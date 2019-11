Defensive linemen A.J. Epenesa and Chauncey Golston, along with head coach Kirk Ferentz, discuss the secret to the unit's success this season.

"The way we practice and the tempo we practice, I mean we're tackling, we're hitting, we're flying around and playing hard," said junior defensive end A.J. Epenesa. "That's the mentality of our defense. Bend don't break, you've heard that a million times. Don't ask who started the fire, just put it out.