 25 -- vs. Sioux City, North Oct. 2 -- vs. Ankeny Oct. 9 -- at Sioux City, East Oct. 16 -- vs. Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln Oct. 23 -- at Sioux City, West Davenport, Central 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- at Davenport, North Sept. 3 -- at Cedar Rapids, Washington Sept. 11 -- vs. Dubuque, Hempstead Sept. 17 -- vs. Muscatine Sept. 24 -- at Cedar Rapids Jefferson Oct. 2 -- vs. Cedar Falls Oct. 9 -- vs. Davenport, West Oct. 16 -- at Iowa City, Liberty Oct. 23 -- vs. Iowa City, City High Davenport, North 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- vs. Davenport, Central Sept. 4 -- vs. Burlington Sept. 11 -- at Muscatine Sept. 18 -- at Dubuque, Hempstead Sept. 25 -- vs. Davenport, West Oct. 2 -- at Ottumwa Oct. 8 -- vs. Cedar Rapids, Kennedy Oct. 16 -- at Dubuque, Senior Oct. 23 -- at Pleasant Valley Davenport, West 2020 Schedule: Aug. 29 -- vs. Moline (Illinois) Sept. 4 -- at Muscatine Sept. 11 -- at Central DeWitt Sept. 18 -- vs. Cedar Rapids Jefferson Sept. 25 -- at Davenport, North Oct. 1 -- vs. Dubuque, Hempstead Oct. 9 -- at Davenport, Central Oct. 16 -- vs. Ottumwa Oct. 22 -- vs. Dubuque, Senior Des Moines, East 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- at Des Moines, Lincoln Sept. 4 -- vs. Des Moines, Roosevelt Sept. 11 -- at Iowa City, Liberty Sept. 18 -- vs. Sioux City, West Sept. 25 -- vs. Southeast Polk Oct. 2 -- at Marshalltown Oct. 9 -- at Cedar Rapids Jefferson Oct. 16 -- vs. Urbandale Oct. 23 -- vs. Ames Des Moines, Lincoln 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- vs. Des Moines, East Sept. 4 -- at Johnston Sept. 11 -- at Marshalltown Sept. 18 -- vs. Ottumwa Sept. 25 -- at Iowa City, City High Oct. 2 -- vs. Urbandale Oct. 9 -- vs. Southeast Polk Oct. 16 -- at Des Moines, North Oct. 23 -- at Des Moines, Roosevelt Des Moines, North 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- at Des Moines, Hoover Sept. 4 -- vs. Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln Sept. 11 -- vs. Cedar Rapids, Washington Sept. 18 -- at Waterloo, East Sept. 25 -- vs. Des Moines, Roosevelt Oct. 2 -- at Sioux City, North Oct. 9 -- at Iowa City, City High Oct. 16 -- vs. Des Moines, Lincoln Oct. 23 -- vs. Ottumwa Des Moines, Roosevelt 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- at Valley, West Des Moines Sept. 4 -- at Des Moines, East Sept. 11 -- vs. Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln Sept. 18 -- vs. Sioux City, North Sept. 25 -- at Des Moines, North Oct. 2 -- at Indianola Oct. 9 -- vs. Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines Oct. 15 -- at Sioux City, East Oct. 23 -- vs. Des Moines, Lincoln Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- at Cedar Falls Sept. 4 -- vs. Valley, West Des Moines Sept. 11 -- vs. Urbandale Sept. 18 -- at Ankeny Centennial Sept. 25 -- at Johnston Oct. 2 -- vs. Waukee Oct. 9 -- at Des Moines, Roosevelt Oct. 16 -- at Bettendorf Oct. 23 -- vs. Fort Dodge Dubuque, Hempstead 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- vs. Dubuque, Senior Sept. 4 -- at Iowa City, West Sept. 11 -- at Davenport, Central Sept. 18 -- vs. Davenport, North Sept. 25 -- vs. Linn-Mar, Marion Oct. 1 -- at Davenport, West Oct. 9 -- vs. Prairie, Cedar Rapids Oct. 16 -- at Pleasant Valley Oct. 23 -- vs. Cedar Rapids Jefferson Dubuque, Senior 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- at Dubuque, Hempstead Sept. 4 -- vs. Linn-Mar, Marion Sept. 11 -- vs. Pleasant Valley Sept. 18 -- at Cedar Rapids, Washington Sept. 25 -- at Muscatine Oct. 2 -- vs. Prairie, Cedar Rapids Oct. 9 -- at Cedar Falls Oct. 16 -- vs. Davenport, North Oct. 22 -- at Davenport, West Fort Dodge 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- vs. Ames Sept. 4 -- at Mason City Sept. 10 -- at Sioux City, North Sept. 18 -- vs. Carroll Sept. 25 -- at Ankeny Oct. 2 -- vs. Sioux City, East Oct. 9 -- at Urbandale Oct. 16 -- vs. Waterloo West Oct. 23 -- at Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines Indianola 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- vs. Muscatine Sept. 4 -- at Norwalk Sept. 11 -- vs. Ankeny Sept. 18 -- at Valley, West Des Moines Sept. 25 -- at Cedar Rapids, Kennedy Oct. 2 -- vs. Des Moines, Roosevelt Oct. 9 -- vs. Sioux City, West Oct. 16 -- at Ames Oct. 23 -- at Waterloo West Iowa City, City High 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- at Bettendorf Sept. 4 -- vs. Iowa City, Liberty Sept. 11 -- vs. Ames Sept. 18 -- at Pleasant Valley Sept. 25 -- vs. Des Moines, Lincoln Oct. 2 -- at Iowa City, West Oct. 9 -- vs. Des Moines, North Oct. 15 -- at Cedar Rapids Jefferson Oct. 23 -- at Davenport, Central Iowa City, Liberty 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- vs. Iowa City, West Sept. 4 -- at Iowa City, City High Sept. 11 -- vs. Des Moines, East Sept. 18 -- vs. Ankeny Sept. 25 -- at Prairie, Cedar Rapids Oct. 2 -- at Ankeny Centennial Oct. 9 -- vs. Linn-Mar, Marion Oct. 16 -- vs. Davenport, Central Oct. 23 -- at Muscatine Iowa City, West 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- at Iowa City, Liberty Sept. 4 -- vs. Dubuque, Hempstead Sept. 11 -- vs. Southeast Polk Sept. 18 -- at Urbandale Sept. 25 -- at Cedar Falls Oct. 2 -- vs. Iowa City, City High Oct. 8 -- at Cedar Rapids, Washington Oct. 16 -- vs. Muscatine Oct. 23 -- vs. Bettendorf Johnston 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- at Urbandale Sept. 4 -- vs. Des Moines, Lincoln Sept. 11 -- at Ankeny Centennial Sept. 18 -- at Southeast Polk Sept. 25 -- vs. Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines Oct. 2 -- vs. Cedar Rapids Jefferson Oct. 9 -- at Waukee Oct. 16 -- at Ankeny Oct. 23 -- vs. Linn-Mar, Marion Linn-Mar, Marion 2020 Schedule: Aug. 29 -- at Cedar Rapids, Kennedy Sept. 4 -- at Dubuque, Senior Sept. 11 -- vs. Waukee Sept. 17 -- vs. Xavier, Cedar Rapids Sept. 25 -- at Dubuque, Hempstead Oct. 2 -- vs. Cedar Rapids, Washington Oct. 9 -- at Iowa City, Liberty Oct. 16 -- vs. Marshalltown Oct. 23 -- at Johnston Marshalltown 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- vs. Mason City Sept. 4 -- at Newton Sept. 11 -- vs. Des Moines, Lincoln Sept. 18 -- at Grinnell Sept. 25 -- vs. Ames Oct. 2 -- vs. Des Moines, East Oct. 9 -- at Waterloo West Oct. 16 -- at Linn-Mar, Marion Oct. 23 -- vs. Sioux City, North Muscatine 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- at Indianola Sept. 4 -- vs. Davenport, West Sept. 11 -- vs. Davenport, North Sept. 17 -- at Davenport, Central Sept. 25 -- vs. Dubuque, Senior Oct. 2 -- vs. Bettendorf Oct. 9 -- at Ottumwa Oct. 16 -- at Iowa City, West Oct. 23 -- vs. Iowa City, Liberty Ottumwa 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- vs. Burlington Sept. 4 -- at Oskaloosa Sept. 11 -- vs. Fairfield Sept. 18 -- at Des Moines, Lincoln Sept. 25 -- at Pleasant Valley Oct. 2 -- vs. Davenport, North Oct. 9 -- vs. Muscatine Oct. 16 -- at Davenport, West Oct. 23 -- at Des Moines, North Pleasant Valley 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- vs. Prairie, Cedar Rapids Sept. 4 -- at Moline (Illinois) Sept. 11 -- at Dubuque, Senior Sept. 18 -- vs. Iowa City, City High Sept. 25 -- vs. Ottumwa Oct. 2 -- at Cedar Rapids, Kennedy Oct. 9 -- at Bettendorf Oct. 16 -- vs. Dubuque, Hempstead Oct. 23 -- vs. Davenport, North Prairie, Cedar Rapids 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- at Pleasant Valley Sept. 4 -- vs. Bettendorf Sept. 11 -- at Cedar Falls Sept. 18 -- vs. Cedar Rapids, Kennedy Sept. 25 -- vs. Iowa City, Liberty Oct. 2 -- at Dubuque, Senior Oct. 9 -- at Dubuque, Hempstead Oct. 16 -- vs. Southeast Polk Oct. 23 -- vs. Ankeny Sioux City, East 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- at Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City Sept. 4 -- at LeMars Sept. 11 -- vs. Valley, West Des Moines Sept. 18 -- vs. Sergeant Bluff-Luton Sept. 25 -- at Sioux City, West Oct. 2 -- at Fort Dodge Oct. 9 -- vs. Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson Oct. 15 -- vs. Des Moines, Roosevelt Oct. 23 -- at Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln Sioux City, North 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- at South Sioux City (Nebraska) Sept. 4 -- vs. Des Moines, Hoover Sept. 10 -- vs. Fort Dodge Sept. 18 -- at Des Moines, Roosevelt Sept. 25 -- at Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson Oct. 2 -- vs. Des Moines, North Oct. 9 -- at Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln Oct. 16 -- vs. Sioux City, West Oct. 23 -- at Marshalltown Sioux City, West 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- vs. Glenwood Sept. 3 -- vs. South Sioux City (Nebraska) Sept. 11 -- at Des Moines, Hoover Sept. 18 -- at Des Moines, East Sept. 25 -- vs. Sioux City, East Oct. 1 -- vs. Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln Oct. 9 -- at Indianola Oct. 16 -- at Sioux City, North Oct. 23 -- vs. Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson Southeast Polk 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- at Waukee Sept. 4 -- vs. Ankeny Centennial Sept. 11 -- at Iowa City, West Sept. 18 -- vs. Johnston Sept. 25 -- at Des Moines, East Oct. 2 -- vs. Valley, West Des Moines Oct. 9 -- at Des Moines, Lincoln Oct. 16 -- at Prairie, Cedar Rapids Oct. 23 -- vs. Cedar Rapids, Washington Urbandale 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- vs. Johnston Sept. 4 -- at Ames Sept. 11 -- at Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines Sept. 18 -- vs. Iowa City, West Sept. 25 -- vs. Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln Oct. 2 -- at Des Moines, Lincoln Oct. 9 -- vs. Fort Dodge Oct. 16 -- at Des Moines, East Oct. 23 -- at Waukee Valley, West Des Moines 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- vs. Des Moines, Roosevelt Sept. 4 -- at Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines Sept. 11 -- at Sioux City, East Sept. 18 -- vs. Indianola Sept. 25 -- vs. Bettendorf Oct. 2 -- at Southeast Polk Oct. 9 -- vs. Ankeny Oct. 16 -- vs. Waukee Oct. 23 -- at Ankeny Centennial Waterloo West 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- at Waterloo, East Sept. 4 -- vs. Cedar Falls Sept. 11 -- vs. Cedar Rapids Jefferson Sept. 18 -- at Waukee Sept. 25 -- vs. Cedar Rapids, Washington Oct. 2 -- at Ames Oct. 9 -- vs. Marshalltown Oct. 16 -- at Fort Dodge Oct. 23 -- vs. Indianola Waukee 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- vs. Southeast Polk Sept. 4 -- at Ankeny Sept. 11 -- at Linn-Mar, Marion Sept. 18 -- vs. Waterloo West Sept. 25 -- vs. Ankeny Centennial Oct. 2 -- at Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines Oct. 9 -- vs. Johnston Oct. 16 -- at Valley, West Des Moines Oct. 23 -- vs. Urbandale

CLASS 3A ADM, Adel 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- vs. Gilbert Sept. 4 -- vs. Harlan Sept. 11 -- at Knoxville Sept. 18 -- at Creston-O/M Sept. 25 -- vs. Norwalk Oct. 2 -- vs. Winterset Oct. 9 -- at Des Moines, Hoover Oct. 16 -- at Dallas Center-Grimes Oct. 23 -- vs. Perry Assumption, Davenport 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- at Rock Island Alleman (Illinois) Sept. 3 -- vs. Epworth, Western Dubuque Sept. 10 -- vs. West Delaware, Manchester Sept. 18 -- at Washington Sept. 24 -- vs. Marion Oct. 2 -- at Central DeWitt Oct. 9 -- at North Scott, Eldridge Oct. 15 -- vs. Clinton Oct. 23 -- at Wahlert Catholic, Dubuque Ballard 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- at North Polk, Alleman Sept. 4 -- vs. Carlisle Sept. 11 -- at Dallas Center-Grimes Sept. 18 -- vs. Newton Sept. 25 -- at Webster City Oct. 2 -- vs. Gilbert Oct. 9 -- vs. Humboldt Oct. 16 -- at Boone Oct. 23 -- vs. Mason City Benton Community 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- vs. Vinton-Shellsburg Sept. 4 -- at Williamsburg Sept. 11 -- vs. Center Point-Urbana Sept. 18 -- at South Tama County, Tama Sept. 25 -- vs. Oskaloosa Oct. 2 -- at Clear Creek Amana Oct. 9 -- vs. Grinnell Oct. 16 -- at Newton Oct. 23 -- at Xavier, Cedar Rapids Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- vs. Sioux City, East Sept. 4 -- vs. Sioux Center Sept. 11 -- at Lewis Central Sept. 18 -- at Denison-Schleswig Sept. 25 -- vs. Storm Lake Oct. 2 -- at Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley Oct. 9 -- at Spencer Oct. 16 -- vs. Sergeant Bluff-Luton Oct. 23 -- vs. LeMars Bondurant-Farrar 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- at Carroll Sept. 4 -- vs. Boone Sept. 11 -- vs. Norwalk Sept. 18 -- at Gilbert Sept. 25 -- vs. Nevada Oct. 2 -- at Carlisle Oct. 9 -- vs. Knoxville Oct. 16 -- vs. Pella Oct. 23 -- at North Polk, Alleman Boone 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- vs. Creston-O/M Sept. 4 -- at Bondurant-Farrar Sept. 11 -- vs. North Polk, Alleman Sept. 18 -- at Nevada Sept. 25 -- vs. Humboldt Oct. 2 -- at Mason City Oct. 9 -- at Gilbert Oct. 16 -- vs. Ballard Oct. 23 -- at Webster City Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- at Western Christian, Hull Sept. 4 -- vs. West Lyon, Inwood Sept. 11 -- vs. Unity Christian, Orange City Sept. 18 -- at Central Lyon/George-Little Rock Sept. 25 -- at Sergeant Bluff-Luton Oct. 2 -- vs. Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City Oct. 9 -- vs. LeMars Oct. 16 -- at Spencer Oct. 23 -- vs. Storm Lake Burlington 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- at Ottumwa Sept. 4 -- at Davenport, North Sept. 11 -- vs. Waterloo, East Sept. 18 -- vs. Clinton Sept. 25 -- at Keokuk Oct. 2 -- vs. Fairfield Oct. 9 -- vs. Fort Madison Oct. 16 -- at Washington Oct. 23 -- at Mount Pleasant Carlisle 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- vs. Norwalk Sept. 4 -- at Ballard Sept. 11 -- vs. Newton Sept. 18 -- at Winterset Sept. 25 -- at North Polk, Alleman Oct. 2 -- vs. Bondurant-Farrar Oct. 9 -- at Pella Oct. 16 -- vs. Nevada Oct. 23 -- vs. Knoxville Carroll 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- vs. Bondurant-Farrar Sept. 4 -- at Webster City Sept. 11 -- vs. Gilbert Sept. 18 -- at Fort Dodge Sept. 25 -- at Denison-Schleswig Oct. 2 -- vs. Lewis Central Oct. 9 -- vs. Harlan Oct. 16 -- at Glenwood Oct. 23 -- vs. Creston-O/M Central DeWitt 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- vs. Maquoketa Sept. 4 -- at Clear Creek Amana Sept. 11 -- vs. Davenport, West Sept. 18 -- at Camanche Sept. 25 -- vs. North Scott, Eldridge Oct. 2 -- vs. Assumption, Davenport Oct. 9 -- at Clinton Oct. 16 -- at Wahlert Catholic, Dubuque Oct. 23 -- vs. Marion Charles City 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- at New Hampton Sept. 4 -- vs. Union, La Porte City Sept. 11 -- at Crestwood, Cresco Sept. 18 -- vs. North Fayette Valley Sept. 25 -- vs. Epworth, Western Dubuque Oct. 2 -- at West Delaware, Manchester Oct. 9 -- vs. Decorah Oct. 16 -- at Waterloo, East Oct. 23 -- vs. Waverly-Shell Rock Clear Creek Amana 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- at Mount Pleasant Sept. 4 -- vs. Central DeWitt Sept. 11 -- vs. Williamsburg Sept. 18 -- at Fort Madison Sept. 25 -- at Xavier, Cedar Rapids Oct. 2 -- vs. Benton Community Oct. 9 -- at Newton Oct. 16 -- vs. Oskaloosa Oct. 23 -- vs. Grinnell Clinton 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- at United Township(Illinois) Sept. 4 -- vs. West Delaware, Manchester Sept. 11 -- vs. Maquoketa Sept. 18 -- at Burlington Sept. 25 -- at Wahlert Catholic, Dubuque Oct. 2 -- vs. Marion Oct. 9 -- vs. Central DeWitt Oct. 16 -- at Assumption, Davenport Oct. 23 -- at North Scott, Eldridge Creston-O/M 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- at Boone Sept. 4 -- vs. Winterset Sept. 11 -- at Centerville Sept. 18 -- vs. ADM, Adel Sept. 25 -- at Lewis Central Oct. 2 -- vs. Glenwood Oct. 9 -- at Denison-Schleswig Oct. 16 -- vs. Harlan Oct. 23 -- at Carroll Dallas Center-Grimes 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- vs. Pella Sept. 4 -- at Lewis Central Sept. 11 -- vs. Ballard Sept. 18 -- at North Polk, Alleman Sept. 25 -- vs. Perry Oct. 2 -- at Des Moines, Hoover Oct. 9 -- vs. Norwalk Oct. 16 -- vs. ADM, Adel Oct. 23 -- at Winterset Decorah 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- vs. Waukon Sept. 4 -- at Crestwood, Cresco Sept. 11 -- at New Hampton Sept. 18 -- vs. Wahlert Catholic, Dubuque Sept. 25 -- vs. West Delaware, Manchester Oct. 2 -- at Waterloo, East Oct. 9 -- at Charles City Oct. 16 -- vs. Waverly-Shell Rock Oct. 23 -- vs. Epworth, Western Dubuque Denison-Schleswig 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- at Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln Sept. 4 -- vs. Storm Lake Sept. 11 -- at Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson Sept. 18 -- vs. Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City Sept. 25 -- vs. Carroll Oct. 2 -- at Harlan Oct. 9 -- vs. Creston-O/M Oct. 16 -- at Lewis Central Oct. 23 -- vs. Glenwood Des Moines, Hoover 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- vs. Des Moines, North Sept. 4 -- at Sioux City, North Sept. 11 -- vs. Sioux City, West Sept. 18 -- at Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln Sept. 25 -- at Winterset Oct. 2 -- vs. Dallas Center-Grimes Oct. 9 -- vs. ADM, Adel Oct. 16 -- at Perry Oct. 23 -- at Norwalk Epworth, Western Dubuque 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- at Xavier, Cedar Rapids Sept. 4 -- at Assumption, Davenport Sept. 11 -- vs. Washington Sept. 18 -- vs. North Scott, Eldridge Sept. 25 -- at Charles City Oct. 2 -- vs. Waverly-Shell Rock Oct. 9 -- vs. Waterloo, East Oct. 16 -- at West Delaware, Manchester Oct. 23 -- at Decorah Fairfield 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- vs. Knoxville Sept. 4 -- at West Burlington/Notre Dame Sept. 11 -- at Ottumwa Sept. 18 -- vs. Centerville Sept. 25 -- vs. Mount Pleasant Oct. 2 -- at Burlington Oct. 9 -- at Washington Oct. 16 -- vs. Keokuk Oct. 23 -- at Fort Madison Fort Madison 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- vs. West Burlington/Notre Dame Sept. 4 -- at Centerville Sept. 11 -- at Albia Sept. 18 -- vs. Clear Creek Amana Sept. 25 -- at Washington Oct. 2 -- vs. Keokuk Oct. 9 -- at Burlington Oct. 16 -- vs. Mount Pleasant Oct. 23 -- vs. Fairfield Gilbert 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- at ADM, Adel Sept. 4 -- vs. North Polk, Alleman Sept. 11 -- at Carroll Sept. 18 -- vs. Bondurant-Farrar Sept. 25 -- at Mason City Oct. 2 -- at Ballard Oct. 9 -- vs. Boone Oct. 16 -- vs. Webster City Oct. 23 -- at Humboldt Glenwood 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- at Sioux City, West Sept. 4 -- at Sergeant Bluff-Luton Sept. 11 -- vs. Winterset Sept. 18 -- vs. Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson Sept. 25 -- at Harlan Oct. 2 -- at Creston-O/M Oct. 9 -- vs. Lewis Central Oct. 16 -- vs. Carroll Oct. 23 -- at Denison-Schleswig Grinnell 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- at Waverly-Shell Rock Sept. 4 -- vs. South Tama County, Tama Sept. 11 -- at Mason City Sept. 18 -- vs. Marshalltown Sept. 25 -- at Newton Oct. 2 -- vs. Oskaloosa Oct. 9 -- at Benton Community Oct. 16 -- vs. Xavier, Cedar Rapids Oct. 23 -- at Clear Creek Amana Harlan 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- vs. Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson Sept. 4 -- at ADM, Adel Sept. 11 -- vs. Sergeant Bluff-Luton Sept. 18 -- at Spencer Sept. 25 -- vs. Glenwood Oct. 2 -- vs. Denison-Schleswig Oct. 9 -- at Carroll Oct. 16 -- at Creston-O/M Oct. 23 -- vs. Lewis Central Humboldt 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- at Algona Sept. 4 -- vs. Iowa Falls-Alden Sept. 11 -- vs. Clear Lake Sept. 18 -- at Storm Lake Sept. 25 -- at Boone Oct. 2 -- vs. Webster City Oct. 9 -- at Ballard Oct. 16 -- at Mason City Oct. 23 -- vs. Gilbert Keokuk 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- vs. North Scott, Eldridge Sept. 4 -- at Knoxville Sept. 11 -- at Pella Sept. 18 -- vs. Davis County, Bloomfield Sept. 25 -- vs. Burlington Oct. 2 -- at Fort Madison Oct. 9 -- vs. Mount Pleasant Oct. 16 -- at Fairfield Oct. 23 -- vs. Washington Knoxville 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- at Fairfield Sept. 4 -- vs. Keokuk Sept. 11 -- vs. ADM, Adel Sept. 18 -- at PCM, Monroe Sept. 25 -- vs. Pella Oct. 2 -- at Nevada Oct. 9 -- at Bondurant-Farrar Oct. 16 -- vs. North Polk, Alleman Oct. 23 -- at Carlisle LeMars 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- at Sioux Center Sept. 4 -- vs. Sioux City, East Sept. 11 -- at Central Lyon/George-Little Rock Sept. 18 -- vs. MOC-Floyd Valley Sept. 25 -- vs. Spencer Oct. 2 -- at Sergeant Bluff-Luton Oct. 9 -- at Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley Oct. 16 -- vs. Storm Lake Oct. 23 -- at Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City Lewis Central 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- at Sergeant Bluff-Luton Sept. 4 -- vs. Dallas Center-Grimes Sept. 11 -- vs. Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City Sept. 18 -- at Norwalk Sept. 25 -- vs. Creston-O/M Oct. 2 -- at Carroll Oct. 9 -- at Glenwood Oct. 16 -- vs. Denison-Schleswig Oct. 23 -- at Harlan Marion 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- at Washington Sept. 4 -- at Center Point-Urbana Sept. 11 -- vs. Solon Sept. 18 -- vs. Mount Pleasant Sept. 25 -- at Assumption, Davenport Oct. 2 -- at Clinton Oct. 9 -- vs. Wahlert Catholic, Dubuque Oct. 16 -- vs. North Scott, Eldridge Oct. 23 -- at Central DeWitt Mason City 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- at Marshalltown Sept. 4 -- vs. Fort Dodge Sept. 11 -- vs. Grinnell Sept. 18 -- at Ames Sept. 25 -- vs. Gilbert Oct. 2 -- vs. Boone Oct. 9 -- at Webster City Oct. 16 -- vs. Humboldt Oct. 23 -- at Ballard Mount Pleasant 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- vs. Clear Creek Amana Sept. 4 -- at Pella Sept. 11 -- vs. Oskaloosa Sept. 18 -- at Marion Sept. 25 -- at Fairfield Oct. 2 -- vs. Washington Oct. 9 -- at Keokuk Oct. 16 -- at Fort Madison Oct. 23 -- vs. Burlington Nevada 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- at Roland-Story, Story City Sept. 4 -- vs. Perry Sept. 11 -- at West Marshall, State Center Sept. 18 -- vs. Boone Sept. 25 -- at Bondurant-Farrar Oct. 2 -- vs. Knoxville Oct. 9 -- at North Polk, Alleman Oct. 16 -- at Carlisle Oct. 23 -- vs. Pella Newton 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- vs. PCM, Monroe Sept. 4 -- vs. Marshalltown Sept. 11 -- at Carlisle Sept. 18 -- at Ballard Sept. 25 -- vs. Grinnell Oct. 2 -- at Xavier, Cedar Rapids Oct. 9 -- vs. Clear Creek Amana Oct. 16 -- vs. Benton Community Oct. 23 -- at Oskaloosa North Polk, Alleman 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- vs. Ballard Sept. 4 -- at Gilbert Sept. 11 -- at Boone Sept. 18 -- vs. Dallas Center-Grimes Sept. 25 -- vs. Carlisle Oct. 2 -- at Pella Oct. 9 -- vs. Nevada Oct. 16 -- at Knoxville Oct. 23 -- vs. Bondurant-Farrar North Scott, Eldridge 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- at Keokuk Sept. 4 -- vs. Sterling(Illinois) Sept. 11 -- vs. Xavier, Cedar Rapids Sept. 18 -- at Epworth, Western Dubuque Sept. 25 -- at Central DeWitt Oct. 2 -- vs. Wahlert Catholic, Dubuque Oct. 9 -- vs. Assumption, Davenport Oct. 16 -- at Marion Oct. 23 -- vs. Clinton Norwalk 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- at Carlisle Sept. 4 -- vs. Indianola Sept. 11 -- at Bondurant-Farrar Sept. 18 -- vs. Lewis Central Sept. 25 -- at ADM, Adel Oct. 2 -- vs. Perry Oct. 9 -- at Dallas Center-Grimes Oct. 16 -- at Winterset Oct. 23 -- vs. Des Moines, Hoover Oskaloosa 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- at Pella Christian Sept. 4 -- vs. Ottumwa Sept. 11 -- at Mount Pleasant Sept. 18 -- vs. Pella Sept. 25 -- at Benton Community Oct. 2 -- at Grinnell Oct. 9 -- vs. Xavier, Cedar Rapids Oct. 16 -- at Clear Creek Amana Oct. 23 -- vs. Newton Pella 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- at Dallas Center-Grimes Sept. 4 -- vs. Mount Pleasant Sept. 11 -- vs. Keokuk Sept. 18 -- at Oskaloosa Sept. 25 -- at Knoxville Oct. 2 -- vs. North Polk, Alleman Oct. 9 -- vs. Carlisle Oct. 16 -- at Bondurant-Farrar Oct. 23 -- at Nevada Perry 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- vs. Greene County Sept. 4 -- at Nevada Sept. 11 -- at Saydel Sept. 18 -- vs. Clarke, Osceola Sept. 25 -- at Dallas Center-Grimes Oct. 2 -- at Norwalk Oct. 9 -- vs. Winterset Oct. 16 -- vs. Des Moines, Hoover Oct. 23 -- at ADM, Adel Sergeant Bluff-Luton 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- vs. Lewis Central Sept. 4 -- vs. Glenwood Sept. 11 -- at Harlan Sept. 18 -- at Sioux City, East Sept. 25 -- vs. Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley Oct. 2 -- vs. LeMars Oct. 9 -- at Storm Lake Oct. 16 -- at Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City Oct. 23 -- vs. Spencer Spencer 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- at Webster City Sept. 4 -- vs. Spirit Lake Sept. 11 -- at West Lyon, Inwood Sept. 18 -- vs. Harlan Sept. 25 -- at LeMars Oct. 2 -- at Storm Lake Oct. 9 -- vs. Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City Oct. 16 -- vs. Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley Oct. 23 -- at Sergeant Bluff-Luton Storm Lake 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- vs. Spirit Lake Sept. 4 -- at Denison-Schleswig Sept. 11 -- at MOC-Floyd Valley Sept. 18 -- vs. Humboldt Sept. 25 -- at Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City Oct. 2 -- vs. Spencer Oct. 9 -- vs. Sergeant Bluff-Luton Oct. 16 -- at LeMars Oct. 23 -- at Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley Wahlert Catholic, Dubuque 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- at West Delaware, Manchester Sept. 4 -- vs. Waterloo, East Sept. 11 -- vs. Waverly-Shell Rock Sept. 18 -- at Decorah Sept. 25 -- vs. Clinton Oct. 2 -- at North Scott, Eldridge Oct. 9 -- at Marion Oct. 16 -- vs. Central DeWitt Oct. 23 -- vs. Assumption, Davenport Washington 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- vs. Marion Sept. 4 -- at Solon Sept. 11 -- at Epworth, Western Dubuque Sept. 18 -- vs. Assumption, Davenport Sept. 25 -- vs. Fort Madison Oct. 2 -- at Mount Pleasant Oct. 9 -- vs. Fairfield Oct. 16 -- vs. Burlington Oct. 23 -- at Keokuk Waterloo, East 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- vs. Waterloo West Sept. 4 -- at Wahlert Catholic, Dubuque Sept. 11 -- at Burlington Sept. 18 -- vs. Des Moines, North Sept. 25 -- at Waverly-Shell Rock Oct. 2 -- vs. Decorah Oct. 9 -- at Epworth, Western Dubuque Oct. 16 -- vs. Charles City Oct. 23 -- at West Delaware, Manchester Waverly-Shell Rock 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- vs. Grinnell Sept. 4 -- at Xavier, Cedar Rapids Sept. 11 -- at Wahlert Catholic, Dubuque Sept. 18 -- vs. Crestwood, Cresco Sept. 25 -- vs. Waterloo, East Oct. 2 -- at Epworth, Western Dubuque Oct. 9 -- vs. West Delaware, Manchester Oct. 16 -- at Decorah Oct. 23 -- at Charles City Webster City 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- vs. Spencer Sept. 4 -- vs. Carroll Sept. 11 -- at Algona Sept. 18 -- at West Delaware, Manchester Sept. 25 -- vs. Ballard Oct. 2 -- at Humboldt Oct. 9 -- vs. Mason City Oct. 16 -- at Gilbert Oct. 23 -- vs. Boone West Delaware, Manchester 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- vs. Wahlert Catholic, Dubuque Sept. 4 -- at Clinton Sept. 11 -- at Assumption, Davenport Sept. 18 -- vs. Webster City Sept. 25 -- at Decorah Oct. 2 -- vs. Charles City Oct. 9 -- at Waverly-Shell Rock Oct. 16 -- vs. Epworth, Western Dubuque Oct. 23 -- vs. Waterloo, East Winterset 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- vs. Van Meter Sept. 4 -- at Creston-O/M Sept. 11 -- at Glenwood Sept. 18 -- vs. Carlisle Sept. 25 -- vs. Des Moines, Hoover Oct. 2 -- at ADM, Adel Oct. 9 -- at Perry Oct. 16 -- vs. Norwalk Oct. 23 -- vs. Dallas Center-Grimes Xavier, Cedar Rapids 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- vs. Epworth, Western Dubuque Sept. 4 -- vs. Waverly-Shell Rock Sept. 11 -- at North Scott, Eldridge Sept. 17 -- at Linn-Mar, Marion Sept. 25 -- vs. Clear Creek Amana Oct. 2 -- vs. Newton Oct. 9 -- at Oskaloosa Oct. 16 -- at Grinnell Oct. 23 -- vs. Benton Community

CLASS 2A Albia 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- at Mount Ayr Sept. 4 -- at Davis County, Bloomfield Sept. 11 -- vs. Fort Madison Sept. 18 -- at West Burlington/Notre Dame Sept. 25 -- vs. Clarke, Osceola Oct. 2 -- at Centerville Oct. 9 -- vs. Chariton Oct. 16 -- at PCM, Monroe Oct. 23 -- vs. Saydel Algona 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- vs. Humboldt Sept. 4 -- at Emmetsburg Sept. 11 -- vs. Webster City Sept. 18 -- at South Central Calhoun Sept. 25 -- vs. Spirit Lake Oct. 2 -- at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura Oct. 9 -- at Cherokee, Washington Oct. 16 -- vs. Estherville Lincoln Central Oct. 23 -- vs. Okoboji, Milford Anamosa 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- at Mount Vernon Sept. 4 -- vs. Northeast, Goose Lake Sept. 11 -- at Beckman Catholic, Dyersville Sept. 18 -- vs. Vinton-Shellsburg Sept. 25 -- at Monticello Oct. 2 -- vs. Camanche Oct. 9 -- at Maquoketa Oct. 16 -- vs. West Liberty Oct. 23 -- at Tipton Atlantic 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- at Underwood Sept. 4 -- at Kuemper Catholic, Carroll Sept. 11 -- vs. Mount Ayr Sept. 18 -- vs. Treynor Sept. 25 -- at Greene County Oct. 2 -- vs. Clarinda Oct. 9 -- at Des Moines Christian Oct. 16 -- at Shenandoah Oct. 23 -- vs. Red Oak Camanche 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- vs. Northeast, Goose Lake Sept. 4 -- at North Cedar, Stanwood Sept. 11 -- at Cascade, Western Dubuque Sept. 18 -- vs. Central DeWitt Sept. 25 -- vs. Tipton Oct. 2 -- at Anamosa Oct. 9 -- at West Liberty Oct. 16 -- vs. Monticello Oct. 23 -- vs. Maquoketa Center Point-Urbana 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- vs. Independence Sept. 4 -- vs. Marion Sept. 11 -- at Benton Community Sept. 18 -- at Maquoketa Sept. 25 -- vs. Mount Vernon Oct. 2 -- vs. Union, La Porte City Oct. 9 -- at South Tama County, Tama Oct. 16 -- at Vinton-Shellsburg Oct. 23 -- vs. Solon Centerville 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- at Davis County, Bloomfield Sept. 4 -- vs. Fort Madison Sept. 11 -- vs. Creston-O/M Sept. 18 -- at Fairfield Sept. 25 -- vs. Saydel Oct. 2 -- vs. Albia Oct. 9 -- at PCM, Monroe Oct. 16 -- vs. Clarke, Osceola Oct. 23 -- at Chariton Central Lee, Donnellson 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- vs. Pekin Sept. 4 -- at Van Buren County Sept. 11 -- at Cardinal, Eldon Sept. 18 -- vs. Louisa-Muscatine Sept. 25 -- at Mid-Prairie, Wellman Oct. 2 -- vs. Davis County, Bloomfield Oct. 9 -- vs. Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont Oct. 16 -- at West Burlington/Notre Dame Oct. 23 -- vs. Williamsburg Central Lyon/George-Little Rock 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- at OABCIG Sept. 4 -- at West Sioux, Hawarden Sept. 11 -- vs. LeMars Sept. 18 -- vs. Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley Sept. 25 -- at Unity Christian, Orange City Oct. 2 -- at Sheldon Oct. 9 -- vs. Sioux Center Oct. 16 -- vs. MOC-Floyd Valley Oct. 23 -- at West Lyon, Inwood Chariton 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- vs. Interstate 35, Truro Sept. 4 -- at Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont Sept. 11 -- at Des Moines Christian Sept. 18 -- vs. Pleasantville Sept. 25 -- vs. PCM, Monroe Oct. 2 -- at Clarke, Osceola Oct. 9 -- at Albia Oct. 16 -- vs. Saydel Oct. 23 -- vs. Centerville Cherokee, Washington 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- vs. Ridge View Sept. 4 -- vs. Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn Sept. 11 -- at MMCRU Sept. 18 -- vs. South O'Brien, Paullina Sept. 25 -- vs. Garner-Hayfield-Ventura Oct. 2 -- at Okoboji, Milford Oct. 9 -- vs. Algona Oct. 16 -- at Spirit Lake Oct. 23 -- at Estherville Lincoln Central Clarinda 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- at Clarke, Osceola Sept. 4 -- vs. Panorama, Panora Sept. 11 -- at Treynor Sept. 18 -- vs. Underwood Sept. 25 -- vs. Red Oak Oct. 2 -- at Atlantic Oct. 9 -- vs. Shenandoah Oct. 16 -- at Greene County Oct. 23 -- at Des Moines Christian Clarke, Osceola 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- vs. Clarinda Sept. 4 -- at Interstate 35, Truro Sept. 11 -- vs. Red Oak Sept. 18 -- at Perry Sept. 25 -- at Albia Oct. 2 -- vs. Chariton Oct. 9 -- at Saydel Oct. 16 -- at Centerville Oct. 23 -- vs. PCM, Monroe Clear Lake 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- vs. Aplington-Parkersburg Sept. 4 -- vs. Osage Sept. 11 -- at Humboldt Sept. 18 -- at Waukon Sept. 25 -- vs. Iowa Falls-Alden Oct. 2 -- at Forest City Oct. 9 -- vs. Hampton-Dumont-CAL Oct. 16 -- at West Marshall, State Center Oct. 23 -- vs. Roland-Story, Story City Crestwood, Cresco 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- at Dike-New Hartford Sept. 4 -- vs. Decorah Sept. 11 -- vs. Charles City Sept. 18 -- at Waverly-Shell Rock Sept. 25 -- vs. North Fayette Valley Oct. 2 -- at Independence Oct. 9 -- vs. New Hampton Oct. 16 -- at Waukon Oct. 23 -- at Oelwein Davis County, Bloomfield 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- vs. Centerville Sept. 4 -- vs. Albia Sept. 11 -- at Pekin Sept. 18 -- at Keokuk Sept. 25 -- vs. Williamsburg Oct. 2 -- at Central Lee, Donnellson Oct. 9 -- at West Burlington/Notre Dame Oct. 16 -- vs. Mid-Prairie, Wellman Oct. 23 -- vs. Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont Des Moines Christian 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- at Panorama, Panora Sept. 4 -- vs. Pella Christian Sept. 11 -- vs. Chariton Sept. 18 -- at Van Meter Sept. 25 -- vs. Shenandoah Oct. 2 -- at Greene County Oct. 9 -- vs. Atlantic Oct. 16 -- at Red Oak Oct. 23 -- vs. Clarinda Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- at Pleasantville Sept. 4 -- vs. Chariton Sept. 11 -- vs. East Marshall, LeGrand Sept. 18 -- at Sigourney-Keota Sept. 25 -- vs. West Burlington/Notre Dame Oct. 2 -- at Mid-Prairie, Wellman Oct. 9 -- at Central Lee, Donnellson Oct. 16 -- vs. Williamsburg Oct. 23 -- at Davis County, Bloomfield Estherville Lincoln Central 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- at Sheldon Sept. 4 -- vs. MOC-Floyd Valley Sept. 11 -- at Pocahontas Area Sept. 18 -- vs. Emmetsburg Sept. 25 -- at Okoboji, Milford Oct. 2 -- vs. Spirit Lake Oct. 9 -- vs. Garner-Hayfield-Ventura Oct. 16 -- at Algona Oct. 23 -- vs. Cherokee, Washington Forest City 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- at Lake Mills Sept. 4 -- vs. West Hancock, Britt Sept. 11 -- at Osage Sept. 18 -- at Clarion-Goldfield-Dows Sept. 25 -- vs. Roland-Story, Story City Oct. 2 -- vs. Clear Lake Oct. 9 -- at West Marshall, State Center Oct. 16 -- vs. Iowa Falls-Alden Oct. 23 -- at Hampton-Dumont-CAL Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- at West Hancock, Britt Sept. 4 -- vs. Roland-Story, Story City Sept. 11 -- at Iowa Falls-Alden Sept. 18 -- vs. Osage Sept. 25 -- at Cherokee, Washington Oct. 2 -- vs. Algona Oct. 9 -- at Estherville Lincoln Central Oct. 16 -- at Okoboji, Milford Oct. 23 -- vs. Spirit Lake Greene County 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- at Perry Sept. 4 -- vs. South Central Calhoun Sept. 11 -- vs. Southeast Valley Sept. 18 -- at Kuemper Catholic, Carroll Sept. 25 -- vs. Atlantic Oct. 2 -- vs. Des Moines Christian Oct. 9 -- at Red Oak Oct. 16 -- vs. Clarinda Oct. 23 -- at Shenandoah Hampton-Dumont-CAL 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- at Clarion-Goldfield-Dows Sept. 4 -- at Oelwein Sept. 11 -- vs. West Fork, Sheffield Sept. 18 -- vs. Aplington-Parkersburg Sept. 25 -- at West Marshall, State Center Oct. 2 -- vs. Iowa Falls-Alden Oct. 9 -- at Clear Lake Oct. 16 -- at Roland-Story, Story City Oct. 23 -- vs. Forest City Independence 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- at Center Point-Urbana Sept. 4 -- at Maquoketa Sept. 11 -- vs. Monticello Sept. 18 -- vs. Union, La Porte City Sept. 25 -- at Oelwein Oct. 2 -- vs. Crestwood, Cresco Oct. 9 -- vs. Waukon Oct. 16 -- at North Fayette Valley Oct. 23 -- at New Hampton Iowa Falls-Alden 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- at South Hardin Sept. 4 -- at Humboldt Sept. 11 -- vs. Garner-Hayfield-Ventura Sept. 18 -- vs. New Hampton Sept. 25 -- at Clear Lake Oct. 2 -- at Hampton-Dumont-CAL Oct. 9 -- vs. Roland-Story, Story City Oct. 16 -- at Forest City Oct. 23 -- vs. West Marshall, State Center Maquoketa 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- at Central DeWitt Sept. 4 -- vs. Independence Sept. 11 -- at Clinton Sept. 18 -- vs. Center Point-Urbana Sept. 25 -- at West Liberty Oct. 2 -- vs. Monticello Oct. 9 -- vs. Anamosa Oct. 16 -- at Tipton Oct. 23 -- at Camanche Mid-Prairie, Wellman 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- vs. Sigourney-Keota Sept. 4 -- vs. Regina, Iowa City Sept. 11 -- at Mediapolis Sept. 18 -- at Mount Vernon Sept. 25 -- vs. Central Lee, Donnellson Oct. 2 -- vs. Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont Oct. 9 -- at Williamsburg Oct. 16 -- at Davis County, Bloomfield Oct. 23 -- vs. West Burlington/Notre Dame MOC-Floyd Valley 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- vs. Sibley-Ocheyedan Sept. 4 -- at Estherville Lincoln Central Sept. 11 -- vs. Storm Lake Sept. 18 -- at LeMars Sept. 25 -- at West Lyon, Inwood Oct. 2 -- vs. Sioux Center Oct. 9 -- vs. Unity Christian, Orange City Oct. 16 -- at Central Lyon/George-Little Rock Oct. 23 -- vs. Sheldon Monticello 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- vs. Cascade, Western Dubuque Sept. 4 -- at Waukon Sept. 11 -- at Independence Sept. 18 -- vs. Beckman Catholic, Dyersville Sept. 25 -- vs. Anamosa Oct. 2 -- at Maquoketa Oct. 9 -- vs. Tipton Oct. 16 -- at Camanche Oct. 23 -- at West Liberty Mount Vernon 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- vs. Anamosa Sept. 4 -- at Tipton Sept. 11 -- at Wilton Sept. 18 -- vs. Mid-Prairie, Wellman Sept. 25 -- at Center Point-Urbana Oct. 2 -- vs. Vinton-Shellsburg Oct. 9 -- vs. Union, La Porte City Oct. 16 -- at Solon Oct. 23 -- vs. South Tama County, Tama New Hampton 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- vs. Charles City Sept. 4 -- at Aplington-Parkersburg Sept. 11 -- vs. Decorah Sept. 18 -- at Iowa Falls-Alden Sept. 25 -- vs. Waukon Oct. 2 -- at North Fayette Valley Oct. 9 -- at Crestwood, Cresco Oct. 16 -- vs. Oelwein Oct. 23 -- vs. Independence North Fayette Valley 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- at South Winneshiek, Calmar Sept. 4 -- vs. Sumner-Fredericksburg Sept. 11 -- vs. Denver Sept. 18 -- at Charles City Sept. 25 -- at Crestwood, Cresco Oct. 2 -- vs. New Hampton Oct. 9 -- at Oelwein Oct. 16 -- vs. Independence Oct. 23 -- vs. Waukon Oelwein 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- at Union, La Porte City Sept. 4 -- vs. Hampton-Dumont-CAL Sept. 11 -- at Vinton-Shellsburg Sept. 18 -- at Denver Sept. 25 -- vs. Independence Oct. 2 -- at Waukon Oct. 9 -- vs. North Fayette Valley Oct. 16 -- at New Hampton Oct. 23 -- vs. Crestwood, Cresco Okoboji, Milford 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- at Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn Sept. 4 -- vs. Sibley-Ocheyedan Sept. 11 -- vs. North Union Sept. 18 -- at Alta/Aurelia Sept. 25 -- vs. Estherville Lincoln Central Oct. 2 -- vs. Cherokee, Washington Oct. 9 -- at Spirit Lake Oct. 16 -- vs. Garner-Hayfield-Ventura Oct. 23 -- at Algona PCM, Monroe 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- at Newton Sept. 4 -- at West Marshall, State Center Sept. 11 -- vs. Pella Christian Sept. 18 -- vs. Knoxville Sept. 25 -- at Chariton Oct. 2 -- at Saydel Oct. 9 -- vs. Centerville Oct. 16 -- vs. Albia Oct. 23 -- at Clarke, Osceola Red Oak 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- at Riverside, Oakland Sept. 4 -- vs. Southwest Valley Sept. 11 -- at Clarke, Osceola Sept. 18 -- vs. Sidney Sept. 25 -- at Clarinda Oct. 2 -- at Shenandoah Oct. 9 -- vs. Greene County Oct. 16 -- vs. Des Moines Christian Oct. 23 -- at Atlantic Roland-Story, Story City 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- vs. Nevada Sept. 4 -- at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura Sept. 11 -- vs. South Tama County, Tama Sept. 18 -- at Southeast Valley Sept. 25 -- at Forest City Oct. 2 -- vs. West Marshall, State Center Oct. 9 -- at Iowa Falls-Alden Oct. 16 -- vs. Hampton-Dumont-CAL Oct. 23 -- at Clear Lake Saydel 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- at South Tama County, Tama Sept. 4 -- vs. Southeast Valley Sept. 11 -- vs. Perry Sept. 18 -- at West Central Valley, Stuart Sept. 25 -- at Centerville Oct. 2 -- vs. PCM, Monroe Oct. 9 -- vs. Clarke, Osceola Oct. 16 -- at Chariton Oct. 23 -- at Albia Sheldon 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- vs. Estherville Lincoln Central Sept. 4 -- at South O'Brien, Paullina Sept. 11 -- at Sibley-Ocheyedan Sept. 18 -- vs. OABCIG Sept. 25 -- at Sioux Center Oct. 2 -- vs. Central Lyon/George-Little Rock Oct. 9 -- vs. West Lyon, Inwood Oct. 16 -- at Unity Christian, Orange City Oct. 23 -- at MOC-Floyd Valley Shenandoah 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- at AHSTW Sept. 4 -- vs. Sidney Sept. 11 -- vs. Southwest Valley Sept. 18 -- at Riverside, Oakland Sept. 25 -- at Des Moines Christian Oct. 2 -- vs. Red Oak Oct. 9 -- at Clarinda Oct. 16 -- vs. Atlantic Oct. 23 -- vs. Greene County Sioux Center 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- vs. LeMars Sept. 4 -- at Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City Sept. 11 -- vs. West Sioux, Hawarden Sept. 18 -- at Spirit Lake Sept. 25 -- vs. Sheldon Oct. 2 -- at MOC-Floyd Valley Oct. 9 -- at Central Lyon/George-Little Rock Oct. 16 -- vs. West Lyon, Inwood Oct. 23 -- vs. Unity Christian, Orange City Solon 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- vs. Williamsburg Sept. 4 -- vs. Washington Sept. 11 -- at Marion Sept. 18 -- vs. West Marshall, State Center Sept. 25 -- at Union, La Porte City Oct. 2 -- at South Tama County, Tama Oct. 9 -- vs. Vinton-Shellsburg Oct. 16 -- vs. Mount Vernon Oct. 23 -- at Center Point-Urbana South Tama County, Tama 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- vs. Saydel Sept. 4 -- at Grinnell Sept. 11 -- at Roland-Story, Story City Sept. 18 -- vs. Benton Community Sept. 25 -- at Vinton-Shellsburg Oct. 2 -- vs. Solon Oct. 9 -- vs. Center Point-Urbana Oct. 16 -- at Union, La Porte City Oct. 23 -- at Mount Vernon Spirit Lake 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- at Storm Lake Sept. 4 -- at Spencer Sept. 11 -- vs. Western Christian, Hull Sept. 18 -- vs. Sioux Center Sept. 25 -- at Algona Oct. 2 -- at Estherville Lincoln Central Oct. 9 -- vs. Okoboji, Milford Oct. 16 -- vs. Cherokee, Washington Oct. 23 -- at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura Tipton 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- at West Branch Sept. 4 -- vs. Mount Vernon Sept. 11 -- at Regina, Iowa City Sept. 18 -- vs. Mediapolis Sept. 25 -- at Camanche Oct. 2 -- vs. West Liberty Oct. 9 -- at Monticello Oct. 16 -- vs. Maquoketa Oct. 23 -- vs. Anamosa Union, La Porte City 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- vs. Oelwein Sept. 4 -- at Charles City Sept. 11 -- vs. Hudson Sept. 18 -- at Independence Sept. 25 -- vs. Solon Oct. 2 -- at Center Point-Urbana Oct. 9 -- at Mount Vernon Oct. 16 -- vs. South Tama County, Tama Oct. 23 -- at Vinton-Shellsburg Unity Christian, Orange City 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- at Gehlen Catholic, LeMars Sept. 4 -- vs. Western Christian, Hull Sept. 11 -- at Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley Sept. 18 -- vs. West Sioux, Hawarden Sept. 25 -- vs. Central Lyon/George-Little Rock Oct. 2 -- at West Lyon, Inwood Oct. 9 -- at MOC-Floyd Valley Oct. 16 -- vs. Sheldon Oct. 23 -- at Sioux Center Vinton-Shellsburg 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- at Benton Community Sept. 4 -- vs. Columbus Catholic, Waterloo Sept. 11 -- vs. Oelwein Sept. 18 -- at Anamosa Sept. 25 -- vs. South Tama County, Tama Oct. 2 -- at Mount Vernon Oct. 9 -- at Solon Oct. 16 -- vs. Center Point-Urbana Oct. 23 -- vs. Union, La Porte City Waukon 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- at Decorah Sept. 4 -- vs. Monticello Sept. 11 -- at Dike-New Hartford Sept. 18 -- vs. Clear Lake Sept. 25 -- at New Hampton Oct. 2 -- vs. Oelwein Oct. 9 -- at Independence Oct. 16 -- vs. Crestwood, Cresco Oct. 23 -- at North Fayette Valley West Burlington/Notre Dame 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- at Fort Madison Sept. 4 -- vs. Fairfield Sept. 11 -- at Van Buren County Sept. 18 -- vs. Albia Sept. 25 -- at Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont Oct. 2 -- at Williamsburg Oct. 9 -- vs. Davis County, Bloomfield Oct. 16 -- vs. Central Lee, Donnellson Oct. 23 -- at Mid-Prairie, Wellman West Liberty 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- vs. Wilton Sept. 4 -- at Mediapolis Sept. 11 -- vs. West Branch Sept. 18 -- at Williamsburg Sept. 25 -- vs. Maquoketa Oct. 2 -- at Tipton Oct. 9 -- vs. Camanche Oct. 16 -- at Anamosa Oct. 23 -- vs. Monticello West Lyon, Inwood 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- vs. Hinton Sept. 4 -- at Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley Sept. 11 -- vs. Spencer Sept. 18 -- at Western Christian, Hull Sept. 25 -- vs. MOC-Floyd Valley Oct. 2 -- vs. Unity Christian, Orange City Oct. 9 -- at Sheldon Oct. 16 -- at Sioux Center Oct. 23 -- vs. Central Lyon/George-Little Rock West Marshall, State Center 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- at South Hamilton, Jewell Sept. 4 -- vs. PCM, Monroe Sept. 11 -- vs. Nevada Sept. 18 -- at Solon Sept. 25 -- vs. Hampton-Dumont-CAL Oct. 2 -- at Roland-Story, Story City Oct. 9 -- vs. Forest City Oct. 16 -- vs. Clear Lake Oct. 23 -- at Iowa Falls-Alden Williamsburg 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- at Solon Sept. 4 -- vs. Benton Community Sept. 11 -- at Clear Creek Amana Sept. 18 -- vs. West Liberty Sept. 25 -- at Davis County, Bloomfield Oct. 2 -- vs. West Burlington/Notre Dame Oct. 9 -- vs. Mid-Prairie, Wellman Oct. 16 -- at Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont Oct. 23 -- at Central Lee, Donnellson

CLASS 1A ACGC 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- at Earlham Sept. 4 -- vs. IKM-Manning Sept. 11 -- vs. South Central Calhoun Sept. 18 -- at Interstate 35, Truro Sept. 25 -- vs. Woodward-Granger Oct. 2 -- vs. Kuemper Catholic, Carroll Oct. 9 -- at Van Meter Oct. 16 -- at Panorama, Panora Oct. 23 -- vs. West Central Valley, Stuart Aplington-Parkersburg 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- at Clear Lake Sept. 4 -- vs. New Hampton Sept. 11 -- vs. Jesup Sept. 18 -- at Hampton-Dumont-CAL Sept. 25 -- vs. Hudson Oct. 2 -- vs. Dike-New Hartford Oct. 9 -- at East Marshall, LeGrand Oct. 16 -- vs. South Hardin Oct. 23 -- at South Hamilton, Jewell Beckman Catholic, Dyersville 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- at Regina, Iowa City Sept. 4 -- vs. MFL MarMac Sept. 11 -- vs. Anamosa Sept. 18 -- at Monticello Sept. 25 -- vs. Northeast, Goose Lake Oct. 2 -- at Cascade, Western Dubuque Oct. 9 -- vs. Durant Oct. 16 -- at Wilton Oct. 23 -- vs. West Branch Belmond-Klemme 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- at West Fork, Sheffield Sept. 4 -- vs. Lake Mills Sept. 11 -- at West Hancock, Britt Sept. 18 -- vs. North Butler Sept. 25 -- at Southeast Valley Oct. 2 -- at Clarion-Goldfield-Dows Oct. 9 -- vs. Eagle Grove Oct. 16 -- vs. Pocahontas Area Oct. 23 -- at South Central Calhoun Cardinal, Eldon 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- at Wayne, Corydon Sept. 4 -- vs. North Mahaska, New Sharon Sept. 11 -- vs. Central Lee, Donnellson Sept. 18 -- at Highland, Riverside Sept. 25 -- at Pekin Oct. 2 -- vs. Louisa-Muscatine Oct. 9 -- at Mediapolis Oct. 16 -- vs. Van Buren County Oct. 23 -- vs. Sigourney-Keota Cascade, Western Dubuque 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- at Monticello Sept. 4 -- vs. Maquoketa Valley, Delhi Sept. 11 -- vs. Camanche Sept. 18 -- at Bellevue Sept. 25 -- at West Branch Oct. 2 -- vs. Beckman Catholic, Dyersville Oct. 9 -- vs. Wilton Oct. 16 -- at Northeast, Goose Lake Oct. 23 -- at Durant Central Decatur, Leon 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- at Southwest Valley Sept. 4 -- vs. Wayne, Corydon Sept. 11 -- at Nodaway Valley Sept. 18 -- vs. Earlham Sept. 25 -- vs. Pella Christian Oct. 2 -- at Pleasantville Oct. 9 -- vs. Interstate 35, Truro Oct. 16 -- at Colfax-Mingo Oct. 23 -- vs. Mount Ayr Central Springs 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- vs. Nashua-Plainfield Sept. 4 -- at North Butler Sept. 11 -- vs. Newman Catholic, Mason City Sept. 18 -- at West Fork, Sheffield Sept. 25 -- vs. Jesup Oct. 2 -- vs. Columbus Catholic, Waterloo Oct. 9 -- at Denver Oct. 16 -- at Sumner-Fredericksburg Oct. 23 -- vs. Osage Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- vs. Hampton-Dumont-CAL Sept. 4 -- at St. Edmond, Fort Dodge Sept. 11 -- at South Hamilton, Jewell Sept. 18 -- vs. Forest City Sept. 25 -- at South Central Calhoun Oct. 2 -- vs. Belmond-Klemme Oct. 9 -- vs. Pocahontas Area Oct. 16 -- at Southeast Valley Oct. 23 -- vs. Eagle Grove Colfax-Mingo 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- at Lynnville-Sully Sept. 4 -- at Woodward Academy Sept. 11 -- vs. Wayne, Corydon Sept. 18 -- vs. North Mahaska, New Sharon Sept. 25 -- at Interstate 35, Truro Oct. 2 -- at Mount Ayr Oct. 9 -- vs. Pleasantville Oct. 16 -- vs. Central Decatur, Leon Oct. 23 -- at Pella Christian Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- vs. Hudson Sept. 4 -- at Vinton-Shellsburg Sept. 11 -- at Wapsie Valley, Fairbank Sept. 18 -- vs. Dike-New Hartford Sept. 25 -- at Osage Oct. 2 -- at Central Springs Oct. 9 -- vs. Sumner-Fredericksburg Oct. 16 -- vs. Jesup Oct. 23 -- at Denver Denver 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- vs. Wapsie Valley, Fairbank Sept. 4 -- at South Hardin Sept. 11 -- at North Fayette Valley Sept. 18 -- vs. Oelwein Sept. 25 -- at Sumner-Fredericksburg Oct. 2 -- at Jesup Oct. 9 -- vs. Central Springs Oct. 16 -- at Osage Oct. 23 -- vs. Columbus Catholic, Waterloo Dike-New Hartford 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- vs. Crestwood, Cresco Sept. 4 -- at Grundy Center Sept. 11 -- vs. Waukon Sept. 18 -- at Columbus Catholic, Waterloo Sept. 25 -- vs. South Hamilton, Jewell Oct. 2 -- at Aplington-Parkersburg Oct. 9 -- at South Hardin Oct. 16 -- vs. Hudson Oct. 23 -- vs. East Marshall, LeGrand Durant 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- vs. North Cedar, Stanwood Sept. 4 -- at Bellevue Sept. 11 -- at Louisa-Muscatine Sept. 18 -- vs. Wapello Sept. 25 -- vs. Wilton Oct. 2 -- at Northeast, Goose Lake Oct. 9 -- at Beckman Catholic, Dyersville Oct. 16 -- vs. West Branch Oct. 23 -- vs. Cascade, Western Dubuque Eagle Grove 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- vs. St. Edmond, Fort Dodge Sept. 4 -- vs. West Central Valley, Stuart Sept. 11 -- at BCLUW, Conrad Sept. 18 -- at Woodward Academy Sept. 25 -- vs. Pocahontas Area Oct. 2 -- vs. Southeast Valley Oct. 9 -- at Belmond-Klemme Oct. 16 -- vs. South Central Calhoun Oct. 23 -- at Clarion-Goldfield-Dows East Marshall, LeGrand 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- at North Mahaska, New Sharon Sept. 4 -- vs. BCLUW, Conrad Sept. 11 -- at Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont Sept. 18 -- vs. Lynnville-Sully Sept. 25 -- at South Hardin Oct. 2 -- at Hudson Oct. 9 -- vs. Aplington-Parkersburg Oct. 16 -- vs. South Hamilton, Jewell Oct. 23 -- at Dike-New Hartford East Sac County 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- vs. Pocahontas Area Sept. 4 -- vs. Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids Sept. 11 -- at IKM-Manning Sept. 18 -- at Manson Northwest Webster Sept. 25 -- vs. Treynor Oct. 2 -- at OABCIG Oct. 9 -- at Underwood Oct. 16 -- vs. Missouri Valley Oct. 23 -- vs. MVAOCOU Emmetsburg 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- vs. Bishop Garrigan, Algona Sept. 4 -- vs. Algona Sept. 11 -- at Gehlen Catholic, LeMars Sept. 18 -- at Estherville Lincoln Central Sept. 25 -- vs. Hinton Oct. 2 -- at Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids Oct. 9 -- at Sibley-Ocheyedan Oct. 16 -- vs. West Sioux, Hawarden Oct. 23 -- vs. Western Christian, Hull Hinton 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- at West Lyon, Inwood Sept. 4 -- vs. Gehlen Catholic, LeMars Sept. 11 -- at Lawton-Bronson Sept. 18 -- vs. Akron-Westfield Sept. 25 -- at Emmetsburg Oct. 2 -- vs. Sibley-Ocheyedan Oct. 9 -- vs. West Sioux, Hawarden Oct. 16 -- at Western Christian, Hull Oct. 23 -- at Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids Hudson 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- at Columbus Catholic, Waterloo Sept. 4 -- vs. Jesup Sept. 11 -- at Union, La Porte City Sept. 18 -- vs. Sumner-Fredericksburg Sept. 25 -- at Aplington-Parkersburg Oct. 2 -- vs. East Marshall, LeGrand Oct. 9 -- vs. South Hamilton, Jewell Oct. 16 -- at Dike-New Hartford Oct. 23 -- vs. South Hardin Interstate 35, Truro 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- at Chariton Sept. 4 -- vs. Clarke, Osceola Sept. 11 -- at Panorama, Panora Sept. 18 -- vs. ACGC Sept. 25 -- vs. Colfax-Mingo Oct. 2 -- at Pella Christian Oct. 9 -- at Central Decatur, Leon Oct. 16 -- vs. Mount Ayr Oct. 23 -- vs. Pleasantville Jesup 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- vs. North Linn, Troy Mills Sept. 4 -- at Hudson Sept. 11 -- at Aplington-Parkersburg Sept. 18 -- vs. BCLUW, Conrad Sept. 25 -- at Central Springs Oct. 2 -- vs. Denver Oct. 9 -- vs. Osage Oct. 16 -- at Columbus Catholic, Waterloo Oct. 23 -- at Sumner-Fredericksburg Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- at South Central Calhoun Sept. 4 -- vs. Atlantic Sept. 11 -- at OABCIG Sept. 18 -- vs. Greene County Sept. 25 -- vs. West Central Valley, Stuart Oct. 2 -- at ACGC Oct. 9 -- at Woodward-Granger Oct. 16 -- vs. Van Meter Oct. 23 -- at Panorama, Panora Louisa-Muscatine 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- at Columbus Community, Columbus Junction Sept. 4 -- vs. Wapello Sept. 11 -- vs. Durant Sept. 18 -- at Central Lee, Donnellson Sept. 25 -- vs. Sigourney-Keota Oct. 2 -- at Cardinal, Eldon Oct. 9 -- at Van Buren County Oct. 16 -- vs. Pekin Oct. 23 -- vs. Mediapolis Mediapolis 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- at Wapello Sept. 4 -- vs. West Liberty Sept. 11 -- vs. Mid-Prairie, Wellman Sept. 18 -- at Tipton Sept. 25 -- at Van Buren County Oct. 2 -- vs. Pekin Oct. 9 -- vs. Cardinal, Eldon Oct. 16 -- at Sigourney-Keota Oct. 23 -- at Louisa-Muscatine Missouri Valley 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- at Logan-Magnolia Sept. 4 -- vs. AHSTW Sept. 11 -- at Tri-Center, Neola Sept. 18 -- vs. Westwood, Sloan Sept. 25 -- at OABCIG Oct. 2 -- vs. MVAOCOU Oct. 9 -- at Treynor Oct. 16 -- at East Sac County Oct. 23 -- vs. Underwood Mount Ayr 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- vs. Albia Sept. 4 -- at Nodaway Valley Sept. 11 -- at Atlantic Sept. 18 -- vs. Panorama, Panora Sept. 25 -- at Pleasantville Oct. 2 -- vs. Colfax-Mingo Oct. 9 -- vs. Pella Christian Oct. 16 -- at Interstate 35, Truro Oct. 23 -- at Central Decatur, Leon MVAOCOU 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- at Westwood, Sloan Sept. 4 -- vs. MMCRU Sept. 11 -- at West Monona Sept. 18 -- vs. Ridge View Sept. 25 -- at Underwood Oct. 2 -- at Missouri Valley Oct. 9 -- vs. OABCIG Oct. 16 -- vs. Treynor Oct. 23 -- at East Sac County Northeast, Goose Lake 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- at Camanche Sept. 4 -- at Anamosa Sept. 11 -- vs. Bellevue Sept. 18 -- vs. North Cedar, Stanwood Sept. 25 -- at Beckman Catholic, Dyersville Oct. 2 -- vs. Durant Oct. 9 -- at West Branch Oct. 16 -- vs. Cascade, Western Dubuque Oct. 23 -- vs. Wilton OABCIG 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- vs. Central Lyon/George-Little Rock Sept. 4 -- at Ridge View Sept. 11 -- vs. Kuemper Catholic, Carroll Sept. 18 -- at Sheldon Sept. 25 -- vs. Missouri Valley Oct. 2 -- vs. East Sac County Oct. 9 -- at MVAOCOU Oct. 16 -- at Underwood Oct. 23 -- vs. Treynor Osage 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- vs. Saint Ansgar Sept. 4 -- at Clear Lake Sept. 11 -- vs. Forest City Sept. 18 -- at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura Sept. 25 -- vs. Columbus Catholic, Waterloo Oct. 2 -- vs. Sumner-Fredericksburg Oct. 9 -- at Jesup Oct. 16 -- vs. Denver Oct. 23 -- at Central Springs Panorama, Panora 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- vs. Des Moines Christian Sept. 4 -- at Clarinda Sept. 11 -- vs. Interstate 35, Truro Sept. 18 -- at Mount Ayr Sept. 25 -- vs. Van Meter Oct. 2 -- at Woodward-Granger Oct. 9 -- at West Central Valley, Stuart Oct. 16 -- vs. ACGC Oct. 23 -- vs. Kuemper Catholic, Carroll Pekin 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- at Central Lee, Donnellson Sept. 4 -- vs. Belle Plaine Sept. 11 -- vs. Davis County, Bloomfield Sept. 18 -- at Wayne, Corydon Sept. 25 -- vs. Cardinal, Eldon Oct. 2 -- at Mediapolis Oct. 9 -- vs. Sigourney-Keota Oct. 16 -- at Louisa-Muscatine Oct. 23 -- at Van Buren County Pella Christian 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- vs. Oskaloosa Sept. 4 -- at Des Moines Christian Sept. 11 -- at PCM, Monroe Sept. 18 -- vs. Woodward-Granger Sept. 25 -- at Central Decatur, Leon Oct. 2 -- vs. Interstate 35, Truro Oct. 9 -- at Mount Ayr Oct. 16 -- at Pleasantville Oct. 23 -- vs. Colfax-Mingo Pleasantville 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- vs. Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont Sept. 4 -- at Lynnville-Sully Sept. 11 -- vs. Van Meter Sept. 18 -- at Chariton Sept. 25 -- vs. Mount Ayr Oct. 2 -- vs. Central Decatur, Leon Oct. 9 -- at Colfax-Mingo Oct. 16 -- vs. Pella Christian Oct. 23 -- at Interstate 35, Truro Pocahontas Area 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- at East Sac County Sept. 4 -- vs. Manson Northwest Webster Sept. 11 -- vs. Estherville Lincoln Central Sept. 18 -- at Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids Sept. 25 -- at Eagle Grove Oct. 2 -- vs. South Central Calhoun Oct. 9 -- at Clarion-Goldfield-Dows Oct. 16 -- at Belmond-Klemme Oct. 23 -- vs. Southeast Valley Sibley-Ocheyedan 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- at MOC-Floyd Valley Sept. 4 -- at Okoboji, Milford Sept. 11 -- vs. Sheldon Sept. 18 -- vs. Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn Sept. 25 -- at Western Christian, Hull Oct. 2 -- at Hinton Oct. 9 -- vs. Emmetsburg Oct. 16 -- vs. Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids Oct. 23 -- at West Sioux, Hawarden Sigourney-Keota 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- at Mid-Prairie, Wellman Sept. 4 -- vs. West Branch Sept. 11 -- at Wapello Sept. 18 -- vs. Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont Sept. 25 -- at Louisa-Muscatine Oct. 2 -- vs. Van Buren County Oct. 9 -- at Pekin Oct. 16 -- vs. Mediapolis Oct. 23 -- at Cardinal, Eldon Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- vs. South O'Brien, Paullina Sept. 4 -- at East Sac County Sept. 11 -- at Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn Sept. 18 -- vs. Pocahontas Area Sept. 25 -- at West Sioux, Hawarden Oct. 2 -- vs. Emmetsburg Oct. 9 -- vs. Western Christian, Hull Oct. 16 -- at Sibley-Ocheyedan Oct. 23 -- vs. Hinton South Central Calhoun 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- vs. Kuemper Catholic, Carroll Sept. 4 -- at Greene County Sept. 11 -- at ACGC Sept. 18 -- vs. Algona Sept. 25 -- vs. Clarion-Goldfield-Dows Oct. 2 -- at Pocahontas Area Oct. 9 -- vs. Southeast Valley Oct. 16 -- at Eagle Grove Oct. 23 -- vs. Belmond-Klemme South Hamilton, Jewell 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- vs. West Marshall, State Center Sept. 4 -- at Madrid Sept. 11 -- vs. Clarion-Goldfield-Dows Sept. 18 -- at Ogden Sept. 25 -- at Dike-New Hartford Oct. 2 -- vs. South Hardin Oct. 9 -- at Hudson Oct. 16 -- at East Marshall, LeGrand Oct. 23 -- vs. Aplington-Parkersburg South Hardin 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- vs. Iowa Falls-Alden Sept. 4 -- vs. Denver Sept. 11 -- at Grundy Center Sept. 18 -- at North Tama, Traer Sept. 25 -- vs. East Marshall, LeGrand Oct. 2 -- at South Hamilton, Jewell Oct. 9 -- vs. Dike-New Hartford Oct. 16 -- at Aplington-Parkersburg Oct. 23 -- at Hudson Southeast Valley 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- vs. Woodward Academy Sept. 4 -- at Saydel Sept. 11 -- at Greene County Sept. 18 -- vs. Roland-Story, Story City Sept. 25 -- vs. Belmond-Klemme Oct. 2 -- at Eagle Grove Oct. 9 -- at South Central Calhoun Oct. 16 -- vs. Clarion-Goldfield-Dows Oct. 23 -- at Pocahontas Area Sumner-Fredericksburg 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- vs. Postville Sept. 4 -- at North Fayette Valley Sept. 11 -- vs. East Buchanan, Winthrop Sept. 18 -- at Hudson Sept. 25 -- vs. Denver Oct. 2 -- at Osage Oct. 9 -- at Columbus Catholic, Waterloo Oct. 16 -- vs. Central Springs Oct. 23 -- vs. Jesup Treynor 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- vs. St. Albert, Council Bluffs Sept. 4 -- at Woodbury Central, Moville Sept. 11 -- vs. Clarinda Sept. 18 -- at Atlantic Sept. 25 -- at East Sac County Oct. 2 -- vs. Underwood Oct. 9 -- vs. Missouri Valley Oct. 16 -- at MVAOCOU Oct. 23 -- at OABCIG Underwood 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- vs. Atlantic Sept. 4 -- at Tri-Center, Neola Sept. 11 -- vs. AHSTW Sept. 18 -- at Clarinda Sept. 25 -- vs. MVAOCOU Oct. 2 -- at Treynor Oct. 9 -- vs. East Sac County Oct. 16 -- vs. OABCIG Oct. 23 -- at Missouri Valley Van Buren County 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- at Highland, Riverside Sept. 4 -- vs. Central Lee, Donnellson Sept. 11 -- vs. West Burlington/Notre Dame Sept. 18 -- at Columbus Community, Columbus Junction Sept. 25 -- vs. Mediapolis Oct. 2 -- at Sigourney-Keota Oct. 9 -- vs. Louisa-Muscatine Oct. 16 -- at Cardinal, Eldon Oct. 23 -- vs. Pekin Van Meter 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- at Winterset Sept. 4 -- vs. Earlham Sept. 11 -- at Pleasantville Sept. 18 -- vs. Des Moines Christian Sept. 25 -- at Panorama, Panora Oct. 2 -- vs. West Central Valley, Stuart Oct. 9 -- vs. ACGC Oct. 16 -- at Kuemper Catholic, Carroll Oct. 23 -- at Woodward-Granger West Branch 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- vs. Tipton Sept. 4 -- at Sigourney-Keota Sept. 11 -- at West Liberty Sept. 18 -- vs. Regina, Iowa City Sept. 25 -- vs. Cascade, Western Dubuque Oct. 2 -- at Wilton Oct. 9 -- vs. Northeast, Goose Lake Oct. 16 -- at Durant Oct. 23 -- at Beckman Catholic, Dyersville West Central Valley, Stuart 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- vs. Nodaway Valley Sept. 4 -- at Eagle Grove Sept. 11 -- vs. Madrid Sept. 18 -- vs. Saydel Sept. 25 -- at Kuemper Catholic, Carroll Oct. 2 -- at Van Meter Oct. 9 -- vs. Panorama, Panora Oct. 16 -- vs. Woodward-Granger Oct. 23 -- at ACGC West Sioux, Hawarden 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- vs. Akron-Westfield Sept. 4 -- vs. Central Lyon/George-Little Rock Sept. 11 -- at Sioux Center Sept. 18 -- at Unity Christian, Orange City Sept. 25 -- vs. Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids Oct. 2 -- vs. Western Christian, Hull Oct. 9 -- at Hinton Oct. 16 -- at Emmetsburg Oct. 23 -- vs. Sibley-Ocheyedan Western Christian, Hull 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- vs. Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley Sept. 4 -- at Unity Christian, Orange City Sept. 11 -- at Spirit Lake Sept. 18 -- vs. West Lyon, Inwood Sept. 25 -- vs. Sibley-Ocheyedan Oct. 2 -- at West Sioux, Hawarden Oct. 9 -- at Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids Oct. 16 -- vs. Hinton Oct. 23 -- at Emmetsburg Wilton 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- at West Liberty Sept. 4 -- at Highland, Riverside Sept. 11 -- vs. Mount Vernon Sept. 18 -- vs. Lisbon Sept. 25 -- at Durant Oct. 2 -- vs. West Branch Oct. 9 -- at Cascade, Western Dubuque Oct. 16 -- vs. Beckman Catholic, Dyersville Oct. 23 -- at Northeast, Goose Lake Woodward-Granger 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- vs. Madrid Sept. 4 -- at Ogden Sept. 11 -- vs. Woodward Academy Sept. 18 -- at Pella Christian Sept. 25 -- at ACGC Oct. 2 -- vs. Panorama, Panora Oct. 9 -- vs. Kuemper Catholic, Carroll Oct. 16 -- at West Central Valley, Stuart Oct. 23 -- vs. Van Meter

CLASS A AHSTW 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- vs. Shenandoah Sept. 4 -- at Missouri Valley Sept. 11 -- at Underwood Sept. 18 -- vs. IKM-Manning Sept. 25 -- at Southwest Valley Oct. 2 -- at Sidney Oct. 9 -- vs. St. Albert, Council Bluffs Oct. 16 -- vs. Riverside, Oakland Oct. 23 -- at Tri-Center, Neola Akron-Westfield 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- at West Sioux, Hawarden Sept. 4 -- vs. Westwood, Sloan Sept. 11 -- vs. Woodbury Central, Moville Sept. 18 -- at Hinton Sept. 25 -- vs. Gehlen Catholic, LeMars Oct. 2 -- vs. Lawton-Bronson Oct. 9 -- at South O'Brien, Paullina Oct. 16 -- at Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn Oct. 23 -- vs. MMCRU Alburnett 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- at North Tama, Traer Sept. 4 -- vs. Columbus Community, Columbus Junction Sept. 11 -- at North Cedar, Stanwood Sept. 18 -- vs. Postville Sept. 25 -- vs. Edgewood-Colesburg Oct. 2 -- at Bellevue Oct. 9 -- vs. East Buchanan, Winthrop Oct. 16 -- vs. Maquoketa Valley, Delhi Oct. 23 -- at North Linn, Troy Mills Alta/Aurelia 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- at MMCRU Sept. 4 -- vs. Lawton-Bronson Sept. 11 -- at South O'Brien, Paullina Sept. 18 -- vs. Okoboji, Milford Sept. 25 -- at Manson Northwest Webster Oct. 2 -- at Bishop Garrigan, Algona Oct. 9 -- vs. West Hancock, Britt Oct. 16 -- vs. St. Edmond, Fort Dodge Oct. 23 -- at North Union BCLUW, Conrad 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- vs. North Butler Sept. 4 -- at East Marshall, LeGrand Sept. 11 -- vs. Eagle Grove Sept. 18 -- at Jesup Sept. 25 -- at Lynnville-Sully Oct. 2 -- vs. Belle Plaine Oct. 9 -- at Grundy Center Oct. 16 -- at North Mahaska, New Sharon Oct. 23 -- vs. North Tama, Traer Belle Plaine 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- vs. Lisbon Sept. 4 -- at Pekin Sept. 11 -- vs. Highland, Riverside Sept. 18 -- at Wapsie Valley, Fairbank Sept. 25 -- vs. North Tama, Traer Oct. 2 -- at BCLUW, Conrad Oct. 9 -- vs. North Mahaska, New Sharon Oct. 16 -- vs. Lynnville-Sully Oct. 23 -- at Grundy Center Bellevue 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- at MFL MarMac Sept. 4 -- vs. Durant Sept. 11 -- at Northeast, Goose Lake Sept. 18 -- vs. Cascade, Western Dubuque Sept. 25 -- at North Linn, Troy Mills Oct. 2 -- vs. Alburnett Oct. 9 -- at Maquoketa Valley, Delhi Oct. 16 -- at Edgewood-Colesburg Oct. 23 -- vs. East Buchanan, Winthrop Bishop Garrigan, Algona 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- at Emmetsburg Sept. 4 -- vs. Newman Catholic, Mason City Sept. 11 -- at Lake Mills Sept. 18 -- vs. Saint Ansgar Sept. 25 -- at West Hancock, Britt Oct. 2 -- vs. Alta/Aurelia Oct. 9 -- vs. North Union Oct. 16 -- at Manson Northwest Webster Oct. 23 -- at St. Edmond, Fort Dodge Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- vs. East Buchanan, Winthrop Sept. 4 -- at Lisbon Sept. 11 -- vs. Edgewood-Colesburg Sept. 18 -- at North Linn, Troy Mills Sept. 25 -- vs. South Winneshiek, Calmar Oct. 2 -- vs. MFL MarMac Oct. 9 -- at Postville Oct. 16 -- at Starmont Oct. 23 -- vs. Wapsie Valley, Fairbank Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- vs. Louisa-Muscatine Sept. 4 -- at Alburnett Sept. 11 -- at North Mahaska, New Sharon Sept. 18 -- vs. Van Buren County Sept. 25 -- at Lisbon Oct. 2 -- at Highland, Riverside Oct. 9 -- vs. Wapello Oct. 16 -- vs. Regina, Iowa City Oct. 23 -- at North Cedar, Stanwood Earlham 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- vs. ACGC Sept. 4 -- at Van Meter Sept. 11 -- vs. St. Albert, Council Bluffs Sept. 18 -- at Central Decatur, Leon Sept. 25 -- vs. Ogden Oct. 2 -- vs. Woodward Academy Oct. 9 -- at Madrid Oct. 16 -- at Nodaway Valley Oct. 23 -- vs. Wayne, Corydon East Buchanan, Winthrop 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- at Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg Sept. 4 -- vs. Wapsie Valley, Fairbank Sept. 11 -- at Sumner-Fredericksburg Sept. 18 -- vs. Starmont Sept. 25 -- vs. Maquoketa Valley, Delhi Oct. 2 -- at Edgewood-Colesburg Oct. 9 -- at Alburnett Oct. 16 -- vs. North Linn, Troy Mills Oct. 23 -- at Bellevue Edgewood-Colesburg 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- vs. Grundy Center Sept. 4 -- at Starmont Sept. 11 -- at Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg Sept. 18 -- vs. MFL MarMac Sept. 25 -- at Alburnett Oct. 2 -- vs. East Buchanan, Winthrop Oct. 9 -- at North Linn, Troy Mills Oct. 16 -- vs. Bellevue Oct. 23 -- vs. Maquoketa Valley, Delhi Gehlen Catholic, LeMars 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- vs. Unity Christian, Orange City Sept. 4 -- at Hinton Sept. 11 -- vs. Emmetsburg Sept. 18 -- at Woodbury Central, Moville Sept. 25 -- at Akron-Westfield Oct. 2 -- vs. Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn Oct. 9 -- vs. Lawton-Bronson Oct. 16 -- at MMCRU Oct. 23 -- vs. South O'Brien, Paullina Grundy Center 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- at Edgewood-Colesburg Sept. 4 -- vs. Dike-New Hartford Sept. 11 -- vs. South Hardin Sept. 18 -- at Newman Catholic, Mason City Sept. 25 -- vs. North Mahaska, New Sharon Oct. 2 -- at Lynnville-Sully Oct. 9 -- vs. BCLUW, Conrad Oct. 16 -- at North Tama, Traer Oct. 23 -- vs. Belle Plaine Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- vs. Okoboji, Milford Sept. 4 -- at Cherokee, Washington Sept. 11 -- vs. Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids Sept. 18 -- at Sibley-Ocheyedan Sept. 25 -- vs. South O'Brien, Paullina Oct. 2 -- at Gehlen Catholic, LeMars Oct. 9 -- at MMCRU Oct. 16 -- vs. Akron-Westfield Oct. 23 -- vs. Lawton-Bronson Highland, Riverside 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- vs. Van Buren County Sept. 4 -- vs. Wilton Sept. 11 -- at Belle Plaine Sept. 18 -- vs. Cardinal, Eldon Sept. 25 -- at Wapello Oct. 2 -- vs. Columbus Community, Columbus Junction Oct. 9 -- vs. North Cedar, Stanwood Oct. 16 -- at Lisbon Oct. 23 -- at Regina, Iowa City IKM-Manning 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- vs. Tri-Center, Neola Sept. 4 -- at ACGC Sept. 11 -- vs. East Sac County Sept. 18 -- at AHSTW Sept. 25 -- vs. Woodbury Central, Moville Oct. 2 -- vs. West Monona Oct. 9 -- at Ridge View Oct. 16 -- at Westwood, Sloan Oct. 23 -- vs. Logan-Magnolia Lake Mills 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- vs. Forest City Sept. 4 -- at Belmond-Klemme Sept. 11 -- vs. Bishop Garrigan, Algona Sept. 18 -- at North Union Sept. 25 -- vs. North Butler Oct. 2 -- vs. Nashua-Plainfield Oct. 9 -- at Newman Catholic, Mason City Oct. 16 -- vs. West Fork, Sheffield Oct. 23 -- at Saint Ansgar Lawton-Bronson 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- vs. Woodbury Central, Moville Sept. 4 -- at Alta/Aurelia Sept. 11 -- vs. Hinton Sept. 18 -- at St. Albert, Council Bluffs Sept. 25 -- vs. MMCRU Oct. 2 -- at Akron-Westfield Oct. 9 -- at Gehlen Catholic, LeMars Oct. 16 -- vs. South O'Brien, Paullina Oct. 23 -- at Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn Lisbon 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- at Belle Plaine Sept. 4 -- vs. Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg Sept. 11 -- vs. Lynnville-Sully Sept. 18 -- at Wilton Sept. 25 -- vs. Columbus Community, Columbus Junction Oct. 2 -- at North Cedar, Stanwood Oct. 9 -- at Regina, Iowa City Oct. 16 -- vs. Highland, Riverside Oct. 23 -- at Wapello Logan-Magnolia 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- vs. Missouri Valley Sept. 4 -- at St. Albert, Council Bluffs Sept. 11 -- at Sidney Sept. 18 -- vs. Tri-Center, Neola Sept. 25 -- at Westwood, Sloan Oct. 2 -- at Ridge View Oct. 9 -- vs. Woodbury Central, Moville Oct. 16 -- vs. West Monona Oct. 23 -- at IKM-Manning Lynnville-Sully 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- vs. Colfax-Mingo Sept. 4 -- vs. Pleasantville Sept. 11 -- at Lisbon Sept. 18 -- at East Marshall, LeGrand Sept. 25 -- vs. BCLUW, Conrad Oct. 2 -- vs. Grundy Center Oct. 9 -- at North Tama, Traer Oct. 16 -- at Belle Plaine Oct. 23 -- vs. North Mahaska, New Sharon Madrid 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- at Woodward-Granger Sept. 4 -- vs. South Hamilton, Jewell Sept. 11 -- at West Central Valley, Stuart Sept. 18 -- vs. St. Edmond, Fort Dodge Sept. 25 -- at Nodaway Valley Oct. 2 -- vs. Wayne, Corydon Oct. 9 -- vs. Earlham Oct. 16 -- at Woodward Academy Oct. 23 -- at Ogden Manson Northwest Webster 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- vs. Ogden Sept. 4 -- at Pocahontas Area Sept. 11 -- at Ridge View Sept. 18 -- vs. East Sac County Sept. 25 -- vs. Alta/Aurelia Oct. 2 -- at North Union Oct. 9 -- at St. Edmond, Fort Dodge Oct. 16 -- vs. Bishop Garrigan, Algona Oct. 23 -- vs. West Hancock, Britt Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- vs. Starmont Sept. 4 -- at Cascade, Western Dubuque Sept. 11 -- at MFL MarMac Sept. 18 -- vs. Nashua-Plainfield Sept. 25 -- at East Buchanan, Winthrop Oct. 2 -- vs. North Linn, Troy Mills Oct. 9 -- vs. Bellevue Oct. 16 -- at Alburnett Oct. 23 -- at Edgewood-Colesburg MFL MarMac 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- vs. Bellevue Sept. 4 -- at Beckman Catholic, Dyersville Sept. 11 -- vs. Maquoketa Valley, Delhi Sept. 18 -- at Edgewood-Colesburg Sept. 25 -- vs. Wapsie Valley, Fairbank Oct. 2 -- at Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg Oct. 9 -- vs. Starmont Oct. 16 -- vs. South Winneshiek, Calmar Oct. 23 -- at Postville MMCRU 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- vs. Alta/Aurelia Sept. 4 -- at MVAOCOU Sept. 11 -- vs. Cherokee, Washington Sept. 18 -- vs. West Monona Sept. 25 -- at Lawton-Bronson Oct. 2 -- at South O'Brien, Paullina Oct. 9 -- vs. Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn Oct. 16 -- vs. Gehlen Catholic, LeMars Oct. 23 -- at Akron-Westfield Nashua-Plainfield 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- at Central Springs Sept. 4 -- at Postville Sept. 11 -- vs. South Winneshiek, Calmar Sept. 18 -- at Maquoketa Valley, Delhi Sept. 25 -- vs. Saint Ansgar Oct. 2 -- at Lake Mills Oct. 9 -- at West Fork, Sheffield Oct. 16 -- vs. North Butler Oct. 23 -- vs. Newman Catholic, Mason City Newman Catholic, Mason City 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- vs. North Union Sept. 4 -- at Bishop Garrigan, Algona Sept. 11 -- at Central Springs Sept. 18 -- vs. Grundy Center Sept. 25 -- at West Fork, Sheffield Oct. 2 -- at North Butler Oct. 9 -- vs. Lake Mills Oct. 16 -- vs. Saint Ansgar Oct. 23 -- at Nashua-Plainfield Nodaway Valley 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- at West Central Valley, Stuart Sept. 4 -- vs. Mount Ayr Sept. 11 -- vs. Central Decatur, Leon Sept. 18 -- at Southwest Valley Sept. 25 -- vs. Madrid Oct. 2 -- at Ogden Oct. 9 -- at Wayne, Corydon Oct. 16 -- vs. Earlham Oct. 23 -- vs. Woodward Academy North Butler 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- at BCLUW, Conrad Sept. 4 -- vs. Central Springs Sept. 11 -- vs. Postville Sept. 18 -- at Belmond-Klemme Sept. 25 -- at Lake Mills Oct. 2 -- vs. Newman Catholic, Mason City Oct. 9 -- vs. Saint Ansgar Oct. 16 -- at Nashua-Plainfield Oct. 23 -- at West Fork, Sheffield North Cedar, Stanwood 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- at Durant Sept. 4 -- vs. Camanche Sept. 11 -- vs. Alburnett Sept. 18 -- at Northeast, Goose Lake Sept. 25 -- vs. Regina, Iowa City Oct. 2 -- vs. Lisbon Oct. 9 -- at Highland, Riverside Oct. 16 -- at Wapello Oct. 23 -- vs. Columbus Community, Columbus Junction North Linn, Troy Mills 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- at Jesup Sept. 4 -- vs. North Tama, Traer Sept. 11 -- at Starmont Sept. 18 -- vs. Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg Sept. 25 -- vs. Bellevue Oct. 2 -- at Maquoketa Valley, Delhi Oct. 9 -- vs. Edgewood-Colesburg Oct. 16 -- at East Buchanan, Winthrop Oct. 23 -- vs. Alburnett North Mahaska, New Sharon 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- vs. East Marshall, LeGrand Sept. 4 -- at Cardinal, Eldon Sept. 11 -- vs. Columbus Community, Columbus Junction Sept. 18 -- at Colfax-Mingo Sept. 25 -- at Grundy Center Oct. 2 -- vs. North Tama, Traer Oct. 9 -- at Belle Plaine Oct. 16 -- vs. BCLUW, Conrad Oct. 23 -- at Lynnville-Sully North Tama, Traer 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- vs. Alburnett Sept. 4 -- at North Linn, Troy Mills Sept. 11 -- at Saint Ansgar Sept. 18 -- vs. South Hardin Sept. 25 -- at Belle Plaine Oct. 2 -- at North Mahaska, New Sharon Oct. 9 -- vs. Lynnville-Sully Oct. 16 -- vs. Grundy Center Oct. 23 -- at BCLUW, Conrad North Union 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- at Newman Catholic, Mason City Sept. 4 -- vs. West Fork, Sheffield Sept. 11 -- at Okoboji, Milford Sept. 18 -- vs. Lake Mills Sept. 25 -- at St. Edmond, Fort Dodge Oct. 2 -- vs. Manson Northwest Webster Oct. 9 -- at Bishop Garrigan, Algona Oct. 16 -- at West Hancock, Britt Oct. 23 -- vs. Alta/Aurelia Ogden 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- at Manson Northwest Webster Sept. 4 -- vs. Woodward-Granger Sept. 11 -- at St. Edmond, Fort Dodge Sept. 18 -- vs. South Hamilton, Jewell Sept. 25 -- at Earlham Oct. 2 -- vs. Nodaway Valley Oct. 9 -- vs. Woodward Academy Oct. 16 -- at Wayne, Corydon Oct. 23 -- vs. Madrid Postville 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- at Sumner-Fredericksburg Sept. 4 -- vs. Nashua-Plainfield Sept. 11 -- at North Butler Sept. 18 -- at Alburnett Sept. 25 -- vs. Starmont Oct. 2 -- at South Winneshiek, Calmar Oct. 9 -- vs. Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg Oct. 16 -- at Wapsie Valley, Fairbank Oct. 23 -- vs. MFL MarMac Regina, Iowa City 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- vs. Beckman Catholic, Dyersville Sept. 4 -- at Mid-Prairie, Wellman Sept. 11 -- vs. Tipton Sept. 18 -- at West Branch Sept. 25 -- at North Cedar, Stanwood Oct. 2 -- vs. Wapello Oct. 9 -- vs. Lisbon Oct. 16 -- at Columbus Community, Columbus Junction Oct. 23 -- vs. Highland, Riverside Ridge View 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- at Cherokee, Washington Sept. 4 -- vs. OABCIG Sept. 11 -- vs. Manson Northwest Webster Sept. 18 -- at MVAOCOU Sept. 25 -- at West Monona Oct. 2 -- vs. Logan-Magnolia Oct. 9 -- vs. IKM-Manning Oct. 16 -- at Woodbury Central, Moville Oct. 23 -- at Westwood, Sloan Riverside, Oakland 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- vs. Red Oak Sept. 4 -- at West Monona Sept. 11 -- at Westwood, Sloan Sept. 18 -- vs. Shenandoah Sept. 25 -- vs. St. Albert, Council Bluffs Oct. 2 -- at Tri-Center, Neola Oct. 9 -- vs. Sidney Oct. 16 -- at AHSTW Oct. 23 -- vs. Southwest Valley Saint Ansgar 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- at Osage Sept. 4 -- vs. South Winneshiek, Calmar Sept. 11 -- vs. North Tama, Traer Sept. 18 -- at Bishop Garrigan, Algona Sept. 25 -- at Nashua-Plainfield Oct. 2 -- vs. West Fork, Sheffield Oct. 9 -- at North Butler Oct. 16 -- at Newman Catholic, Mason City Oct. 23 -- vs. Lake Mills Sidney 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- vs. West Monona Sept. 4 -- at Shenandoah Sept. 11 -- vs. Logan-Magnolia Sept. 18 -- at Red Oak Sept. 25 -- vs. Tri-Center, Neola Oct. 2 -- vs. AHSTW Oct. 9 -- at Riverside, Oakland Oct. 16 -- at Southwest Valley Oct. 23 -- vs. St. Albert, Council Bluffs South O'Brien, Paullina 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- at Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids Sept. 4 -- vs. Sheldon Sept. 11 -- vs. Alta/Aurelia Sept. 18 -- at Cherokee, Washington Sept. 25 -- at Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn Oct. 2 -- vs. MMCRU Oct. 9 -- vs. Akron-Westfield Oct. 16 -- at Lawton-Bronson Oct. 23 -- at Gehlen Catholic, LeMars South Winneshiek, Calmar 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- vs. North Fayette Valley Sept. 4 -- at Saint Ansgar Sept. 11 -- at Nashua-Plainfield Sept. 18 -- vs. West Hancock, Britt Sept. 25 -- at Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg Oct. 2 -- vs. Postville Oct. 9 -- at Wapsie Valley, Fairbank Oct. 16 -- at MFL MarMac Oct. 23 -- vs. Starmont Southwest Valley 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- vs. Central Decatur, Leon Sept. 4 -- at Red Oak Sept. 11 -- at Shenandoah Sept. 18 -- vs. Nodaway Valley Sept. 25 -- vs. AHSTW Oct. 2 -- at St. Albert, Council Bluffs Oct. 9 -- at Tri-Center, Neola Oct. 16 -- vs. Sidney Oct. 23 -- at Riverside, Oakland St. Albert, Council Bluffs 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- at Treynor Sept. 4 -- vs. Logan-Magnolia Sept. 11 -- at Earlham Sept. 18 -- vs. Lawton-Bronson Sept. 25 -- at Riverside, Oakland Oct. 2 -- vs. Southwest Valley Oct. 9 -- at AHSTW Oct. 16 -- vs. Tri-Center, Neola Oct. 23 -- at Sidney St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- at Eagle Grove Sept. 4 -- vs. Clarion-Goldfield-Dows Sept. 11 -- vs. Ogden Sept. 18 -- at Madrid Sept. 25 -- vs. North Union Oct. 2 -- at West Hancock, Britt Oct. 9 -- vs. Manson Northwest Webster Oct. 16 -- at Alta/Aurelia Oct. 23 -- vs. Bishop Garrigan, Algona Starmont 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- at Maquoketa Valley, Delhi Sept. 4 -- vs. Edgewood-Colesburg Sept. 11 -- vs. North Linn, Troy Mills Sept. 18 -- at East Buchanan, Winthrop Sept. 25 -- at Postville Oct. 2 -- vs. Wapsie Valley, Fairbank Oct. 9 -- at MFL MarMac Oct. 16 -- vs. Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg Oct. 23 -- at South Winneshiek, Calmar Tri-Center, Neola 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- at IKM-Manning Sept. 4 -- vs. Underwood Sept. 11 -- vs. Missouri Valley Sept. 18 -- at Logan-Magnolia Sept. 25 -- at Sidney Oct. 2 -- vs. Riverside, Oakland Oct. 9 -- vs. Southwest Valley Oct. 16 -- at St. Albert, Council Bluffs Oct. 23 -- vs. AHSTW Wapello 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- vs. Mediapolis Sept. 4 -- at Louisa-Muscatine Sept. 11 -- vs. Sigourney-Keota Sept. 18 -- at Durant Sept. 25 -- vs. Highland, Riverside Oct. 2 -- at Regina, Iowa City Oct. 9 -- at Columbus Community, Columbus Junction Oct. 16 -- vs. North Cedar, Stanwood Oct. 23 -- vs. Lisbon Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- at Denver Sept. 4 -- at East Buchanan, Winthrop Sept. 11 -- vs. Columbus Catholic, Waterloo Sept. 18 -- vs. Belle Plaine Sept. 25 -- at MFL MarMac Oct. 2 -- at Starmont Oct. 9 -- vs. South Winneshiek, Calmar Oct. 16 -- vs. Postville Oct. 23 -- at Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg Wayne, Corydon 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- vs. Cardinal, Eldon Sept. 4 -- at Central Decatur, Leon Sept. 11 -- at Colfax-Mingo Sept. 18 -- vs. Pekin Sept. 25 -- at Woodward Academy Oct. 2 -- at Madrid Oct. 9 -- vs. Nodaway Valley Oct. 16 -- vs. Ogden Oct. 23 -- at Earlham West Fork, Sheffield 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- vs. Belmond-Klemme Sept. 4 -- at North Union Sept. 11 -- at Hampton-Dumont-CAL Sept. 18 -- vs. Central Springs Sept. 25 -- vs. Newman Catholic, Mason City Oct. 2 -- at Saint Ansgar Oct. 9 -- vs. Nashua-Plainfield Oct. 16 -- at Lake Mills Oct. 23 -- vs. North Butler West Hancock, Britt 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- vs. Garner-Hayfield-Ventura Sept. 4 -- at Forest City Sept. 11 -- vs. Belmond-Klemme Sept. 18 -- at South Winneshiek, Calmar Sept. 25 -- vs. Bishop Garrigan, Algona Oct. 2 -- vs. St. Edmond, Fort Dodge Oct. 9 -- at Alta/Aurelia Oct. 16 -- vs. North Union Oct. 23 -- at Manson Northwest Webster West Monona 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- at Sidney Sept. 4 -- vs. Riverside, Oakland Sept. 11 -- vs. MVAOCOU Sept. 18 -- at MMCRU Sept. 25 -- vs. Ridge View Oct. 2 -- at IKM-Manning Oct. 9 -- vs. Westwood, Sloan Oct. 16 -- at Logan-Magnolia Oct. 23 -- at Woodbury Central, Moville Westwood, Sloan 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- vs. MVAOCOU Sept. 4 -- at Akron-Westfield Sept. 11 -- vs. Riverside, Oakland Sept. 18 -- at Missouri Valley Sept. 25 -- vs. Logan-Magnolia Oct. 2 -- at Woodbury Central, Moville Oct. 9 -- at West Monona Oct. 16 -- vs. IKM-Manning Oct. 23 -- vs. Ridge View Woodbury Central, Moville 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- at Lawton-Bronson Sept. 4 -- vs. Treynor Sept. 11 -- at Akron-Westfield Sept. 18 -- vs. Gehlen Catholic, LeMars Sept. 25 -- at IKM-Manning Oct. 2 -- vs. Westwood, Sloan Oct. 9 -- at Logan-Magnolia Oct. 16 -- vs. Ridge View Oct. 23 -- vs. West Monona Woodward Academy 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- at Southeast Valley Sept. 4 -- vs. Colfax-Mingo Sept. 11 -- at Woodward-Granger Sept. 18 -- vs. Eagle Grove Sept. 25 -- vs. Wayne, Corydon Oct. 2 -- at Earlham Oct. 9 -- at Ogden Oct. 16 -- vs. Madrid Oct. 23 -- at Nodaway Valley

EIGHT-PLAYER AGWSR, Ackley 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- vs. Central City Sept. 4 -- at Northwood-Kensett Sept. 11 -- at Clarksville Sept. 18 -- vs. Janesville Sept. 25 -- at Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction Oct. 2 -- vs. North Iowa, Buffalo Center Oct. 9 -- at Rockford Oct. 16 -- vs. Tripoli Oct. 23 -- at Riceville Ar-We-Va, Westside 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- at West Bend-Mallard Sept. 4 -- vs. St. Mary's, Remsen Sept. 11 -- vs. Coon Rapids-Bayard Sept. 18 -- at Audubon Sept. 25 -- vs. Woodbine Oct. 2 -- at Glidden-Ralston Oct. 9 -- vs. Boyer Valley, Dunlap Oct. 16 -- at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton Oct. 23 -- vs. West Harrison, Mondamin Audubon 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- at St. Mary's, Remsen Sept. 4 -- at Newell-Fonda Sept. 11 -- vs. Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton Sept. 18 -- vs. Ar-We-Va, Westside Sept. 25 -- at West Harrison, Mondamin Oct. 2 -- at Boyer Valley, Dunlap Oct. 9 -- vs. Glidden-Ralston Oct. 16 -- at Coon Rapids-Bayard Oct. 23 -- vs. Woodbine B-G-M, Brooklyn 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- at New London Sept. 4 -- vs. Collins-Maxwell Sept. 11 -- at Baxter Sept. 18 -- at H-L-V, Victor Sept. 25 -- vs. Gladbrook-Reinbeck Oct. 2 -- vs. GMG, Garwin Oct. 9 -- at Iowa Valley, Marengo Oct. 16 -- vs. Colo-Nesco Oct. 23 -- vs. Meskwaki Settlement School Baxter 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- vs. Meskwaki Settlement School Sept. 4 -- at Iowa Valley, Marengo Sept. 11 -- vs. B-G-M, Brooklyn Sept. 18 -- at Collins-Maxwell Sept. 25 -- vs. Moravia Oct. 2 -- at H-L-V, Victor Oct. 9 -- vs. Gladbrook-Reinbeck Oct. 16 -- at GMG, Garwin Oct. 23 -- vs. Colo-Nesco Bedford 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- at Mormon Trail, Garden Grove Sept. 4 -- vs. Seymour/Moulton-Udell Sept. 11 -- vs. Fremont-Mills, Tabor Sept. 18 -- at CAM, Anita Sept. 25 -- vs. Stanton-Essex Oct. 2 -- at Lenox Oct. 9 -- vs. East Mills Oct. 16 -- at Griswold Oct. 23 -- vs. East Union, Afton Boyer Valley, Dunlap 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- at River Valley, Correctionville Sept. 4 -- vs. West Bend-Mallard Sept. 11 -- vs. Glidden-Ralston Sept. 18 -- at Woodbine Sept. 25 -- at Coon Rapids-Bayard Oct. 2 -- vs. Audubon Oct. 9 -- at Ar-We-Va, Westside Oct. 16 -- vs. West Harrison, Mondamin Oct. 23 -- at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton CAM, Anita 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- vs. Grand View Christian Sept. 4 -- at Martensdale-St. Marys Sept. 11 -- at Griswold Sept. 18 -- vs. Bedford Sept. 25 -- vs. East Union, Afton Oct. 2 -- at East Mills Oct. 9 -- at Lenox Oct. 16 -- vs. Fremont-Mills, Tabor Oct. 23 -- vs. Stanton-Essex Central City 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- at AGWSR, Ackley Sept. 4 -- vs. Central, Elkader Sept. 11 -- at Springville Sept. 18 -- at Easton Valley Sept. 25 -- vs. Don Bosco, Gilbertville Oct. 2 -- vs. Kee, Lansing Oct. 9 -- at Dunkerton Oct. 16 -- at Midland, Wyoming Oct. 23 -- vs. West Central, Maynard Central, Elkader 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- at Easton Valley Sept. 4 -- at Central City Sept. 11 -- vs. Kee, Lansing Sept. 18 -- vs. Springville Sept. 25 -- at Midland, Wyoming Oct. 2 -- at Don Bosco, Gilbertville Oct. 9 -- vs. West Central, Maynard Oct. 16 -- vs. Dunkerton Oct. 23 -- at Northwood-Kensett Clarksville 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- vs. Riceville Sept. 4 -- at Rockford Sept. 11 -- vs. AGWSR, Ackley Sept. 18 -- vs. Northwood-Kensett Sept. 25 -- at Springville Oct. 2 -- at Janesville Oct. 9 -- vs. Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction Oct. 16 -- at North Iowa, Buffalo Center Oct. 23 -- vs. Tripoli Collins-Maxwell 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- at H-L-V, Victor Sept. 4 -- at B-G-M, Brooklyn Sept. 11 -- vs. GMG, Garwin Sept. 18 -- vs. Baxter Sept. 25 -- at Colo-Nesco Oct. 2 -- at Gladbrook-Reinbeck Oct. 9 -- vs. Meskwaki Settlement School Oct. 16 -- vs. Iowa Valley, Marengo Oct. 23 -- at English Valleys, North English Colo-Nesco 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- vs. Gladbrook-Reinbeck Sept. 4 -- at GMG, Garwin Sept. 11 -- vs. Iowa Valley, Marengo Sept. 18 -- at Tri-County, Thornburg Sept. 25 -- vs. Collins-Maxwell Oct. 2 -- at Meskwaki Settlement School Oct. 9 -- vs. H-L-V, Victor Oct. 16 -- at B-G-M, Brooklyn Oct. 23 -- at Baxter Coon Rapids-Bayard 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- at Harris-Lake Park Sept. 4 -- vs. G-T/R-A Sept. 11 -- at Ar-We-Va, Westside Sept. 18 -- at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton Sept. 25 -- vs. Boyer Valley, Dunlap Oct. 2 -- vs. West Harrison, Mondamin Oct. 9 -- at Woodbine Oct. 16 -- vs. Audubon Oct. 23 -- vs. Glidden-Ralston Don Bosco, Gilbertville 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- vs. Midland, Wyoming Sept. 4 -- at Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction Sept. 11 -- at West Central, Maynard Sept. 18 -- vs. Dunkerton Sept. 25 -- at Central City Oct. 2 -- vs. Central, Elkader Oct. 9 -- vs. Springville Oct. 16 -- at Easton Valley Oct. 23 -- vs. Kee, Lansing Dunkerton 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- at Kee, Lansing Sept. 4 -- vs. Springville Sept. 11 -- vs. Midland, Wyoming Sept. 18 -- at Don Bosco, Gilbertville Sept. 25 -- at West Central, Maynard Oct. 2 -- vs. Rockford Oct. 9 -- vs. Central City Oct. 16 -- at Central, Elkader Oct. 23 -- vs. Easton Valley East Mills 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- at Lamoni Sept. 4 -- vs. Murray Sept. 11 -- at Lenox Sept. 18 -- at Stanton-Essex Sept. 25 -- vs. Fremont-Mills, Tabor Oct. 2 -- vs. CAM, Anita Oct. 9 -- at Bedford Oct. 16 -- at East Union, Afton Oct. 23 -- vs. Griswold East Union, Afton 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- vs. Murray Sept. 4 -- vs. Mormon Trail, Garden Grove Sept. 11 -- at Stanton-Essex Sept. 18 -- vs. Lenox Sept. 25 -- at CAM, Anita Oct. 2 -- vs. Fremont-Mills, Tabor Oct. 9 -- at Griswold Oct. 16 -- vs. East Mills Oct. 23 -- at Bedford Easton Valley 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- vs. Central, Elkader Sept. 4 -- vs. West Central, Maynard Sept. 11 -- at Janesville Sept. 18 -- vs. Central City Sept. 25 -- at Kee, Lansing Oct. 2 -- at Springville Oct. 9 -- vs. Midland, Wyoming Oct. 16 -- vs. Don Bosco, Gilbertville Oct. 23 -- at Dunkerton English Valleys, North English 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- at WACO, Wayland Sept. 4 -- vs. New London Sept. 11 -- vs. Lone Tree Sept. 18 -- at Moravia Sept. 25 -- at Tri-County, Thornburg Oct. 2 -- vs. Montezuma Oct. 9 -- vs. Twin Cedars, Bussey Oct. 16 -- at Winfield-Mt. Union Oct. 23 -- vs. Collins-Maxwell Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- vs. Newell-Fonda Sept. 4 -- at Kingsley-Pierson Sept. 11 -- at Audubon Sept. 18 -- vs. Coon Rapids-Bayard Sept. 25 -- vs. Glidden-Ralston Oct. 2 -- at Woodbine Oct. 9 -- at West Harrison, Mondamin Oct. 16 -- vs. Ar-We-Va, Westside Oct. 23 -- vs. Boyer Valley, Dunlap Fremont-Mills, Tabor 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- vs. Southeast Warren, Liberty Center Sept. 4 -- vs. Lamoni Sept. 11 -- at Bedford Sept. 18 -- vs. Griswold Sept. 25 -- at East Mills Oct. 2 -- at East Union, Afton Oct. 9 -- vs. Stanton-Essex Oct. 16 -- at CAM, Anita Oct. 23 -- vs. Lenox G-T/R-A 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- vs. Glidden-Ralston Sept. 4 -- at Coon Rapids-Bayard Sept. 11 -- at West Bend-Mallard Sept. 18 -- vs. Siouxland Christian Sept. 25 -- at River Valley, Correctionville Oct. 2 -- vs. Harris-Lake Park Oct. 9 -- at St. Mary's, Remsen Oct. 16 -- at Kingsley-Pierson Oct. 23 -- vs. Newell-Fonda Gladbrook-Reinbeck 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- at Colo-Nesco Sept. 4 -- at Montezuma Sept. 11 -- vs. Meskwaki Settlement School Sept. 18 -- vs. Iowa Valley, Marengo Sept. 25 -- at B-G-M, Brooklyn Oct. 2 -- vs. Collins-Maxwell Oct. 9 -- at Baxter Oct. 16 -- at H-L-V, Victor Oct. 23 -- vs. GMG, Garwin Glidden-Ralston 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- at G-T/R-A Sept. 4 -- vs. Harris-Lake Park Sept. 11 -- at Boyer Valley, Dunlap Sept. 18 -- vs. West Harrison, Mondamin Sept. 25 -- at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton Oct. 2 -- vs. Ar-We-Va, Westside Oct. 9 -- at Audubon Oct. 16 -- vs. Woodbine Oct. 23 -- at Coon Rapids-Bayard GMG, Garwin 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- vs. Iowa Valley, Marengo Sept. 4 -- vs. Colo-Nesco Sept. 11 -- at Collins-Maxwell Sept. 18 -- at Meskwaki Settlement School Sept. 25 -- vs. H-L-V, Victor Oct. 2 -- at B-G-M, Brooklyn Oct. 9 -- at Lone Tree Oct. 16 -- vs. Baxter Oct. 23 -- at Gladbrook-Reinbeck Grand View Christian 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- at CAM, Anita Sept. 4 -- vs. Griswold Sept. 11 -- at Seymour/Moulton-Udell Sept. 18 -- vs. Lamoni Sept. 25 -- at Murray Oct. 2 -- vs. Mormon Trail, Garden Grove Oct. 9 -- at Martensdale-St. Marys Oct. 16 -- vs. Southeast Warren, Liberty Center Oct. 23 -- at Melcher-Dallas Griswold 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- vs. Melcher-Dallas Sept. 4 -- at Grand View Christian Sept. 11 -- vs. CAM, Anita Sept. 18 -- at Fremont-Mills, Tabor Sept. 25 -- vs. Lenox Oct. 2 -- at Stanton-Essex Oct. 9 -- vs. East Union, Afton Oct. 16 -- vs. Bedford Oct. 23 -- at East Mills H-L-V, Victor 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- vs. Collins-Maxwell Sept. 4 -- at Meskwaki Settlement School Sept. 11 -- vs. WACO, Wayland Sept. 18 -- vs. B-G-M, Brooklyn Sept. 25 -- at GMG, Garwin Oct. 2 -- vs. Baxter Oct. 9 -- at Colo-Nesco Oct. 16 -- vs. Gladbrook-Reinbeck Oct. 23 -- at Iowa Valley, Marengo Harris-Lake Park 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- vs. Coon Rapids-Bayard Sept. 4 -- at Glidden-Ralston Sept. 11 -- at Newell-Fonda Sept. 18 -- vs. St. Mary's, Remsen Sept. 25 -- vs. Kingsley-Pierson Oct. 2 -- at G-T/R-A Oct. 9 -- at West Bend-Mallard Oct. 16 -- vs. River Valley, Correctionville Oct. 23 -- vs. Siouxland Christian Iowa Valley, Marengo 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- at GMG, Garwin Sept. 4 -- vs. Baxter Sept. 11 -- at Colo-Nesco Sept. 18 -- at Gladbrook-Reinbeck Sept. 25 -- vs. Meskwaki Settlement School Oct. 2 -- at Winfield-Mt. Union Oct. 9 -- vs. B-G-M, Brooklyn Oct. 16 -- at Collins-Maxwell Oct. 23 -- vs. H-L-V, Victor Janesville 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- vs. Northwood-Kensett Sept. 4 -- at Riceville Sept. 11 -- vs. Easton Valley Sept. 18 -- at AGWSR, Ackley Sept. 25 -- at North Iowa, Buffalo Center Oct. 2 -- vs. Clarksville Oct. 9 -- at Tripoli Oct. 16 -- vs. Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction Oct. 23 -- vs. Rockford Kee, Lansing 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- vs. Dunkerton Sept. 4 -- at Midland, Wyoming Sept. 11 -- at Central, Elkader Sept. 18 -- vs. West Central, Maynard Sept. 25 -- vs. Easton Valley Oct. 2 -- at Central City Oct. 9 -- at North Iowa, Buffalo Center Oct. 16 -- vs. Springville Oct. 23 -- at Don Bosco, Gilbertville Kingsley-Pierson 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- vs. Woodbine Sept. 4 -- vs. Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton Sept. 11 -- at Siouxland Christian Sept. 18 -- vs. West Bend-Mallard Sept. 25 -- at Harris-Lake Park Oct. 2 -- vs. River Valley, Correctionville Oct. 9 -- at Newell-Fonda Oct. 16 -- vs. G-T/R-A Oct. 23 -- at St. Mary's, Remsen Lamoni 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- vs. East Mills Sept. 4 -- at Fremont-Mills, Tabor Sept. 11 -- vs. Martensdale-St. Marys Sept. 18 -- at Grand View Christian Sept. 25 -- at Mormon Trail, Garden Grove Oct. 2 -- vs. Murray Oct. 9 -- at Seymour/Moulton-Udell Oct. 16 -- vs. Melcher-Dallas Oct. 23 -- at Southeast Warren, Liberty Center Lenox 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- vs. Martensdale-St. Marys Sept. 4 -- at Melcher-Dallas Sept. 11 -- vs. East Mills Sept. 18 -- at East Union, Afton Sept. 25 -- at Griswold Oct. 2 -- vs. Bedford Oct. 9 -- vs. CAM, Anita Oct. 16 -- at Stanton-Essex Oct. 23 -- at Fremont-Mills, Tabor Lone Tree 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- vs. Winfield-Mt. Union Sept. 4 -- vs. Tri-County, Thornburg Sept. 11 -- at English Valleys, North English Sept. 18 -- vs. Twin Cedars, Bussey Sept. 25 -- at WACO, Wayland Oct. 2 -- vs. New London Oct. 9 -- vs. GMG, Garwin Oct. 16 -- at Moravia Oct. 23 -- at Montezuma Martensdale-St. Marys 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- at Lenox Sept. 4 -- vs. CAM, Anita Sept. 11 -- at Lamoni Sept. 18 -- vs. Seymour/Moulton-Udell Sept. 25 -- vs. Melcher-Dallas Oct. 2 -- at Southeast Warren, Liberty Center Oct. 9 -- vs. Grand View Christian Oct. 16 -- at Mormon Trail, Garden Grove Oct. 23 -- vs. Murray Melcher-Dallas 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- at Griswold Sept. 4 -- vs. Lenox Sept. 11 -- at Mormon Trail, Garden Grove Sept. 18 -- vs. Murray Sept. 25 -- at Martensdale-St. Marys Oct. 2 -- vs. Seymour/Moulton-Udell Oct. 9 -- vs. Southeast Warren, Liberty Center Oct. 16 -- at Lamoni Oct. 23 -- vs. Grand View Christian Meskwaki Settlement School 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- at Baxter Sept. 4 -- vs. H-L-V, Victor Sept. 11 -- at Gladbrook-Reinbeck Sept. 18 -- vs. GMG, Garwin Sept. 25 -- at Iowa Valley, Marengo Oct. 2 -- vs. Colo-Nesco Oct. 9 -- at Collins-Maxwell Oct. 16 -- vs. Twin Cedars, Bussey Oct. 23 -- at B-G-M, Brooklyn Midland, Wyoming 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- at Don Bosco, Gilbertville Sept. 4 -- vs. Kee, Lansing Sept. 11 -- at Dunkerton Sept. 18 -- at Tripoli Sept. 25 -- vs. Central, Elkader Oct. 2 -- vs. West Central, Maynard Oct. 9 -- at Easton Valley Oct. 16 -- vs. Central City Oct. 23 -- at Springville Montezuma 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- at Tri-County, Thornburg Sept. 4 -- vs. Gladbrook-Reinbeck Sept. 11 -- at Twin Cedars, Bussey Sept. 18 -- vs. Winfield-Mt. Union Sept. 25 -- at New London Oct. 2 -- at English Valleys, North English Oct. 9 -- vs. Moravia Oct. 16 -- at WACO, Wayland Oct. 23 -- vs. Lone Tree Moravia 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- vs. Twin Cedars, Bussey Sept. 4 -- at Winfield-Mt. Union Sept. 11 -- vs. New London Sept. 18 -- vs. English Valleys, North English Sept. 25 -- at Baxter Oct. 2 -- vs. WACO, Wayland Oct. 9 -- at Montezuma Oct. 16 -- vs. Lone Tree Oct. 23 -- at Tri-County, Thornburg Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- vs. Bedford Sept. 4 -- at East Union, Afton Sept. 11 -- vs. Melcher-Dallas Sept. 18 -- at Southeast Warren, Liberty Center Sept. 25 -- vs. Lamoni Oct. 2 -- at Grand View Christian Oct. 9 -- at Murray Oct. 16 -- vs. Martensdale-St. Marys Oct. 23 -- at Seymour/Moulton-Udell Murray 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- at East Union, Afton Sept. 4 -- at East Mills Sept. 11 -- vs. Southeast Warren, Liberty Center Sept. 18 -- at Melcher-Dallas Sept. 25 -- vs. Grand View Christian Oct. 2 -- at Lamoni Oct. 9 -- vs. Mormon Trail, Garden Grove Oct. 16 -- vs. Seymour/Moulton-Udell Oct. 23 -- at Martensdale-St. Marys New London 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- vs. B-G-M, Brooklyn Sept. 4 -- at English Valleys, North English Sept. 11 -- at Moravia Sept. 18 -- vs. WACO, Wayland Sept. 25 -- vs. Montezuma Oct. 2 -- at Lone Tree Oct. 9 -- vs. Winfield-Mt. Union Oct. 16 -- vs. Tri-County, Thornburg Oct. 23 -- at Twin Cedars, Bussey Newell-Fonda 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton Sept. 4 -- vs. Audubon Sept. 11 -- vs. Harris-Lake Park Sept. 18 -- at River Valley, Correctionville Sept. 25 -- vs. West Bend-Mallard Oct. 2 -- at Siouxland Christian Oct. 9 -- vs. Kingsley-Pierson Oct. 16 -- vs. St. Mary's, Remsen Oct. 23 -- at G-T/R-A North Iowa, Buffalo Center 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- vs. Rockford Sept. 4 -- vs. Tripoli Sept. 11 -- at Northwood-Kensett Sept. 18 -- at Riceville Sept. 25 -- vs. Janesville Oct. 2 -- at AGWSR, Ackley Oct. 9 -- vs. Kee, Lansing Oct. 16 -- vs. Clarksville Oct. 23 -- at Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction Northwood-Kensett 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- at Janesville Sept. 4 -- vs. AGWSR, Ackley Sept. 11 -- vs. North Iowa, Buffalo Center Sept. 18 -- at Clarksville Sept. 25 -- vs. Tripoli Oct. 2 -- at Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction Oct. 9 -- at Riceville Oct. 16 -- vs. Rockford Oct. 23 -- vs. Central, Elkader Riceville 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- at Clarksville Sept. 4 -- vs. Janesville Sept. 11 -- at Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction Sept. 18 -- vs. North Iowa, Buffalo Center Sept. 25 -- at Rockford Oct. 2 -- at Tripoli Oct. 9 -- vs. Northwood-Kensett Oct. 16 -- at West Central, Maynard Oct. 23 -- vs. AGWSR, Ackley River Valley, Correctionville 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- vs. Boyer Valley, Dunlap Sept. 4 -- at West Harrison, Mondamin Sept. 11 -- at St. Mary's, Remsen Sept. 18 -- vs. Newell-Fonda Sept. 25 -- vs. G-T/R-A Oct. 2 -- at Kingsley-Pierson Oct. 9 -- vs. Siouxland Christian Oct. 16 -- at Harris-Lake Park Oct. 23 -- at West Bend-Mallard Rockford 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- at North Iowa, Buffalo Center Sept. 4 -- vs. Clarksville Sept. 11 -- at Tripoli Sept. 18 -- vs. Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction Sept. 25 -- vs. Riceville Oct. 2 -- at Dunkerton Oct. 9 -- vs. AGWSR, Ackley Oct. 16 -- at Northwood-Kensett Oct. 23 -- at Janesville Seymour/Moulton-Udell 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- vs. Stanton-Essex Sept. 4 -- at Bedford Sept. 11 -- vs. Grand View Christian Sept. 18 -- at Martensdale-St. Marys Sept. 25 -- vs. Southeast Warren, Liberty Center Oct. 2 -- at Melcher-Dallas Oct. 9 -- vs. Lamoni Oct. 16 -- at Murray Oct. 23 -- vs. Mormon Trail, Garden Grove Siouxland Christian 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- vs. West Harrison, Mondamin Sept. 4 -- at Woodbine Sept. 11 -- vs. Kingsley-Pierson Sept. 18 -- at G-T/R-A Sept. 25 -- at St. Mary's, Remsen Oct. 2 -- vs. Newell-Fonda Oct. 9 -- at River Valley, Correctionville Oct. 16 -- vs. West Bend-Mallard Oct. 23 -- at Harris-Lake Park Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- at Fremont-Mills, Tabor Sept. 4 -- vs. Stanton-Essex Sept. 11 -- at Murray Sept. 18 -- vs. Mormon Trail, Garden Grove Sept. 25 -- at Seymour/Moulton-Udell Oct. 2 -- vs. Martensdale-St. Marys Oct. 9 -- at Melcher-Dallas Oct. 16 -- at Grand View Christian Oct. 23 -- vs. Lamoni Springville 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- at West Central, Maynard Sept. 4 -- at Dunkerton Sept. 11 -- vs. Central City Sept. 18 -- at Central, Elkader Sept. 25 -- vs. Clarksville Oct. 2 -- vs. Easton Valley Oct. 9 -- at Don Bosco, Gilbertville Oct. 16 -- at Kee, Lansing Oct. 23 -- vs. Midland, Wyoming St. Mary's, Remsen 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- vs. Audubon Sept. 4 -- at Ar-We-Va, Westside Sept. 11 -- vs. River Valley, Correctionville Sept. 18 -- at Harris-Lake Park Sept. 25 -- vs. Siouxland Christian Oct. 2 -- at West Bend-Mallard Oct. 9 -- vs. G-T/R-A Oct. 16 -- at Newell-Fonda Oct. 23 -- vs. Kingsley-Pierson Stanton-Essex 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- at Seymour/Moulton-Udell Sept. 4 -- at Southeast Warren, Liberty Center Sept. 11 -- vs. East Union, Afton Sept. 18 -- vs. East Mills Sept. 25 -- at Bedford Oct. 2 -- vs. Griswold Oct. 9 -- at Fremont-Mills, Tabor Oct. 16 -- vs. Lenox Oct. 23 -- at CAM, Anita Tri-County, Thornburg 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- vs. Montezuma Sept. 4 -- at Lone Tree Sept. 11 -- at Winfield-Mt. Union Sept. 18 -- vs. Colo-Nesco Sept. 25 -- vs. English Valleys, North English Oct. 2 -- at Twin Cedars, Bussey Oct. 9 -- vs. WACO, Wayland Oct. 16 -- at New London Oct. 23 -- vs. Moravia Tripoli 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- vs. Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction Sept. 4 -- at North Iowa, Buffalo Center Sept. 11 -- vs. Rockford Sept. 18 -- vs. Midland, Wyoming Sept. 25 -- at Northwood-Kensett Oct. 2 -- vs. Riceville Oct. 9 -- vs. Janesville Oct. 16 -- at AGWSR, Ackley Oct. 23 -- at Clarksville Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- at Tripoli Sept. 4 -- vs. Don Bosco, Gilbertville Sept. 11 -- vs. Riceville Sept. 18 -- at Rockford Sept. 25 -- vs. AGWSR, Ackley Oct. 2 -- vs. Northwood-Kensett Oct. 9 -- at Clarksville Oct. 16 -- at Janesville Oct. 23 -- vs. North Iowa, Buffalo Center Twin Cedars, Bussey 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- at Moravia Sept. 4 -- at WACO, Wayland Sept. 11 -- vs. Montezuma Sept. 18 -- at Lone Tree Sept. 25 -- vs. Winfield-Mt. Union Oct. 2 -- vs. Tri-County, Thornburg Oct. 9 -- at English Valleys, North English Oct. 16 -- at Meskwaki Settlement School Oct. 23 -- vs. New London WACO, Wayland 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- vs. English Valleys, North English Sept. 4 -- vs. Twin Cedars, Bussey Sept. 11 -- at H-L-V, Victor Sept. 18 -- at New London Sept. 25 -- vs. Lone Tree Oct. 2 -- at Moravia Oct. 9 -- at Tri-County, Thornburg Oct. 16 -- vs. Montezuma Oct. 23 -- at Winfield-Mt. Union West Bend-Mallard 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- vs. Ar-We-Va, Westside Sept. 4 -- at Boyer Valley, Dunlap Sept. 11 -- vs. G-T/R-A Sept. 18 -- at Kingsley-Pierson Sept. 25 -- at Newell-Fonda Oct. 2 -- vs. St. Mary's, Remsen Oct. 9 -- vs. Harris-Lake Park Oct. 16 -- at Siouxland Christian Oct. 23 -- vs. River Valley, Correctionville West Central, Maynard 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- vs. Springville Sept. 4 -- at Easton Valley Sept. 11 -- vs. Don Bosco, Gilbertville Sept. 18 -- at Kee, Lansing Sept. 25 -- vs. Dunkerton Oct. 2 -- at Midland, Wyoming Oct. 9 -- at Central, Elkader Oct. 16 -- vs. Riceville Oct. 23 -- at Central City West Harrison, Mondamin 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- at Siouxland Christian Sept. 4 -- vs. River Valley, Correctionville Sept. 11 -- vs. Woodbine Sept. 18 -- at Glidden-Ralston Sept. 25 -- vs. Audubon Oct. 2 -- at Coon Rapids-Bayard Oct. 9 -- vs. Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton Oct. 16 -- at Boyer Valley, Dunlap Oct. 23 -- at Ar-We-Va, Westside Winfield-Mt. Union 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- at Lone Tree Sept. 4 -- vs. Moravia Sept. 11 -- vs. Tri-County, Thornburg Sept. 18 -- at Montezuma Sept. 25 -- at Twin Cedars, Bussey Oct. 2 -- vs. Iowa Valley, Marengo Oct. 9 -- at New London Oct. 16 -- vs. English Valleys, North English Oct. 23 -- vs. WACO, Wayland Woodbine 2020 Schedule: Aug. 28 -- at Kingsley-Pierson Sept. 4 -- vs. Siouxland Christian Sept. 11 -- at West Harrison, Mondamin Sept. 18 -- vs. Boyer Valley, Dunlap Sept. 25 -- at Ar-We-Va, Westside Oct. 2 -- vs. Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton Oct. 9 -- vs. Coon Rapids-Bayard Oct. 16 -- at Glidden-Ralston Oct. 23 -- at Audubon