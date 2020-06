"WELL IT LOOKS LIKE GOOD NEWS IN THE STATE OF IOWA FOR HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL AND SOFTBALL, AS THE NEWS CAME DOWN FROM THE GOVERNORS OFFICE THAT THEY CAN RETURN TO PLAY AS OF JUNE. WE CAME OVER HERE TO ASSUMPTION TO CATCH UP WITH A FEW OF THEIR SOFTBALL PLAYERS AND THIS IS WHAT THEY HAD TO SAY ABOUT THE GOOD NEWS."

"YEAH, IT'S GREAT FEELING, I'M SO EXCITED, I'VE BEEN WAITING FOR THIS NEWS SENSE THE STATE CLOSED DOWN."