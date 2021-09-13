Local 4 Locker Room Rewind Week 3

Week three of QCA high school football had it all. Rivalries, close games and drama. Take a look at the scores and best plays from this past weekend.

Iowa

MAC

Davenport Central 49, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 7

North Scott 38, Assumption 14

Bettendorf 27, Muscatine 6

Central DeWitt 44, Clinton 28

Dubuque Senior 27, Davenport North 23

Waterloo West 45, Davenport West 7

Linn-Mar 18, Pleasant Valley 7

Other

Maquoketa 30, Camanche 15

Northeast 42, Durant 28

Van Buren 57, Louisa Muscatine 12

Mount Vernon 49, Tipton 0

Wapello 52, Columbus 21

Wilton 39, Highland 14

Illinois

Western Big 6

Sterling 24, Galesburg 21

United Township 22, Geneseo 17

Moline 48, Quincy 35

Rock Island 56, Alleman 0

Other

Durand/Pecatonica 38, Fulton 24

Mercer County 40, United 26

Monmouth Roseville 43, Morrison 28

Rockridge 55, Riverdale 12

Erie-Prophetstown 55, Sherrard 0

Newman Central Catholic 27, Orion 13

Play of the Night: Wilton Beavers

Band of the Night: Pleasant Valley Spartans

Cheer Squad of the Night: Central Davenport Blue Devils