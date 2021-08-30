Local 4 Locker Room Rewind Week 1

High school football kicked off in the QCA over the weekend. There were high scoring affairs, as well as defensive slugfests. These are the scores and highlights of week 1.

Iowa

MAC

Urbandale 13, Bettendorf 3

Davenport West 14, Clinton 0

Central DeWitt 30, Davenport Central 24

North Scott 41, Davenport North 7

Linn-Mar 63, Muscatine 14

Cedar Rapids Prairie 27, Pleasant Valley 21

Other

Dyersville-Beckman 28, Camanche 14

Columbus 9, Louisa-Muscatine 6

Independence 50, Maquoketa 7

Maquoketa Valley 40, North Cedar 22

Sigourney-Keota 23, Durant 20

Wilton 21, Tipton 6

Illinois

Western Big 6

Assumption 62, Alleman 0

Geneseo 49, Gary Comer College Prep 0

Dunlap 7, Galesburg 6

Moline 28, St. Laurence 7

Pekin 21, Rock Island 0

Quincy Notre Dame 40, Quincy 20

Sterling 31, Lake Villa Lakes 9

United Township 46, Lindblom 0

Other

Fulton 14, Galena 13

Annawan-Wethersfield 32, Monmouth United 12

Orion 26, Hall 15

Princeton 48, Rockridge 7

St. Bede 53, Sherrard 0

