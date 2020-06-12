Jake Timm named new Head Coach for Assumption Girl’s Basketball

Assumption High School is pleased to announce the appointment of Jake Timm as the new head girls basketball coach at AHS. Timm, an instructor in Social Studies, has spent the past four season assisting the Knights’ boys basketball program as the head sophomore coach and assistant varsity coach.

A native of Mt. Vernon, Iowa, Timm is a 2016 graduate of Coe College, where he was a two-time All-Iowa Conference performer. He was also first team all-state selection in 2012 at Mt. Vernon High School, where he starred for his father Ed Timm, a longtime educator and coach.

In addition to coaching basketball, Timm has served as the Head Boys Tennis Coach for the past 2 seasons, and has assisted the Knights’ football program in various capacities over the past four seasons.

Timm replaces Katelyn McNamara, who led the Knights’ to three state tournament appearances in her four seasons as head coach of the program.

“I’d like to thank Athletic Director Wade King for the opportunity to lead the Lady Knights. I would also like to thank (Boys Basketball) Coach Matt Fitzpatrick for allowing me to learn under his tenure with the boys program,” Timm said. “I am excited to carry on the great tradition of Lady Knights basketball and to continue to build on the success that Coach McNamara has established in the last four years at Assumption.”