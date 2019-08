North Scott not lowering expectations with new faces on both sides of the ball

North Scott has posted a 9-2 record in back-to-back seasons, falling one win short of the UNI Dome.

The Lancers will have to replace some key seniors lost to graduation, but coach Kevin Tippet said he’s excited about the potential of this team, even if his top players might have to contribute in all three phases.

North Scott hosts Iowa City West in the season opener on Friday, August 30.