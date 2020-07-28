Iowa State Softball Recap: Day One

The Bettendorf Bulldogs Softball team ran into one of the top teams in Iowa as Fort Dodge beat the Bulldogs 7-0 in their State quarterfinal game.

The PV Spartans Softball team lost to Cedar Rapids Kennedy 10-4 at the State Tournament.

The North Scott Lady Lancers won 11-0 in 5 innings against Charles City. This moves the Lancers into the State semifinals against Carlisle; the very team who beat them in the State Championship just a year ago.

The Muscatine Muskies capitalized on their first trip to State in 7 years with a 3-1 victory over defending state champions West Des Moines Valley. It was their first win in the tournament since 2001.

Day Two of the State Tournament features Underwood vs. Louisa-Muscatine and Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley vs. Davenport Assumption.

