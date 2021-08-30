Local 4 Locker Room Rewind Week 1

High school football kicked off in the QCA over the weekend. There were high scoring affairs, as well as defensive slugfests. These are the scores and highlights of week 1.
Iowa
MAC
Urbandale 13, Bettendorf 3
Davenport West 14, Clinton 0
Central DeWitt 30, Davenport Central 24
North Scott 41, Davenport North 7
Linn-Mar 63, Muscatine 14
Cedar Rapids Prairie 27, Pleasant Valley 21
Other
Dyersville-Beckman 28, Camanche 14
Columbus 9, Louisa-Muscatine 6
Independence 50, Maquoketa 7
Maquoketa Valley 40, North Cedar 22
Sigourney-Keota 23, Durant 20
Wilton 21, Tipton 6
Illinois
Western Big 6
Assumption 62, Alleman 0
Geneseo 49, Gary Comer College Prep 0
Dunlap 7, Galesburg 6
Moline 28, St. Laurence 7
Pekin 21, Rock Island 0
Quincy Notre Dame 40, Quincy 20
Sterling 31, Lake Villa Lakes 9
United Township 46, Lindblom 0
Other
Fulton 14, Galena 13
Annawan-Wethersfield 32, Monmouth United 12
Orion 26, Hall 15
Princeton 48, Rockridge 7
St. Bede 53, Sherrard 0