Kewanee Sends Seniors off with a Wiffle Ball Game for Charity

IT WAS A BIT OF DIFFERENT SOUND TODAY IN KEWANEE.

AS THESE BOILERMAKERS TRADED IN THEIR BASEBALLS TO PUT ON A WIFFLE BALL GAME.

“EVEN THOUGH IT’S NOT A REAL BASEBALL GAME, IT SURE DOES FEEL LIKE IT… I MEAN WE ALL HAVE THE… WE WERE ALL TALKING, WE ALL HAVE TO PREGAME NERVES.”

GIVING KEWANEE SENIOR A CHANCE TO PLAY WITH THEIR TEAMMATES ONE LAST TIME — SINCE THEIR SEASON WAS TAKEN AWAY DUE TO COVID-19.

“IT MEANS A LOT, NOT JUST ME, BUT ALL OF US. JUST AGAIN THE GAME WE LOVE AND WE’VE PLAYED SINCE WE WERE FIVE OR SIX.”

“THEY’VE ALL BEEN EXCITED, CUZ THEIR SENIOR YEAR I THINK THEY WE’RE SUPPOSE TO BE A POWERFUL TEAM, SO THIS IS A GOOD CHANCE FOR THEM TO SHOW OUT.”

GETTING TO PLAY INFRONT OF A CROWED — ONE LAST TIME — AND FOR A GOOD CAUSE –TAKING DONATIONS TO BE ABLE TO GIVE TO THE LOCAL FOOD PANTRY

” WE’RE NOT ONLY PLAYING THE GAME WE LOVE, BUT WE’RE ALSO ABLE TO GIVE IT BACK TO THE COMMUNITY, AND HAVE A POSITIVE IMPACT IN A TIME OF NEED, WHEN EVERYBODY NEEDS THAT POSITIVE OUTLOOK ON THINGS. SO THIS IS THE ONE POSITIVE WE CAN GIVE BACK TO.”

SO FOR TONIGHT IN KEWANEE THEY WERE ABLE TO TAKE A SIMPLE GAME OF WIFFLE BALL AND TURN IT INTO SO MUCH MORE.