Lady Lancers are off to state after taking down Iowa City Liberty

The North Scott girls’ soccer team is off to state after a big 2-0 win over Iowa City Liberty on Friday.

The Lady Lancers improved to 13-5 on the season and they punched their ticket to state for the first time since 2017.

It wasn’t an easy road for North Scott with a very young team, but they are now ready for anything in their quest for a state championship.

“This is just such a great feeling. I’ve never felt this before and I’m so happy I got to experience this with this team,” said Kendall Knisley.

North Scott is off to Des Moines, and they are one step closer to a state championship.

The Lady Lancers defeated Iowa City Liberty 2-0 on Friday to send them to state.

It was a close first half, with North Scott coming close to breaking through multiple times, but it was scoreless at halftime. That didn’t faze the Lady Lancers as they broke through 35 seconds into the second half on a goal from Kenna McGee.

“We came out of the half really strong. We were feeling good coming out of the first half,” Kenna McGee said. “Our possession was really solid and I saw Kendall look up and I knew what run I had to make and she played a great ball in and all I had to do was finish.”

Kendall Knisley added the dagger later in the game. The Lady Lancers dominated the time of possession and head coach Dion Ayers credits freshman Georgia Brunkan for controlling the game and leading the attack.

“We’ve just worked so hard for this, and I’ve really been trying to play defense and offense at once so just working with my teammates, we all want it so bad and we just had to go out and get it,” Georgia Brunkan said.

Even though North Scott had a 2-goal lead late, they were still attacking and Coach Ayers says he wanted them to play as if it was tied.

“I firmly believe once you sit back and you try to play too much defense bad things happen,” he said. “So like you said we were controlling play, so why not continue to attack?”

The Lancers stuck to their offensive game plan and Iowa City Liberty didn’t have an answer for them.

“It’s just play wide balls and just cross in because they were very compact in the middle,” Kendall Knisley said. “And all we had to do was play it out wide to Reese and Faith and just get across and get a head in or a foot in.”

The Lady Lancers are filled with freshmen and sophomores, but they were dominant and didn’t allow a shot on goal in the game.

“Our back line is outstanding. All four of them work their butts off and they’re very quick,” Ayers said. “Not many teams are gonna outrun us, but they are hungry for the ball and they support each other very well.”

Next up for the Lady Lancers is a matchup with the three-seed Norwalk on Tuesday in Des Moines.