Local 4 Locker Room Playoff Rewind: Round One

PLAYOFF FOOTBALL! This weekend, both sides of the river got into postseason play. There were some close games, heartbreakers and records broken.
See the top performances of the week above and scores and highlights below, from this week’s Local Four Locker Room.
Iowa
MAC
Decorah 14, North Scott 10
Pleasant Valley 42, Cedar Falls 14
Prairie 24, Bettendorf 6
Solon 24, Assumption 17
Other
Waukon 40, Camanche 0
Illinois
Western Big 6
Moline 48, Hampshire 42
Springfield 94, Rock Island 72
St. Patrick 44, Sterling 14
Other
Erie-Prophetstown 56, Clifton 20
Newman 33, Mercer County 24
Fulton 42, Raby 0
Princeton 47, North Boone 14
Kewanee 17, Plano 14
Downs Tri-Valley 47, Rockridge 42
Abingdon-Avon 14, Annawan/Wethersfield 8
IC Catholic Prep 55, Monmouth-Roseville 8
Iroquois West 35, United 26