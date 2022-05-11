The Kwik Star Criterium is now part of the Illinois Cup series.

For over ten years, the Illinois Cup has showcased the best races in Illinois and surrounding areas. This year’s six race series runs from April through July with races in Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin, and Iowa.

Riders win points by competing in each race with winners crowned as the best overall cyclist.

Chad Briggs, Iowa Cup Race Director.

“We are honored to be the first Iowa-based race to be chosen by the Illinois Cup race series.

The Kwik Star Criterium started as the Moline Criterium in 1965 and has evolved over the years,