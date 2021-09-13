Local 4 Locker Room Rewind Week 3

Week three of QCA high school football had it all. Rivalries, close games and drama. Take a look at the scores and best plays from this past weekend.
Iowa
MAC
Davenport Central 49, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 7
North Scott 38, Assumption 14
Bettendorf 27, Muscatine 6
Central DeWitt 44, Clinton 28
Dubuque Senior 27, Davenport North 23
Waterloo West 45, Davenport West 7
Linn-Mar 18, Pleasant Valley 7
Other
Maquoketa 30, Camanche 15
Northeast 42, Durant 28
Van Buren 57, Louisa Muscatine 12
Mount Vernon 49, Tipton 0
Wapello 52, Columbus 21
Wilton 39, Highland 14
Illinois
Western Big 6
Sterling 24, Galesburg 21
United Township 22, Geneseo 17
Moline 48, Quincy 35
Rock Island 56, Alleman 0
Other
Durand/Pecatonica 38, Fulton 24
Mercer County 40, United 26
Monmouth Roseville 43, Morrison 28
Rockridge 55, Riverdale 12
Erie-Prophetstown 55, Sherrard 0
Newman Central Catholic 27, Orion 13