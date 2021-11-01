Local 4 Locker Room Playoff Rewind: Round One

PLAYOFF FOOTBALL! This weekend, both sides of the river got into postseason play. There were some close games, heartbreakers and records broken.

Iowa

MAC

Decorah 14, North Scott 10

Pleasant Valley 42, Cedar Falls 14

Prairie 24, Bettendorf 6

Solon 24, Assumption 17

Other

Waukon 40, Camanche 0

Illinois

Western Big 6

Moline 48, Hampshire 42

Springfield 94, Rock Island 72

St. Patrick 44, Sterling 14

Other



Erie-Prophetstown 56, Clifton 20

Newman 33, Mercer County 24

Fulton 42, Raby 0

Princeton 47, North Boone 14

Kewanee 17, Plano 14

Downs Tri-Valley 47, Rockridge 42

Abingdon-Avon 14, Annawan/Wethersfield 8

IC Catholic Prep 55, Monmouth-Roseville 8

Iroquois West 35, United 26

